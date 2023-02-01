Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure
Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
Ethereum Whales Are Buying These 3 Cryptocurrencies Hand Over Fist
One of the three has been a big winner so far this year.
dailyhodl.com
Top Bloomberg Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Should Add Another Zero To Price – But There’s a Catch
Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone says Bitcoin (BTC) is likely to hit six figures, but the timing of such a rise remains unclear. In a new interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, McGlone warns traders that the price of the king crypto is likely to dip down to the $15,000 price level before making a run to new all-time highs.
NASDAQ
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
Bitcoin reached $164,000 USD on the Mexican exchange, Bitso
For a few minutes, the Bitso cryptocurrency exchange had a sharp rise in the BTC/USD pair reaching $164,903 USD for 1 BTC, which led to the excitement and fear of many users in a short time.
Cathie Wood, Ark Invest Have Bold Prediction for What Bitcoin's Price Will Be In 2030
Ark Investment's Cathie Wood believes the world's largest cryptocurrency will go far in the next seven years.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Explosion to $1,000,000 Is Now on the Table, Says Quant Analyst PlanB – Here’s His Latest Forecast
The popular quantitative analyst PlanB is updating his forecast on Bitcoin (BTC) after crypto kicked off the year with a strong rally. PlanB tells his 1.8 million Twitter followers that the bottom has arrived for Bitcoin and predicts massive growth. The analyst is best known for his stock-to-flow Bitcoin model,...
dailycoin.com
Elon Musk’s Tesla Incurs $204 Million Loss from Bitcoin Investment in 2022
Tesla recorded a $204 million impairment loss on its Bitcoin holdings in 2022. Tesla’s $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin in Q1 2021 was driven by CEO Elon Musk’s belief in the cryptocurrency. As of December 31st, 2022, Tesla held $191 million in Bitcoin, compared to $1.99 billion at...
Bitcoin Has Been 'Amazing' For '12 Years' But It's 'Not…Effective Money,' Says Ray Dalio
Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio praised Bitcoin’s BTC/USD history for the past 12 years but has a warning for investors. What Happened: Dalio shared his views on the performance of Bitcoin over the past few years, calling it “amazing,” in an interview with CNBC. :. However, he noted...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast
A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
dailyhodl.com
Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Betting on Bitcoin, Ethereum and One Altcoin That’s Causing ‘Excitement’
The chief investment officer (CIO) of Bitwise Investments, Matt Hougan, is naming his top three crypto assets. Hougan says in a new Stansberry Research interview that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are the “two big horses” that investors should have in their crypto portfolio. “I’ll talk about three...
u.today
Whopping 6 Trillion Shiba Inu Transferred by Binance Exchange as SHIB Jumps 10%
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CoinTelegraph
MicroStrategy says no plans to stop trading BTC as paper loss hits $1.3B
Software analytics company MicroStrategy recorded a paper loss of over a billion dollars on its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings in 2022 but says it has no plans to stop trading the digital asset. MicroStrategy released its 2022 Q4 and year-end earnings on Feb. 2 showing the recorded impairment charges on its...
dailyhodl.com
FTX Collapse and Other Crypto Scandals of 2022 Will Benefit Bitcoin (BTC), Says Michael Saylor – Here’s Why
MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor says the crypto scandals and bankruptcies of 2022 will benefit Bitcoin (BTC) in the long run. In a new fourth quarter MicroStrategy earnings call, the Bitcoin bull predicts a more rational approach to projects and enterprises in the crypto space in the aftermath of the many failures last year, including the FTX implosion.
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Says Bitcoin Could Exceed $1 Million By 2030
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest recently released its Big Ideas report. The report delved into various aspects of public blockchains and digital wallets, among other things. The asset manager believes that Bitcoin could be worth more than $1 million by 2030. Public blockchains were presented as the future of money...
u.today
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for February 4
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
DOGE Price Analysis for February 3
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Accurately Predicted 2023 Bitcoin Bottom Updates Forecast on BTC, Ethereum and Litecoin
A crypto analyst who re-entered the market in November is mapping the path forward for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC). Starting with Bitcoin, pseudonymous trader DonAlt tells his 47,000 YouTube subscribers that the upside target for the flagship cryptocurrency is $34,000 while the downside target is $19,000. “You...
zycrypto.com
1 BTC to $1 Million: Cathie Wood Doubles Down On Decade-long Bitcoin Price Prediction
Fresh off the t-zone of a tempestuous 2022, Bitcoin is slowly picking up the pace to touch the halfway mark on its all-time high. A reclaim in 2023 would mark the most remarkable comeback, especially among underwater holders except one — Cathie Wood. The self-styled founder, CEO and Chief...
Comments / 0