ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

More clouds overnight into part of Sunday

It will remain mostly cloudy overnight into part of Sunday before some sun peeks out in the afternoon, but we will still be warmer than what we saw Saturday. It will remain mostly cloudy overnight into part of Sunday before some sun peeks out in the afternoon, but we will still be warmer than what we saw Saturday.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

First Alert Forecast: Frigid night ahead, but warmer weekend to come

After a week of wintry weather sunny and warmer afternoons are in store through the beginning of next week. Rain returns the middle of next week. Overnight with a clear sky and low dewpoints, it will turn very cold with temperatures tumbling to near 20 for the morning low. Some outlying areas will drop to the teens for lows.
WBBJ

Showers Out, Cold Continues, Sunshine Returns Friday

As the skies clear out tonight temperatures will drop down into the mid 20s. The below freezing temperatures could lead to some slick spots on roads that have water on them to freeze. Some black ice could pop up so be careful on the roads Friday morning. The wind chill could fall into the teens in the morning too. Plenty of sunshine is coming for Friday but highs will not hit 40°. Warmer weather will return this weekend and rain showers will return in the middle of next week as well. Catch the full forecast coming up here.
TENNESSEE STATE
WAVY News 10

Blog: A wintry mix on Groundhog Day.

Yesterday, the forecast for today had been drying out more-and-more. However, there were hints at an early wintry mix on some models and model runs. So I would say that it was a curveball forecast but one that we saw coming. (it was just hard to hit). Anyway, even before...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSMV

First Alert Forecast: Final Round of Wintry Weather Tonight

A few slick bridges, overpasses, secondary roads, & front porches will remain this afternoon in the coldest locations. We’ll be dry for the next several hours. Most of the area will have temperatures that climb above freezing. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY REMAINS IN EFFECT INTO EARLY THURSDAY:. Believe it...
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

TN schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —At least one district has called off school Friday due to the threat of icy weather in the region. See the full forecast. Below you’ll find the list of school districts who have announced closings or delays for East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

MDOT prepares for another round of ice storms in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The roads were slick and slushy in DeSoto County Tuesday as residents grabbed last-minute essentials before another round of ice storms hit the Mid-South. At one point, there was a lot of freezing rain, which not only made the roads dangerous but also led to power outages. We saw accidents in the […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
Davidson County Source

WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory…Again

We would like to post this with confidence, but, we have none. Welcome to Tennessee winter, where the forecast always changes. We will update again around noon, but, here is what we know now:. TNZ024>027-056>060-093-094-311500- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0003.230201T0000Z-230201T1700Z/ /O.CON.KOHX.WW.Y.0002.000000T0000Z-230131T1500Z/ Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Perry-Hickman-Lewis- Williamson-Maury-Wayne-Lawrence- Including the cities of Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City,...
TENNESSEE STATE
whopam.com

Winter Weather Advisory from 2 until 10 p.m. Tuesday

With many roadways still ice and sleet-covered, the National Weather Service has issued another Winter Weather Advisory for Southwestern Kentucky and Middle Tennessee from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. Tuesday. It includes Christian, Todd, Trigg, Montgomery and Stewart counties and forecasters say minor amounts of freezing rain and less than...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy