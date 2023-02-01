ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

KCCI.com

Gender identity bill moves forward to House floor

DES MOINES, Iowa — Aproposed plan that would limit how schools and teachers can talk to students about gender identity in Iowa was moved forward in the House Education Committee on Tuesday. House File 9 is a Republican-backed bill that prohibits school districts from "facilitating any accommodation that is...
IOWA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Why Trans People in North Dakota Are Planning to Flee U.S.

In Fargo, North Dakota, a group of transgender people are plotting their escape from the state’s anti-trans laws.“Everyone is really scared right now. A lot of us are afraid of getting our rights or identities ripped away,” Zara Crystal, 20, said of the slate of anti-trans bills proposed in North Dakota this year. “I want to help as many people as I can.”Crystal is part of the newly formed nonprofit TRANSport, a group which aims to help transgender people leave the United States and relocate to more LGBT-friendly nations. The nonprofit aims to aid trans people with their transitions, as...
FARGO, ND
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
Wyoming News

Ban on forced employee microchip implants initially passed by Senate

CHEYENNE — A bill that bans employers from requiring employees to have microchips implanted into their bodies passed the Wyoming Senate on first reading Tuesday. Senate File 72 was brought by Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, and received a unanimous recommendation out of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee before it came to the Senate floor. It was carried forward Tuesday by a majority vote in the Senate Committee of the Whole, with brief debate preceding the vote. ...
WYOMING STATE
KARE 11

House approves immigrant driver's license bill

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota House Monday night passed the Licenses for All legislation that would allow undocumented immigrants to apply for state driver's licenses. Supporters say Minnesota is home to 80,000 immigrants who either came to this country without permission or overstayed student and tourist visas. They're already driving to jobs, schools and church but live in fear they'll be deported after a routine traffic stop or accident.
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Senate votes to strip member of voting rights

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

Bill would ban use of certain personal pronouns in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A controversial bill has been introduced by lawmakers involving language surrounding transgender people. House Bill 2199 would basically do two things. First, it would change the definition of gender to the following: “Words used to reference an individual’s sex, gender, gender identity, or gender expression, mean the individual’s determined sex at birth, male or female.” To clarify, that means, under the proposed bill, someone’s sex at birth would, by state law, be their gender. The second thing it would do would be to require all pronouns used to reflect that definition of gender.
them.us

Indiana Republicans Introduce Three New Bills to Erase LGBTQ+ People in School

As the nationwide legislative assault on trans children continues, Indiana lawmakers have introduced a trio of bills that would severely restrict LGBTQ+ students’ rights to privacy. Introduced last Thursday and patterned after Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” legislation, House Bill 1608 would ban discussions of “gender fluidity; gender roles; gender...
INDIANA STATE

