ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Greek unemployment unchanged at 11.6% in December

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BHVDV_0kYUzedS00

ATHENS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Greece's jobless rate stood at 11.6% in December, unchanged from an upwardly revised 11.6% in November, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Wednesday.

Seasonally adjusted data showed 545,372 people were officially unemployed, with those under the age of 24 the hardest hit.

The reading was the lowest recorded since January 2010 - at the start of Greece's decade-long economic crisis - following the revision of last month's figure. Unemployment reached a peak in the summer of 2013 and has been falling steadily since.

Unemployment was worse among women than men, with the rates at 15.6% and 8.3% respectively.

The Greek government expects the jobless rate to ease to 12.6% in 2023 from 12.7% in 2022, with the economy seen growing by 1.8%.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

US Adds 517,000 Jobs In January, Unemployment at 3.4%

The U.S. economy added 517,000 jobs in January, beating estimates of 187,000 jobs. This number represents a dip from December, which saw an increase of 260,000 jobs and November, which saw an increase of 290,000 jobs, according to a newly revised figure from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday. As inflation soars, the job market has stayed tight as wages increase across various industries — even as layoffs in tech and other sectors continue to increase — as the Federal Reserve looks to curb demand and inflation. The unemployment rate in December was little changed from November at 3.4%, with 5.7 milllion people...
thenewscrypto.com

U.S Unemployment Rate Figure Lower Than Expected at 3.4%

Statistics show that in January, a staggering 517k new employment were created. The addition of new employment is good for the Dollar but bad for Bitcoin. The market has reached a point of no return. A new report on non-farm payrolls in the United States is now available. The number of individuals working in the U.S.’s industrial, construction, and retail sectors. The government statistics show that in January, a staggering 517k new employment were created. The latest figure is around 2.5 times higher than December’s 223,000.
CBS News

Job openings unexpectedly rose in December to 11 million

U.S. job openings unexpectedly rose in December, a sign the American labor market remains hot and a blow to the Federal Reserve's efforts to cool it down. Openings in December rose to 11 million, up from 10.4 million in November, the Labor Department said Wednesday. Economists had expected job openings to drop slightly in December. The rate of layoffs and employees quitting both ticked up slightly that month.   "With 76.4 million Americans starting new jobs, 2022 is the year with the largest number of completed hires on record,"Julia Pollak, chief economist at ZipRecruiter, said in...
straightarrownews.com

US lost 287,000 jobs while government was reporting +1 million in gains

The labor market may have been much weaker than the government let on in 2022. While the Bureau of Labor Statistics initially reported the U.S. economy added 1.2 million jobs last spring, a new report shows the private sector had a net loss of 287,000 jobs during the same time period, a difference of nearly 1.5 million.
New York Post

US home price inflation slows further in November

US single-family home price growth cooled further in November, surveys showed on Tuesday, which together with declining mortgage rates could help to slow the housing market’s slide deeper into recession. The S&P CoreLogic Case Shiller national home price index, covering all nine US census divisions, increased 9.2% year-on-year in November, pulling back from October’s increase of 10.7%. A surge in remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic led to a housing market boom, driving prices to record highs. On a month-to-month basis, home prices fell 0.6% in November compared with October, the fifth straight monthly decline. The Federal Reserve’s fastest interest rate-hiking cycle since the 1980s has driven housing into recession. Falling...
msn.com

US Unemployment Claims Drop for Fourth Time in Five Weeks

(Bloomberg) -- Applications for US unemployment benefits fell for the fourth time in five weeks, underscoring the broad resilience of the job market that threatens to keep inflation elevated. Most Read from Bloomberg. Initial unemployment claims ticked down by 3,000 to 183,000 in the week ended Jan. 28, the lowest...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

January may have delivered lower, if still solid, job growth

WASHINGTON (AP) — The American economy has an unusual problem: The job market looks too strong — at least to the inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve. Companies are still seeking more workers and are hanging tightly onto the ones they have. Putting aside some high-profile layoffs at big tech companies like Microsoft, Google, Amazon and others, most workers are enjoying an unusual level of job security even at a time when many economists foresee a recession approaching.
WASHINGTON STATE
denver7.com

US unemployment rate at lowest level since 1969, data indicate

The U.S. unemployment rate reached its lowest level in more than five decades in January as employers added 517,000 jobs in January, according to data released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The U.S. unemployment rate dropped to 3.4% in January, marking the lowest the unemployment rate has been...
Reuters

Nestle to hike food prices further in 2023, CEO says

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Nestle (NESN.S) will have to raise prices of its food products further this year to offset higher production costs that it has yet to fully pass on to consumers, Chief Executive Mark Schneider told a German newspaper.
TheDailyBeast

January Jobs Numbers Blow Through All Expectations

The U.S. unemployment rate is the lowest it’s been in over half a century at 3.4 percent after the economy created 517,000 jobs in January, according to the federal government’s monthly figures released Friday. The Federal Reserve is slowing down its pace of interest rate rises but is still preparing to raise them further to keep the economy controlled and to cool high inflation, as hiring skyrocketed at an unexpectedly strong rate. Forecasters expected that 190,000 jobs would be added in January, less than double the actual number. Employment in 2022 was more robust than previously reported, too, with about 568,000 jobs added onto previously reported totals.Read it at Axios
Reuters

Adani Enterprises shelves $122 million bond plan - Bloomberg News

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Adani Enterprises Ltd (ADEL.NS) has shelved a plan to raise as much as 10 billion Indian rupees ($121.65 million), Bloomberg News reported on Saturday. The flagship firm of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's empire had planned the public note issuance for January, working with Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (EDEL.NS), AK Capital, JM Financial, and Trust Capital, but activity has now stopped, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Reuters

Reuters

690K+
Followers
377K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy