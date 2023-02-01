Fiscal Court Files With State In Response To KU Plans. Mercer County is seeking to intervene in Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities’ plan to increase their solar generation capacity in the county. KU is asking approval from the Kentucky Public Service Commission on a plan that includes building a 120-megawatt solar array in Mercer County. Through an attorney, the Mercer County Fiscal Court has filed a motion with the Public Service Commission requesting they be granted full intervenor status.

MERCER COUNTY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO