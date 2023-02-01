Read full article on original website
Oil surges after strong U.S. jobs data
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday after strong U.S. jobs data, but were still set for weekly falls as investors sought more clarity on the imminent EU embargo on Russian refined products and more signs of demand recovery in top consumer China. Brent crude futures gained $1.16, or 1.4%,...
Amazon's outlook disappoints as customer budgets stay tight
(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc on Thursday forecast operating profit may continue to slump in the current quarter, as mass layoffs at the retailer only dent the financial impact of consumers and cloud customers clamping down on spending. And while Amazon's holiday revenue beat Wall Street's expectations, sales growth from its lucrative...
Aguia (ASX:AGR) announces key development in Brazilian legal battle - Kalkine Media
Aguia Resources has been actively involved in a Public Civil Action (PCA) relating the environmental licensing for its Phosphate Project. The PCA was filed by the FPPO against AGR and the State Environmental Protection Agency regarding Environmental Impact Assessment for Aguia’s Phosphate Project. The trial court held a conciliation...
Oil weakens as market awaits signs of China demand recovery
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices eased on Friday, with major benchmarks headed for their second straight week of losses, as the market awaited further signs of fuel demand recovery in China to offset looming slumps in other major economies. Brent crude futures fell 34 cents, or 0.4%, to $81.83 a...
Coloplast Still Sees FY Reported EBIT Margin Before Special Items At 28-30%
Bounty (ASX:BUY) shares skyrocket 57% today; is this the reason?. * SOLID START IN CHRONIC CARE, WITH STRONG MOMENTUM IN OSTOMY CARE ACROSS REGIONS, EX. CHINA. * IN CONTINENCE CARE, BACKORDERS IN COLLECTING DEVICES CONTINUED TO DETRACT FROM GROWTH, OFFSET BY STRONG GROWTH IN INTERMITTENT CATHETERS PORTFOLIO. * OUTLOOK FY:...
Bounty (ASX:BUY) shares skyrocket 57% today; is this the reason? - Kalkine Media
Bounty Oil & Gas (ASX:BUY) shares zoom up 57%; trading at A$0.011 on 03 February 2023. As the PEP 11 JV, Bounty and BPH Energy today announced that in Proceedings Number WAD106/2022, a proposed consent orders have been filed in the Federal Court of Australia. Asset Energy (a wholly owned...
Niche Capital Emas Says Fixed Issue Price Of Private Placement Shares At 0.125 RGT/Share
Euro, sterling dip as investors assess rate outlook
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The euro dipped against the dollar on Thursday after the European Central Bank raised interest rates by a widely expected 50 basis points, while the Bank of England adopted a more dovish tone on inflation. The ECB penciled in at least one more hike of the...
Berry Global Group Inc <BERY.K>: Profits of $1.30 announced for first quarter
2 February 2023 02:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Berry Global Group Inc in the first quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $1.30 per share, 5 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $1.25. Profits of $1.28 per share were anticipated by the fifteen analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $1.13 to $1.45 per share, with a forecasted mean of $1.28 per share. The company reported revenue of $3.06 billion, which is lower than the estimated $3.34 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the non-paper containers & packaging peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Seventeen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There was a loss of two estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $3.06 billion from $3.57 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 2.13 2.19 Beat Jun. 30 2022 1.94 2.03 Beat Mar. 31 2022 1.77 1.93 Beat Dec. 31 2021 1.36 1.25 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 2 at 02:31 p.m.
Know Labs Provides Update On Strategic Partners
Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust Says Entry Into Onshore Facility Agreement
* SEPARATELY UNIT OF SPONSOR ENTERED LOAN AGREEMENT AN UNSECURED INTEREST-BEARING LOAN FOR RMB308 MILLION. * ONSHORE FACILITIES WILL BE USED FOR REFINANCING EXISTING SECURED LOANS DUE IN MARCH 2023. * LOAN OF RMB308 MILLION BEEN GRANTED TO UNIT OF SASSEUR REIT. * CHINA-INCORPORATED UNITS OF CO GRANTED ONSHORE TERM...
Suominen BOD Proposes Dividend Of EUR 0.10 Per Share
* EXPECTS ITS COMPARABLE EBITDA IN 2023 WILL INCREASE FROM 2022. * IN 2022, SUOMINEN'S COMPARABLE EBITDA WAS EUR 15.3 MILLION. * BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING, THAT A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.10 PER SHARE SHALL BE DISTRIBUTED FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)
Nippon Denko Co Ltd Announces Result Of Share Buyback For January
Pro-Dex Inc <PDEX.O>: Profits of 24 cents announced for second quarter
2 February 2023 10:01 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Pro-Dex Inc in the second quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 24 cents per share, one cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 25 cents. Profits of 29 cents per share were forecast by the single analyst providing an estimate for the quarter. The company reported revenue of $11.28 million, which is higher than the estimated $10.4 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The single recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the medical equipment, supplies & distribution peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * One analyst is currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $11.28 million from $10.17 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.33 0.29 Missed Jun. 30 2022 0.18 0.38 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.33 0.12 Missed Dec. 31 2021 0.28 0.25 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 2 at 10:01 p.m.
BIM Magazalar Decides To Launch Share Buyback Program Up To Max. Of 5.0 Mln Lira Nominal Shares With Max. Fund Of 750.0 Million Lira
Canada Goose cuts forecasts after spike in China's COVID infections hit sales
(Adds analyst and CEO comments, details from conf. call; updates shares) Feb 2 (Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc cut annual forecasts on Thursday after a spike in COVID-19 infections in China dulled store traffic and inflation bit into spending power in North America. Toronto-listed shares of the luxury parka...
Methanex Corp reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
Kalkine Media explores DOL & ATD stocks: Should you watch them?. * Methanex Corp reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 73 cents per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of seven analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 51 cents per share. * Revenue fell 21.3% to $986.12 million from a year ago; analysts expected $964.62 million. * Methanex Corp's reported EPS for the quarter was 59 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 25.9% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days four analysts negatively revised earnings estimates * Methanex Corp shares had risen by 27.2% this quarter. * The company reported quarterly net income of $41.03 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Methanex Corp is $47.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," 4 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 2 at 11:37 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 0.51 0.73 Beat Sep. 30 2022 0.66 0.69 Beat Jun. 30 2022 1.57 1.16 Missed Mar. 31 2022 2.01 2.16 Beat.
Woori Financial Group Inc expected to post earnings of $1.85 a share - Earnings Preview
Bounty (ASX:BUY) shares skyrocket 57% today; is this the reason?. * Woori Financial Group Inc is expected to report results on February 7 (estimated). * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Woori Financial Group Inc is for earnings of $1.85 per share. * The one available analyst rating on the...
Union Steel Says Unit And Individual Entered Sale And Purchase Deal With Purchasers
IRadimed Corp <IRMD.O>: Profits of 32 cents announced for fourth quarter
2 February 2023 02:32 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by IRadimed Corp in the fourth quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 32 cents per share, one cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 33 cents. Profits of 30 cents per share were anticipated by the two analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 29 cents to 31 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of 30 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $14.86 million, which is lower than the estimated $14.87 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Strong Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the medical equipment, supplies & distribution peer group is "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Two analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $14.86 million from $11.87 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.25 0.29 Beat Jun. 30 2022 0.24 0.26 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.21 0.22 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.21 0.33 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 2 at 02:32 p.m.
