Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
Markets Insider

Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge

Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
dailyhodl.com

Top Bloomberg Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Should Add Another Zero To Price – But There’s a Catch

Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone says Bitcoin (BTC) is likely to hit six figures, but the timing of such a rise remains unclear. In a new interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, McGlone warns traders that the price of the king crypto is likely to dip down to the $15,000 price level before making a run to new all-time highs.
NASDAQ

3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
dailycoin.com

Elon Musk’s Tesla Incurs $204 Million Loss from Bitcoin Investment in 2022

Tesla recorded a $204 million impairment loss on its Bitcoin holdings in 2022. Tesla’s $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin in Q1 2021 was driven by CEO Elon Musk’s belief in the cryptocurrency. As of December 31st, 2022, Tesla held $191 million in Bitcoin, compared to $1.99 billion at...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast

A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
u.today

Whopping 6 Trillion Shiba Inu Transferred by Binance Exchange as SHIB Jumps 10%

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CoinTelegraph

MicroStrategy says no plans to stop trading BTC as paper loss hits $1.3B

Software analytics company MicroStrategy recorded a paper loss of over a billion dollars on its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings in 2022 but says it has no plans to stop trading the digital asset. MicroStrategy released its 2022 Q4 and year-end earnings on Feb. 2 showing the recorded impairment charges on its...
dailyhodl.com

FTX Collapse and Other Crypto Scandals of 2022 Will Benefit Bitcoin (BTC), Says Michael Saylor – Here’s Why

MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor says the crypto scandals and bankruptcies of 2022 will benefit Bitcoin (BTC) in the long run. In a new fourth quarter MicroStrategy earnings call, the Bitcoin bull predicts a more rational approach to projects and enterprises in the crypto space in the aftermath of the many failures last year, including the FTX implosion.
EWN

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Says Bitcoin Could Exceed $1 Million By 2030

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest recently released its Big Ideas report. The report delved into various aspects of public blockchains and digital wallets, among other things. The asset manager believes that Bitcoin could be worth more than $1 million by 2030. Public blockchains were presented as the future of money...
u.today

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for February 4

u.today

DOGE Price Analysis for February 3

