2 February 2023 02:31 p.m. ​All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Berry Global Group Inc in the first quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $1.30 per share, 5 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $1.25. Profits of $1.28 per share were anticipated by the fifteen analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $1.13 to $1.45 per share, with a forecasted mean of $1.28 per share. The company reported revenue of $3.06 billion, which is lower than the estimated $3.34 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the non-paper containers & packaging peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Seventeen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There was a loss of two estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $3.06 billion from $3.57 billion in the same quarter last year.​ * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 2.13​ 2.19 Beat Jun. 30 2022 1.94 2.03 Beat Mar. 31 2022 1.77 1.93 Beat​ Dec. 31 2021 1.36 1.25 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 2 at 02:31 p.m.

2 DAYS AGO