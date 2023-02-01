ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Canceling Flights In And Out Of New York State

Welcome to a new month! The second month of 2023 is here and as February starts, the winter weather has returned for many parts of the United States. The southern portion of the USA is getting some crazy winter weather that will have an impact on travel around the rest of the country.
Earn College Credits At The New York State DMV

The second half of the current college session is underway and spring break will be here before you know it. From Buffalo to Long Island, there are thousands of students who are working hard to get their degrees and at the same time, getting ready for their next time off.
BUFFALO, NY
5 Of The Best Places To Get Buttery Croissants In Western New York

National days of celebration involving food always seem silly...until it's a food that you love. Today could be one of those days. January 30th has been designated "National Croissant Day" by whoever it is that gets to designate national days. This means today is National Croissant Day (unless you're reading this on another day - but it's ok...we can pretend every day is National Croissant Day. We won't tell anyone.).
NEW YORK STATE
Governor Hochul Annoyed By Empire State Building Tweet

The Empire State Building did something last night that made a lot of New Yorkers pretty upset - and rightfully so. But the governor wasn't amused by the response. Yesterday the NFL held the last two games of the playoffs. The NFC Championship included a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers, a game that the Eagles were able to walk away with. Now, they're headed to the Super Bowl to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Best “Kid-Friendly” Vacation Destination Is In New York

When you think of "kid-friendly vacation destinations," do you think of New York? Because according to a recent study...you should. This is the time of year when people start thinking about where they're going to use a little of their personal time off and saving up for a big vacation later in the summer. As a parent, you might be thinking about places that you and your kids will like. They deserve to enjoy their time off with you too. So where do you choose for a kid-friendly vacation spot?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
$40,000 Available In Scholarships For Deserving Students In New York

If you have a student (or you are a student) that is looking to score some scholarship money, the Erie County Agricultural Society would like to hear from you. Scholarships are so important if you're planning on going to college. Just ask someone who is still trying to pay off their student loans now if they regret not writing more essays to score some scholarships while they were in high school. Student tuition, room and board, and books add up real quick.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Oneonta, NY
