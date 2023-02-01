Read full article on original website
Related
Chicken Wing Prices Dramatically Change Around New York State
The 57th Super Bowl is happening on February 12th in Arizona and will feature the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs! No matter the team, there is something we can all root for-the food. The food and the commercials. The food, the commercials and the halftime show!. The party...
Weather Canceling Flights In And Out Of New York State
Welcome to a new month! The second month of 2023 is here and as February starts, the winter weather has returned for many parts of the United States. The southern portion of the USA is getting some crazy winter weather that will have an impact on travel around the rest of the country.
Earn College Credits At The New York State DMV
The second half of the current college session is underway and spring break will be here before you know it. From Buffalo to Long Island, there are thousands of students who are working hard to get their degrees and at the same time, getting ready for their next time off.
5 Of The Best Places To Get Buttery Croissants In Western New York
National days of celebration involving food always seem silly...until it's a food that you love. Today could be one of those days. January 30th has been designated "National Croissant Day" by whoever it is that gets to designate national days. This means today is National Croissant Day (unless you're reading this on another day - but it's ok...we can pretend every day is National Croissant Day. We won't tell anyone.).
Governor Hochul Annoyed By Empire State Building Tweet
The Empire State Building did something last night that made a lot of New Yorkers pretty upset - and rightfully so. But the governor wasn't amused by the response. Yesterday the NFL held the last two games of the playoffs. The NFC Championship included a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers, a game that the Eagles were able to walk away with. Now, they're headed to the Super Bowl to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.
Best “Kid-Friendly” Vacation Destination Is In New York
When you think of "kid-friendly vacation destinations," do you think of New York? Because according to a recent study...you should. This is the time of year when people start thinking about where they're going to use a little of their personal time off and saving up for a big vacation later in the summer. As a parent, you might be thinking about places that you and your kids will like. They deserve to enjoy their time off with you too. So where do you choose for a kid-friendly vacation spot?
How Many People in New York Applied for Student Loan Forgiveness?
The Biden-Harris administration's student loan forgiveness plan continues to be held up in litigation, but that didn't stop millions of Americans from applying. A new report from the White House breaks down how many people in each state applied for the one-time $10,000 debt relief plan:. In the less than...
$40,000 Available In Scholarships For Deserving Students In New York
If you have a student (or you are a student) that is looking to score some scholarship money, the Erie County Agricultural Society would like to hear from you. Scholarships are so important if you're planning on going to college. Just ask someone who is still trying to pay off their student loans now if they regret not writing more essays to score some scholarships while they were in high school. Student tuition, room and board, and books add up real quick.
CNY News
Oneonta, NY
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
762K+
Views
ABOUT
CNY News has the best news and sports coverage for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0