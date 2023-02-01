Read full article on original website
game-news24.com
The new owners of Tomb Raider’s website update the official website of this series
The official website of the Tomb Raider Games has been updated for an update to delete references to Square Enix, which was used by the latter owners of the games. The first six-month extension of the series website was updated with permission from Embracer Group, which bought the Tomb Raider developers Crystal Dynamics from Square Enix, and redeemed the rights to this series of games. In the deal, Embracer Group acquired other Western Square Enix studios, including Deus Ex.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for February 2023 Revealed
Sony has today revealed the lineup of new games for PS5 and PS4 that will be coming to PlayStation Plus in the month of February 2023. Per usual with PS Plus, the latest slate of titles coming to the "Essential" tier of the service happened to leak just a few days back prior to today's official announcement from Sony. Now, we know that this leak was once again accurate.
The 12 best video games releasing in February 2023
The shortest month brings a long list of exciting new games
Android Headlines
Lara Croft returns to mobile in Tomb Raider Reloaded
Lara Croft’s exploits have been a staple in the video game world for almost 30 years, and CDE Entertainment is looking to keep the franchise alive. A new roguelike is launching on mobile called Tomb Raider Reloaded. It brings Lara back into the tomb in style. If you’re not...
ComicBook
Bethesda Game Will Soon Be Free to Download
Bethesda is making one of its games completely free to download. The game in question is available via a variety of platforms, but only the PC version will be made free, and that's because the free offer is coming via Epic Games Store. Every week, Epic Games rewards users of its digital PC storefront with a free game. Sometimes even more than one free game a week is offered. Next week is set to be an example of the latter, with two free games, one of which is Dishonored: Death of the Outsider.
dexerto.com
Call of Duty fan spots familiar Zombies scenes in The Day Before trailer
A Call of Duty Zombies superfan has pointed out some extreme similarities between The Day Before and a Cold War trailer. The Day Before, a survival shooter set in an extremely dangerous American wasteland, has been making quite the stir online thanks to its January 24 delay. Speculation over the site of the game has gone rampant with some fans even claiming the game may not even exist.
game-news24.com
PlayStation discounts: three games to buy immediately for less than 4,99 euros
Sony has launched the new discounts on critically acclaimed games. With the help of an experienced cameraman, we quickly went snooping for a free review for four- and five-piece titles with a reduction for less than five euros. Did you find anything? This is our shopping tip!. To Embrace A...
The Day Before’s gameplay trailer actually convinces more people it’s not real
That’s not how you silence your doubters.
game-news24.com
A new Call Of Duty patent describes an endless multiplayer mode that lasts a few years
Call of Duty would you like to play a match that never ends?. Activision seems to have plans for a multiplayer mode that potentially never ends, as long as at least one player is playing. Once a half ago a few generations ago, experiment was undertaken in terms of shooters...
ComicBook
The Witcher 3 Gets February 2 Update, Patch Notes Revealed
The Witcher 3 players have known for a while now that another update for the game was on the way, and this week, that update released. For PC players who've been asking about this update while hoping that it'd resolve some of the issues that they'd been experiencing on that platform, the patch notes for the February 2nd update include changes specifically targeting the PC version of the game as well as some that are only for console players.
game-news24.com
Netflix is coming to be responsible for the return of pirates
The decline in popular media content piracy was caused by Netflix. Fortunately, it might be his biggest reason for returning. It’s funny how things work out, isn’t it?. Netflix is going to be responsible for the return of pirates. Do you know what the reason for the ending...
game-news24.com
Posted Knight vs Giant: The Broken Excalibur for Xbox Series X | S roller-RPG with giant monsters
The Aristocracy Studios announced a new project Knight and Aristocracy. The game’ll be released on Xbox Series X | S, Playstation 5 and PC in 2023. The demo version of Knight vs Giant: The Broken Excalibur is on Steam today. Knight vs Giant: The Broken Excalibur is a roguelike...
game-news24.com
Day before the Hell began?
The free world survival community has been a long time since MyTona and Fntastic announcedThe Day before. The original trailer, and the gameplay footage that’s been shown by the end of the game, all things have remained true. With its mixture of elements from The divisionandResident Evil, The Day Before generated enough hype to reach the Steam wishlist en masse.
game-news24.com
The Last Of Us Part 1. Release of the PC version was a little slow
By Valentin Sattler The release of the PC version of Last of Us part 1 has been delayed: Naughty Dog can’t give up on March 3rd, but needs to leave the month at the end of the month. It finally is time for the first time and the last of us is on March 28th.
game-news24.com
Games Inbox: Dead Spaces, classic status, Returnal GOTG, and the death of PS Plus Collection
Dead Space is a classic? (pic: EA) The Friday letters page likes the idea of a first-person shooter in endless mode, and even more readers love GoldenEye 007. Second tierAs a horror fan, I have to admit that I was hoping that Callisto Protocol and Dead Space would take off a little more than they have. I honestly am surprised that Dead Space only sold half as much as its rival at launch. I don’t know what EA was hoping for but maybe it will happen faster then you think, as we do hear from a word of mouth, this is a very good remake.
game-news24.com
‘The Dragon Ball’, Superpretty Views Power Absorbed: ‘Aleaning 18’ Leader: ‘Tiny’s’
The dragon ball game is set to begin in 2023. This expansion will be the third in Zenkai series, the set block that kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards and a change in the holo pattern used for Rares, Special Rares and Secret Rares. The CDN’s Power Absorbed is the twentieth main set, and is being teased with early-stage sloppy cards, the first showing of the Saiyan Cumber. Unfortunately, this set was released within 30 days of March 2023, so we will update our readers when Bandai offered to have an official street date for this set. Preceding release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will show off the cards from the set. We’ll take a look at some more cards as we move toward the Blue-colored section of Zenkai series Power Absorbed.
ComicBook
The Elder Scrolls Fans Surprised With Free Game
The Elder Scrolls fans have been surprised with a free game, courtesy of Amazon Prime. The Elder Scrolls is one of the most popular series in gaming, and it's because it's also one of the highest-quality series in gaming. Several installments since its inception not only rank among the best RPGs ever made, but the best games ever made across any genre. While many didn't hop aboard the series until Skyrim, and some Oblivion before that, Morrowind is a favorite of many hardcore fans of the series. And while it's not as critically acclaimed as its two successors, it transitioned the series to what it is today. It's a landmark RPG, and it's now available to play for free courtesy of Amazon Prime.
Hogwarts Legacy Global Release Times: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC
Hogwarts Legacy is set to launch on Feb. 10, 2023, but exactly what time will you be able to play?
IGN
Dust & Neon - Official Nintendo Switch Pre-Order Trailer
Dust & Neon is an action twin-stick rogue-lite shooter that puts you in the shoes of a single cowboy against an army of robots set in a futuristic Wild West. Dust & Neon is available for pre-order on Nintendo Switch along with a demo for Dust & Neon being available on February 6 as a part of the Steam Next Fest.
game-news24.com
PlayStation Plus Collection is going to get discontinued in May. Read the games a bit early
The PlayStation Plus Collection has been discontinued. This message has been sent to all PlayStation Plus subscribers. We’ll analyze everything. Sony made an ambitious move at that time to launch the PlayStation Plus Collection for all of the PlayStation 5 buyers. In this way every owner of a PS5 from day one had access to a wide range of games like the god of war, Bloodborne, Days Gone, and Detroit Become Human or Uncharted 4. With the new platform, you could be good at playing, without a chance, while a few games available at the launch date. The highlights were announced.
