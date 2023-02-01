Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
The West Philly Hoagie That Made a 20-Year Italian Hoagie Enthusiast Turn TurkeyTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Biden’s First for 2024 Election (Non-Election Speech): “America is Back!”Matthew C. WoodruffPhiladelphia, PA
New Jersey Man Admits to Paying $20K in Bitcoin for Murder of 14-Year-Old ChildMorristown MinuteHaddonfield, NJ
University of Pennsylvania professor allows students to use ChatGPT AI in the classroom: "Everybody is cheating"Amarie M.
Montco Historical Sites Offer Programs to Keep Boredom and the Winter Blahs at Bay
The Pennypacker Mills craft event will have kids making a Victorian fan in the style of this actual one. Oh, February. For having only 28 days, you sure can feel as if you’re six weeks in length. Thus far, there hasn’t even been enough snow for kids to play...
MCCC to Host Three-Day Presidential Symposium on Diversity, ‘Inspire Beyond Inclusion’
In the spirit of this year’s inclusive theme, Montgomery County Community College has expanded its annual Presidential Symposium on Diversity to a three-day extravaganza of activities – including a keynote presentation, book chat and workshops – to involve and inspire as many people as possible. The events are free and open to the community.
Former Senator Andy Dinniman Raises $112,000 for Diversity Initiatives on Anniversary of Fredrick Douglass Speech
Former State Senator Andrew Dinniman is pictured delivering the third annual Dr. Clifford E. DeBaptiste Frederick Douglass Institute Lecture. Former State Senator Andrew E. Dinniman has surpassed his goal of $100,000 to create the Dinniman Together Fund: Diversity Inclusion & Equity Endowment at West Chester University (WCU). The focus of...
Holy Family University Awarded ‘It’s On Us’ PA Grant from the Governor’s Office
The university is receiving another important grant to uphold their quality education. For the sixth consecutive year, Holy Family University has been awarded the It’s On Us PA grant. The Pennsylvania Governor’s Office announced on Jan. 10 that Holy Family University is among the 39 Pennsylvania institutions of higher education that will receive grants to combat sexual violence on campus.
Twin Sisters Fulfill Their Dreams with Elkins Park Restaurant
Sisters Maya (left) and Kala Johnstone at FoodChasers Kitchen, their restaurant in Elkins Park. Twin sisters Maya and Kala Johnstone had always wanted to run their own restaurant, and their dream recently came true with the opening of FoodChasers’ Kitchen in Elkins Park, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
See Which Five Montco Elementary Schools Came Out on Top as Best in Pa. for 2023
Montgomery County is home to highly-ranked elementary schools. Niche recently released a list of the best public schools in the state for 2023. Here are the schools that made the list:. #2 The Souderton Charter School Collaborative. The Souderton Charter School Collaborative has 235 students in grades K–8. It also...
King of Prussia District Hosts KoP Wellness Week: Feb. 6–12, 2023
King of Prussia’s thriving health and wellness community comes together for its second annual King of Prussia Wellness Week: seven days of deals, workouts, and events that will take participants’ 2023 health goals to the next level. Produced by King of Prussia District, KOP Wellness Week kicks off...
Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023
Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
When She’s Not in New York City, Model Gigi Hadid Finds Relaxation at her Bucks County Farmhouse Property
One of the most famous models in the world enjoys spending her free time with her family in theirBucks County estate. Lane Florsheim wrote about the model’s home for The Wall Street Journal.
Jenkintown Crossing Guard Cannot Mask Her Fandom for the Phila. Eagles
A Jenkintown crossing guard is giving a whole new meaning to the “Go Birds!” slogan. Shauna Rivera is on crosswalk duty at West Avenue, but she wants to bring some feathery fun while also keeping the streets safe. Rivera’s husband gave her the Eagles mascot Swoop head.
Chester County’s M. Night Shyamalan Filmed New Horror Movie in Woods of Neighboring New Jersey
Willistown Township’s M. Night Shyamalan once again remained close to home with the filming of his latest movie, Knock at the Cabin, writes Eddie Davis for Lite 96.9 WFPG. The famous director filmed most of the horror thriller in the pinelands in neighboring South Jersey, not far from his 125-acre estate called Ravenwood.
In the Run-up to Valentine’s Day 2023, Here’s a North Wales Restaurant Noted Nationally for Being Romantic
One Montgomery County restaurant is among the ten best spots for romantic dining in the Philadelphia region, reported Sharon Rigney for USA Today. There are many stellar places to dine in the Montco area, but one is truly ranked the most romantic — with excellent food and intimate ambiance.
Fortune: Fort Washington’s Toll Brothers Is the No. 1 Most Admired Home Builder Worldwide
For the eighth year running, Toll Brothers — the Fort Washington–headquartered builder of luxury homes — has topped Fortune magazine’s list of most admired companies of 2023. The distinction recognized the company in the home builder subset of commercial entities worldwide. Fortune’s analysts worked with partner...
Area Food Truck Achieves TikTok Fame Thanks to Over-the-Top Dishes
A Bucks County food truck had recently found internet fame due to their unique dishes and the incredible chef behind them. Jessica Yakubovsky wrote about the food truck for PHL 17. If you are in the market for a new lunch spot, there is a food truck in Bucks County...
Fort Washington Site Is Bought by Out-of-State Developer; Luxury Apartments Coming
Jefferson Apartment Group (JAG), a Mass. apartment developer, has purchased a 14-acre parcel in Fort Washington. Partnered with commercial real estate firm CP Capital (New York), it seeks to construct 301 luxury apartments. Jeffery Steele reported the purchase and plans in Multi-Housing News. The yet-unnamed community will comprise three five-story...
As Birds Head to Superbowl, Wayne Resident Upcycles Eagles Merch for Women
Between classes, an internship, and running a small business, Wayne’s Isabella Dahrouch has a lot on her plate. With the Birds heading to the Superbowl, the demand for her “hot girl” Eagles apparel could skyrocket, writes Beatrice Forman for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Dahrouch is one of many...
Refresh of This Pottstown Retail Site Includes Bold Rearchitecting and Shedding Its ‘Mall’ Label
One of the redesigned, outdoor retail entrances, part of the former Coventry Mall renewal as The Shoppes at Coventry. Seven YouTube videos — one posted as recently as Dec. 2022 — currently characterize Coventry Mall as “dead.” But Paul Schwedelson’s Philadelphia Business Journal story may show that prognosis as premature.
This Bucks County Restaurant Has Been Listed as One of the Top PA Establishments to Check Out This Year
One of Bucks County’s most popular eateries has been listed as a must-stop for those looking for a new dining spot this year. Kalena Thomhave wrote about the establishment for The Keystone. Charcoal BYOB, located at 11 South Delaware Avenue in Yardley, was listed as one of 12 restaurants...
For Republicans, Figuring Out Suburbs Key to Winning Elections
Pennsylvania is rated among the swing states by pundits, with Philadelphia and Pittsburgh standing as Democratic strongholds while rural Pennsylvania is almost exclusively Republican, writes Guy Ciarrocchi for Real Clear Pennsylvania. As a result, the critical battle is being waged in Philadelphia’s suburbs, which constitute around 22 percent of the...
Many Montco Workers See 14 Cents of Every Earned Dollar — the Highest Suburban Outlay — Zapped by One Expense
An economic analysis of 2,360 counties across 47 states reveals a notable hole in some Montgomery County employees wallets. The data were revealed by the National Database of Childcare Prices, the most comprehensive federal source of national childcare economic expense by geography. The Women’s Bureau of the U.S. Department of...
