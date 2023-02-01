In 2003, former Denver Post journalist Mark Obmascik published "The Big Year: A Tale of Man, Nature, and Fowl Obsession." The book was later turned into a feature film starring Owen Wilson and Jack Black as birding enthusiasts who will do almost anything to see unique birds. The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism (KDWPT) is once again following suit with a renewal of its Kansas Birding Big Year Contest. Kansas Wetlands Education Center Director Curtis Wolf said the area is perfect for the contest.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO