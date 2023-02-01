Read full article on original website
BBC
Patient who broke paramedic's jaw in Leominster attack jailed
A man who broke the jaw of a paramedic who was trying to treat him has been jailed for two years. Henry Grain, 20, from Leominster, Herefordshire, punched Steve Raven in the face after emergency services were called to help the unresponsive man at Shooters bar in the town. The...
BBC
Child abuser Andrew Hadwin dies in HMP Durham awaiting sentence
A child abuser who fed his victims soap and forced them into boiling showers has died in prison while awaiting sentence. Andrew Hadwin, 39, and his partner Cheryl Pickles, 35, both of Bowburn, County Durham, were found guilty of child neglect in January. Hadwin, who was also convicted of raping...
BBC
Boy, 12, falls two storeys from East Kilbride school stairwell
A 12-year-old boy has been treated for multiple injuries after falling from the top of a two-storey stairwell in a South Lanarkshire school. The first year pupil at St Andrew's and St Bride's High in East Kilbride is believed to have fallen through the centre of the stairway on Thursday.
BBC
Kieron Moore murder: Man who killed 20-year-old jailed for life
A man who fatally stabbed a 20-year-old has been jailed for life for murder. Mason Mills will serve a minimum of 21 years in prison for killing Kieron Moore in Leicester on 12 November 2021. Leicestershire Police said a doctor performed open heart surgery on Mr Moore at the scene...
BBC
Martin Underwood: Ex-Army sergeant jailed for attacks on women
A former army sergeant who threatened to kill one woman and tried to suffocate another during sex has been jailed for more than six years. Martin Underwood, 48, from Worsborough, South Yorkshire, was told he posed a "significant risk" to future partners by a judge at Sheffield Crown Court. He...
BBC
Oliver Steeper: Appeal launched by parents after baby death case dropped
The parents of a baby who died after choking on food at a nursery have launched an appeal after learning no-one will face criminal charges. Oliver Steeper died in hospital in September 2021, days after the medical emergency at Jelly Beans Day Nursery in Ashford, Kent. His parents said they...
BBC
Isle of Man operation dismantled major drugs gang, police say
Cannabis worth about £1m has been seized by police in a nine-month operation targeting the importation of illegal drugs on to the Isle of Man. Operation Artemis, which ran from February to October 2022, seized drugs hidden in cars and about £250,000 in cash, Isle of Man Police said.
BBC
'A blood test saved my life' says young cancer patient
"A simple blood test saved my life," Nella Pignatelli tells the BBC, and she wants others to have one too if they don't feel right. Nella, 24, was diagnosed with leukaemia 18 months ago after feeling fatigued and out of breath when walking, something she passed off as long Covid.
BBC
Man jailed after slashing stranger in the face
A man who slashed a stranger with a Stanley knife while he was sitting in a car with his friend has been jailed for four years and one month. Derbyshire Police said Aiden Farmer approached a vehicle in a car park opposite the Pillar of Rock pub in Bolsover on 1 March last year.
BBC
Haverhill: Harley Barfield died after stab wound to heart
A teenager who was attacked in a Suffolk car park died from multiple organ failure and a stab wound to the heart, an inquest opening heard. Harley Barfield suffered multiple stab and puncture wounds in Haverhill on 9 January and died in hospital two days later. A 16-year-old boy has...
BBC
Bailey Atkinson: Three teenagers charged with Walsall stab murder
Three teenagers have been charged with murdering a 20-year-old man who was stabbed in Walsall town centre. Bailey Atkinson was attacked in High Street in the early hours of last Saturday, West Midlands Police said. A boy aged 15 and two 16-year-olds have been charged with his murder and are...
BBC
Five Canadian Mounties charged over indigenous man's death
Five members of Canada's federal police force are facing charges in connection with the fatal arrest of an indigenous man nearly six years ago. Dale Culver died in police custody on 18 July 2017 at the age of 35. The five officers are members of the Prince George Royal Canadian...
BBC
Natalie McNally: Stephen McCullagh charged with murder of pregnant woman
A 32-year-old man charged with murdering a pregnant woman in Lurgan staged an online gaming stream the night she was killed, a court has heard. Natalie McNally, also 32, was 15 weeks pregnant when she was stabbed on 18 December at her Silverwood Green home. Stephen McCullagh, of Woodland Gardens...
BBC
Farnborough Crufts winner jailed over dog attack on visitor
A Crufts winner has been jailed after her dog mauled the leg of a visitor to her home. Margaret Peacock, 70, was convicted of being in charge of the Belgian Malinois while it was dangerously out of control, following a trial in December. The dog, called Mako, bit into the...
