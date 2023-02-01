ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

🎧LISTEN Live: Barton 🏀 vs Coffeyville

The Barton Community College basketball teams will host Coffeyville on Saturday, Feb. 4. You can follow all the action by listening on 104.3 FM, online at greatbendpost.com or the B104.3 mobile app. The women's game in Great Bend begins at 2 p.m. with the men's game to follow at 4...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Walker rallies No. 3 Houston past Wichita State, 70-61

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jarace Walker had 15 points, including the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 4:27 left, and No. 3 Houston rallied to beat Wichita State 70-61 on Thursday night. Marcus Sasser also scored 15 for the Cougars (21-2, 9-1 American Athletic Conference), who trailed by six midway through the...
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Friday Sports Headlines and Scores presented by Barton Community College

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jarace Walker had 15 points, including the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 4:27 left, and No. 3 Houston rallied to beat Wichita State 70-61. Marcus Sasser also scored 15 for the Cougars, who trailed by six midway through the second half. Jamal Shead added 13 points and seven assists. Five players scored in double digits to help Houston win its third straight since a one-point loss to Temple. Jaykwon Walton equaled his career high with 24 points for the Shockers.
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Community College Foundation awards scholarships

The Barton Community College Foundation presents scholarships each year from funds received through its fundraising events, endowments and annual scholarship gifts. For the 2022-23 academic year, the Foundation has selected the following students (listed by hometown) for scholarship offers:. Albert. Peytan Butler, G.E. and Lois Alban Academic Scholarship. Kolton Maneth,...
GREAT BEND, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Abigail Scott located safe

------- There’s concern for the safety of a girl reported missing Friday in central Kansas. Abigail Scott, 12, was last seen in Hutchinson. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved share she did leave a note and does not have a cell phone with her. It’s believed she is with a male and may be in Wichita.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton CC and Larned High School team up to offer carpentry

Barton Community College has offered dual credit courses at Larned High School since the early 2000s. Because of this partnership, some of LHS’s teachers are also Barton adjunct faculty. Students can enroll in general education courses such as college-level math and English to help get a head start on their college coursework. Now carpentry has joined the lineup.
LARNED, KS
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Kansas

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there is a pizzeria on every corner in Kansas. Picking just one pizza restaurant and deeming it the best is no easy feat, but that is precisely what the editors over at Reader's Digest have done.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Snow glow returns to Wichita tonight

Wichita is getting a "snow day", but it's not what you think. School is in session. The Wichita Parks and Recreation department is hosting its annual Snow Glow event at the Mid-American All Indian Museum tonight from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. Then night sledding event will feature live music, an LED light show, food trucks, and artificial snow provided by Snow Bros Snowmakers.
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

KDWPT returns Birding Big Year Contest for 2023

In 2003, former Denver Post journalist Mark Obmascik published "The Big Year: A Tale of Man, Nature, and Fowl Obsession." The book was later turned into a feature film starring Owen Wilson and Jack Black as birding enthusiasts who will do almost anything to see unique birds. The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism (KDWPT) is once again following suit with a renewal of its Kansas Birding Big Year Contest. Kansas Wetlands Education Center Director Curtis Wolf said the area is perfect for the contest.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Governor: 2nd largest economic development project in Kan. history

TOPEKA – On Thursday evening, Governor Laura Kelly announced Kansas-based Integra Technologies plans to invest $1.8 billion in a large-scale semiconductor facility in Wichita. This is the second-largest private investment in Kansas history. The facility will establish Wichita as integral to a national effort to reshore semiconductor manufacturing capacity and strengthen national security.
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Cherry Road Media Acquires McPherson News Ledger, Combining with Sentinel

MCPHERSON, Kan. – Starting next week, McPherson’s two newspapers will become one. Cherry Road Media, the owner of the McPherson Sentinel, is acquiring the McPherson News Ledger from Kansas Publishing Ventures and will combine the two publications under its Sentinel banner. The reporting staff of both papers will...
MCPHERSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
11K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy