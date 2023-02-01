Read full article on original website
Tim Scott reintroduces bill to cut federal funding from schools that conceal gender transitions from parents
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., reintroduced a bill to ensure parental rights over their child’s education by "preventing schools from concealing information about students’ gender from their parents."
Bill restricting transgender youth treatments passes House
After an emotional debate, the House of Representatives voted 58-14 in support of a bill that would put a moratorium on hormone treatments and ban gender affirmation surgeries for transgender youth.
Pronoun fines and jail time for librarians: Republicans target LGBTQ+ rights with new laws
Several anti-LGBTQ+ laws are being passed or proposed across the US as political attacks against the communities continue. In North Dakota, conservative lawmakers have introduced at least eight laws targeting LGBTQ+ communities, many of which target transgender people. One bill, rejected on Friday, mandated people affiliated with schools or institutions...
KCCI.com
Gender identity bill moves forward to House floor
DES MOINES, Iowa — Aproposed plan that would limit how schools and teachers can talk to students about gender identity in Iowa was moved forward in the House Education Committee on Tuesday. House File 9 is a Republican-backed bill that prohibits school districts from "facilitating any accommodation that is...
Why Trans People in North Dakota Are Planning to Flee U.S.
In Fargo, North Dakota, a group of transgender people are plotting their escape from the state’s anti-trans laws.“Everyone is really scared right now. A lot of us are afraid of getting our rights or identities ripped away,” Zara Crystal, 20, said of the slate of anti-trans bills proposed in North Dakota this year. “I want to help as many people as I can.”Crystal is part of the newly formed nonprofit TRANSport, a group which aims to help transgender people leave the United States and relocate to more LGBT-friendly nations. The nonprofit aims to aid trans people with their transitions, as...
A New GOP Bill Could Fine You $1,500 For Not Misgendering Trans People
A Republican lawmaker in North Dakota introduced a bill that would fine people $1,500 if they refer to trans people using their correct pronouns, rather than the pronouns they were assigned at birth. The rule would apply to organizations that receive state funding—which includes public schools. That means schools and...
Oklahoma Anti-Drag Bill Will Outlaw Women Displaying 'Feminine Persona'
Oklahoma Republican Kevin West is trying to introduce new legislation banning drag shows and drag queen story hours in front of kids.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Ban on forced employee microchip implants initially passed by Senate
CHEYENNE — A bill that bans employers from requiring employees to have microchips implanted into their bodies passed the Wyoming Senate on first reading Tuesday. Senate File 72 was brought by Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, and received a unanimous recommendation out of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee before it came to the Senate floor. It was carried forward Tuesday by a majority vote in the Senate Committee of the Whole, with brief debate preceding the vote. ...
House approves immigrant driver's license bill
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota House Monday night passed the Licenses for All legislation that would allow undocumented immigrants to apply for state driver's licenses. Supporters say Minnesota is home to 80,000 immigrants who either came to this country without permission or overstayed student and tourist visas. They're already driving to jobs, schools and church but live in fear they'll be deported after a routine traffic stop or accident.
KELOLAND TV
Senate votes to strip member of voting rights
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Big Committee Return Went Exactly as You'd Expect
The Georgia congresswoman was previously thrown off her committee seats in 2021 for her extreme and conspiracy theorist views.
KFYR-TV
Bill would ban use of certain personal pronouns in ND
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A controversial bill has been introduced by lawmakers involving language surrounding transgender people. House Bill 2199 would basically do two things. First, it would change the definition of gender to the following: “Words used to reference an individual’s sex, gender, gender identity, or gender expression, mean the individual’s determined sex at birth, male or female.” To clarify, that means, under the proposed bill, someone’s sex at birth would, by state law, be their gender. The second thing it would do would be to require all pronouns used to reflect that definition of gender.
SNAP benefits couldn't be used for pop or candy under GOP bill
Good morning, and happy Friday! Iowans would be barred from using public food assistance dollars to buy pop and candy under a Republican bill advancing in the Iowa House. The bill is a priority for Republican leadership this year and it advanced through a subcommittee on Thursday. ...
‘We have to come together’: Eviction reform bill would restore pre-pandemic protections
Lawmakers in Salem are hearing a bill Monday that would restore emergency protections for tenants from the pandemic.
them.us
Indiana Republicans Introduce Three New Bills to Erase LGBTQ+ People in School
As the nationwide legislative assault on trans children continues, Indiana lawmakers have introduced a trio of bills that would severely restrict LGBTQ+ students’ rights to privacy. Introduced last Thursday and patterned after Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” legislation, House Bill 1608 would ban discussions of “gender fluidity; gender roles; gender...
Virginia Senate passes bill legalizing same-sex marriage in state code with bipartisan vote
A bill adding language in the state code legalizing same-sex marriage passed the Virginia Senate with a bipartisan vote.
Utah is poised to be the first state to pass a gender-affirming care ban in 2023
Utah is likely to become the first state to ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors this year. The Utah Senate approved a bill Friday that would bar minors from receiving gender-affirming surgeries and place an indefinite moratorium on their access to puberty blockers and hormone therapy. The bill, which...
New South Texas congresswoman votes on abortion-related legislation; gets 1st post
De La Cruz, a Republican from McAllen who represents a border district, this week voted against consideration of the Women's Health Protection Act, which would codify Roe v. Wade and make abortion legal nationwide.
Activists battle over Virginia bill that would recognize fetuses as carpool passengers
A Virginia bill that would recognize a fetus as a person in carpool lanes sparked a fierce debate between pro-life and pro-choice activists over "personhood" rights.
