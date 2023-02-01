The PlayStation Plus Collection has been discontinued. This message has been sent to all PlayStation Plus subscribers. We’ll analyze everything. Sony made an ambitious move at that time to launch the PlayStation Plus Collection for all of the PlayStation 5 buyers. In this way every owner of a PS5 from day one had access to a wide range of games like the god of war, Bloodborne, Days Gone, and Detroit Become Human or Uncharted 4. With the new platform, you could be good at playing, without a chance, while a few games available at the launch date. The highlights were announced.

