🎧LISTEN Live: Barton 🏀 vs Coffeyville
The Barton Community College basketball teams will host Coffeyville on Saturday, Feb. 4. You can follow all the action by listening on 104.3 FM, online at greatbendpost.com or the B104.3 mobile app. The women's game in Great Bend begins at 2 p.m. with the men's game to follow at 4...
Walker rallies No. 3 Houston past Wichita State, 70-61
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jarace Walker had 15 points, including the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 4:27 left, and No. 3 Houston rallied to beat Wichita State 70-61 on Thursday night. Marcus Sasser also scored 15 for the Cougars (21-2, 9-1 American Athletic Conference), who trailed by six midway through the...
Friday Sports Headlines and Scores presented by Barton Community College
Barton Community College Foundation awards scholarships
The Barton Community College Foundation presents scholarships each year from funds received through its fundraising events, endowments and annual scholarship gifts. For the 2022-23 academic year, the Foundation has selected the following students (listed by hometown) for scholarship offers:. Albert. Peytan Butler, G.E. and Lois Alban Academic Scholarship. Kolton Maneth,...
MISSING IN KANSAS: Abigail Scott located safe
------- There’s concern for the safety of a girl reported missing Friday in central Kansas. Abigail Scott, 12, was last seen in Hutchinson. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved share she did leave a note and does not have a cell phone with her. It’s believed she is with a male and may be in Wichita.
Barton CC and Larned High School team up to offer carpentry
Barton Community College has offered dual credit courses at Larned High School since the early 2000s. Because of this partnership, some of LHS’s teachers are also Barton adjunct faculty. Students can enroll in general education courses such as college-level math and English to help get a head start on their college coursework. Now carpentry has joined the lineup.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Kansas
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there is a pizzeria on every corner in Kansas. Picking just one pizza restaurant and deeming it the best is no easy feat, but that is precisely what the editors over at Reader's Digest have done.
Snow glow returns to Wichita tonight
Wichita is getting a "snow day", but it's not what you think. School is in session. The Wichita Parks and Recreation department is hosting its annual Snow Glow event at the Mid-American All Indian Museum tonight from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. Then night sledding event will feature live music, an LED light show, food trucks, and artificial snow provided by Snow Bros Snowmakers.
Shop and win the 'I Love Great Bend Valentine Giveaway'
Valentine's Day is not for everybody. But everyone loves a big grand prize. The I Love Great Bend Valentine Giveaway officially kicked off on Feb. 1. Shoppers in 28 participating Great Bend businesses can register for one of several $100 prizes, or the big grand prize later this month. "Each...
KDWPT returns Birding Big Year Contest for 2023
In 2003, former Denver Post journalist Mark Obmascik published "The Big Year: A Tale of Man, Nature, and Fowl Obsession." The book was later turned into a feature film starring Owen Wilson and Jack Black as birding enthusiasts who will do almost anything to see unique birds. The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism (KDWPT) is once again following suit with a renewal of its Kansas Birding Big Year Contest. Kansas Wetlands Education Center Director Curtis Wolf said the area is perfect for the contest.
Woman dies in pickup rollover crash on Kansas highway
RENO COUNTY —One person died in an accident just before 10p.m. Wednesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Ford Ranger driven by Laura R. Manwarren, 45, Ozark, Missouri, was southbound on Kansas 14 four miles south of Sterling. The pickup left the roadway. The driver...
Former Wichita car dealership owner banned in Kansas, must pay $45k
The owner of a used car dealership in south Wichita was banned from selling vehicles in Kansas on Friday after a judgment was entered in a Sedgwick County District Court.
These are the best and worst nursing homes near Wichita, according to federal ratings
Here’s how to research facilities and what to know about the federal government’s rating system.
Westbound Kellogg reopens following crash early Thursday
A crash on westbound Kellogg closed traffic between Seneca and Meridian Thursday morning.
Governor: 2nd largest economic development project in Kan. history
TOPEKA – On Thursday evening, Governor Laura Kelly announced Kansas-based Integra Technologies plans to invest $1.8 billion in a large-scale semiconductor facility in Wichita. This is the second-largest private investment in Kansas history. The facility will establish Wichita as integral to a national effort to reshore semiconductor manufacturing capacity and strengthen national security.
Wichita may get diverging diamond interchanges on K-96
Wichita drivers may travel through a newer type of interchange on Kansas Highway 96 in the future.
Heartland Credit Union completes merger with United Credit Union
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Following approval by the National Credit Union Administration and the Kansas Department of Credit Unions, United Credit Union is now part of Heartland Credit Union. The effective date of the merger is February 1, 2023. “As a credit union that supports the same values and dedication...
Cherry Road Media Acquires McPherson News Ledger, Combining with Sentinel
MCPHERSON, Kan. – Starting next week, McPherson’s two newspapers will become one. Cherry Road Media, the owner of the McPherson Sentinel, is acquiring the McPherson News Ledger from Kansas Publishing Ventures and will combine the two publications under its Sentinel banner. The reporting staff of both papers will...
Several injured in a crash on U.S. 54 west of Wichita
Several people were injured in a crash between a Chevy pickup and a semi west of Wichita on Thursday.
Kansas to OK secret incentives deal for $1 billion-plus megaproject in Wichita, sources say
The State Finance Council will meet at 4 p.m. to discuss an incentives package.
