BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A controversial bill has been introduced by lawmakers involving language surrounding transgender people. House Bill 2199 would basically do two things. First, it would change the definition of gender to the following: “Words used to reference an individual’s sex, gender, gender identity, or gender expression, mean the individual’s determined sex at birth, male or female.” To clarify, that means, under the proposed bill, someone’s sex at birth would, by state law, be their gender. The second thing it would do would be to require all pronouns used to reflect that definition of gender.

15 DAYS AGO