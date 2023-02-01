ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
Markets Insider

Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge

Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
dailyhodl.com

New Cardano-Based Stablecoin DJED Quickly Attracts Over 27,000,000 ADA in Reserves

A new decentralized stablecoin based on smart contract platform Cardano (ADA) is quickly gathering millions of ADA in its reserves. According to data from Djed (DJED), the new stablecoin has seen a parabolic rise in its reserve assets, leaving it overcollateralized as intended. The data shows that DJED has a...
Android Headlines

How many SHIB cryptos can make you a millionaire in 2023

Shiba Inu is an ERC-20 token that hit the market for the first time in August 2020. Shiba Inu was first made because Dogecoin was becoming more popular then. But by the end of 2021, its value had increased by more than 48,000,000%, making it one of the most successful cryptocurrencies ever. Do you want to know how the Shiba Inu coins could make you a billionaire?
Fortune

JP Morgan just bought a massive forest to make money—And not just from the timber

JPMorgan's latest big investment is in the forests of America's Southeast. Investing in woodland conservation isn’t just for wealthy environmentalists anymore. The investment arms of massive banks are getting into the game too, as interest mounts for nature-based solutions to remove greenhouse gasses from the atmosphere. Timber, wood that...
u.today

SHIB Burn Rate Soars 502% as Shiba Inu Strives for Big Rise

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Shiba Inu's BONE Records New Listing, Shibarium Builders Give Official Update

u.today

Cardano's Network Major Upgrade Nears, Here's What to Know

u.today

Cardano Djed Stablecoin Goes Live: Details

u.today

Pro Ripple Lawyer Shares Plans if Ripple Triumphs in XRP-SEC Lawsuit: Details

u.today

Australia Is One Step Closer to Regulating Crypto, Here's Its Latest Engagement

u.today

SushiSwap (SUSHI) Might Be 'Revitalized,' Analyst Explains Why

Veteran analyst and trader Avi Felman, head of the digital asset trading arm in GoldenTree Asset Management investing heavyweight, explains why he is highly enthusiastic about the macro prospects of SushiSwap (SUSHI). Community, UX/UI, NFTs, tokenomics: Analyst indicated catalysts for SushiSwap. Felman took to Twitter to share a thread about...

