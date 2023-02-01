Read full article on original website
BBC
Lincolnshire Police saddened by negative reaction to LGBT+ post
Police have said they were "saddened" after a social media post in support of LGBT+ History Month was met with negative comments online. The post, on Lincolnshire Police's Facebook page, reiterated the force's commitment to celebrating equality, diversity and inclusion. However, one comment said the police should focus on actual...
BBC
Police chief addresses uncomfortable and disappointing report
Devon and Cornwall Police Chief Constable Will Kerr has deemed an inspectorate report rating the force inadequate in several areas "uncomfortable" and "disappointing". The force has been told to make urgent improvements in areas such as responding to the public and managing offenders. Mr Kerr said the force had already...
BBC
Tyre Nichols: Sixth police officer fired
A sixth police officer involved in the events leading to the arrest of Tyre Nichols has been fired, the Memphis police department has said. An internal police investigation found officer Preston Hemphill had "violated multiple department policies," including stun gun deployment rules. Mr Nichols, a 29-year-old father, died in hospital...
BBC
Two suspects arrested in California 'cartel-style' murder
Two men have been arrested - one of them after a gun battle with police - for the "cartel-style execution" in California last month of a family, including a teen mother and her baby. Angel Uriarte, 35, was wounded in a shootout with police as he was detained and was...
BBC
Lucy Letby: Nurse sent card to grieving parents, jury told
Nurse Lucy Letby sent a sympathy card to the grieving parents of a baby girl just weeks after she allegedly murdered the infant, a court has heard. She is accused of trying to kill the premature baby, referred to as Child I, three times before succeeding on a fourth attempt on 23 October 2015.
BBC
Judge's concern after girl 'marooned' in hospital
A High Court judge has raised concern over a shortage of suitable placements for vulnerable children waiting to leave hospital. Mr Justice Mostyn was told how a 12-year-old girl had been "marooned" in hospital. Knowsley Metropolitan Borough Council had been unable to find accommodation for the girl, who has severe...
BBC
More than 30 dogs rescued in Kent after owner's death
More than 30 terriers have been rescued from a bungalow after the owner died. The property in Rainham, Kent, was thought to be home to six dogs, but the RSPCA found many more spread across heavily-cluttered rooms. The animal charity set up traps and cameras to catch the more fearful...
BBC
Omagh bombing: Government expected to confirm decision on public inquiry
A decision on whether to order a public inquiry into the Omagh bombing is expected to be made on Thursday. The Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is due to to make a statement in the House of Commons. It follows long-running legal action brought by a relative of one of...
BBC
Southall crash: Woman with pram seriously hurt in hit-and-run
A woman has been seriously injured after being hit by a car while pushing a baby in a pram. The pedestrian, aged in her 30s, was struck at the junction of North Hyde Lane and Raleigh Road in Southall, west London at about 12:30 GMT on Friday, the Met Police said.
BBC
Searches continue for Ben Nevis walker Harvey Christian
Searches have continued for a walker who went missing after setting out to walk up Ben Nevis. Harvey Christian, 42, from Cambridgeshire, was thought to have been on Britain's highest mountain on Friday. Mountain rescue teams, search dogs and a coastguard helicopter have been involved in the effort to find...
BBC
Child abuser Andrew Hadwin dies in HMP Durham awaiting sentence
A child abuser who fed his victims soap and forced them into boiling showers has died in prison while awaiting sentence. Andrew Hadwin, 39, and his partner Cheryl Pickles, 35, both of Bowburn, County Durham, were found guilty of child neglect in January. Hadwin, who was also convicted of raping...
BBC
Patient who broke paramedic's jaw in Leominster attack jailed
A man who broke the jaw of a paramedic who was trying to treat him has been jailed for two years. Henry Grain, 20, from Leominster, Herefordshire, punched Steve Raven in the face after emergency services were called to help the unresponsive man at Shooters bar in the town. The...
BBC
Oliver Steeper: Appeal launched by parents after baby death case dropped
The parents of a baby who died after choking on food at a nursery have launched an appeal after learning no-one will face criminal charges. Oliver Steeper died in hospital in September 2021, days after the medical emergency at Jelly Beans Day Nursery in Ashford, Kent. His parents said they...
BBC
Large cannabis farm investigated in County Down
A "large and sophisticated" cannabis farm has been uncovered in County Down, police have said. Two men, aged 35 and 39, were arrested on Friday and remain in custody. Det Insp Kelly said the operation "bears the hallmarks of an organised criminal gang". Specialist police teams were involved in the...
BBC
Snapchat: Ricky Davies filmed driving while smoking drugs
An unlicensed driver killed a close friend in a crash after a weekend of drink and drugs, a court heard. Snapchat footage showed Ricky Davies, 30, from Rhymney, Caerphilly, smoking cannabis as he drove and a passenger shouting "we ain't coming home". Dafydd Hughes, 18, from Abertysswg, died after they...
BBC
Bridgend land owner wins knotweed appeal court pay-out
A land owner has won a legal fight after complaining about Japanese knotweed encroaching from council land. Appeal court judges ruled Marc Davies was entitled to £4,900 in damages as his site in Bridgend had been blighted. He had taken action with Bridgend council, which owns a nearby lane,...
BBC
Brecon Beacons: Holiday couple drowned at waterfall - inquest
The provisional cause of death for two women who died near a popular waterfall was drowning, an inquest has heard. Helen and Rachael Patching, aged 52 and 33, from Kent, were visiting Ystradfellte, Powys, in the Brecon Beacons National Park while on holiday. The alarm was raised at about 11:45...
BBC
Aircraft damaged as it tried to land at Stansted in strong wind
An aircraft was severely damaged after losing control as it attempted to land in strong wind, investigators said. The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said the Challenger 604 was coming into land at London Stansted Airport in Essex on 31 January 2022. It said the aircraft "floated above the runway...
BBC
Isle of Man operation dismantled major drugs gang, police say
Cannabis worth about £1m has been seized by police in a nine-month operation targeting the importation of illegal drugs on to the Isle of Man. Operation Artemis, which ran from February to October 2022, seized drugs hidden in cars and about £250,000 in cash, Isle of Man Police said.
Dominic Raab facing fresh suspension calls amid inquiry into bullying claims
Dominic Raab is facing fresh calls to be suspended from his post, after the Guardian revealed three senior civil servants who worked with him had been interviewed by the official inquiry into his alleged bullying. Rishi Sunak has rejected calls to suspend Raab, the justice secretary and deputy prime minister,...
