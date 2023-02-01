Read full article on original website
Related
lakercountry.com
Nearby Metcalfe County 1 of 14 Counties Awarded Grants to Clean Illegal Dumps
Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky Energy and Environment (EEC) Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman announced on Feb. 2, 2023, approximately $534,000 in grants for the cleanup of 62 illegal dumps in 14 counties across the commonwealth. The grants will be used in the following counties and sites: Butler (4), Calloway, Carlisle,...
clayconews.com
Ohio Fugitive from Brodhead, KY charged on Warrant of Arrest in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: On Monday, January 30th, 2023 Laurel Sheriff's K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler arrested a Brodhead, KY man. Arrested was Casey Crank age 30 of Wallin St., Brodhead, KY, charged on a Rockcastle County Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging:
lakercountry.com
LC Tourist Commission to accept ARPA check in presentation later this month
The Lake Cumberland Tourist Commission will be accepting a check later this month for the more than $104,000 received in American Rescue Plan Act funding when Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman visits neighboring Pulaski County, according to Tourism Director Danielle Wilson. The ARPA check presentation will take place on Tuesday, February...
lakercountry.com
Seven KSP traffic safety checkpoints locally
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
lakercountry.com
Lawsuit filed regarding Adair Youth Detention Center conditions
Troubling details continue to emerge about the conditions at the Adair Youth Detention Center in neighboring Adair County. A lawsuit filed by two former employees against Kentucky’s Department of Juvenile Justice describe the conditions inside the facility and certain incidents as “borderline sadistic” and “inhumane.”. The...
Kentucky State Police find missing child
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say the search for a missing girl has come to an end. According to police, 8-year-old Ares Asher was found about a mile away from her home in Harlan County. She was reported missing late Thursday afternoon after she walked away from the home. “Thank you to […]
harrodsburgherald.com
Mercer County Seeks To Intervene In Proposed Solar Facility
Fiscal Court Files With State In Response To KU Plans. Mercer County is seeking to intervene in Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities’ plan to increase their solar generation capacity in the county. KU is asking approval from the Kentucky Public Service Commission on a plan that includes building a 120-megawatt solar array in Mercer County. Through an attorney, the Mercer County Fiscal Court has filed a motion with the Public Service Commission requesting they be granted full intervenor status.
fox56news.com
Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance programs
Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance …. Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentuckians encouraged to wear red to support heart …. Friday is national 'Wear Red Day' an effort to raise awareness about the dangers and...
lakercountry.com
Two arrests made locally Thursday
Two arrests were made locally on Thursday. According to Russell Springs Police, 57-year-old Freda Whittle of Russell Springs was arrested following a traffic stop at Northridge Shopping Center and was charged with possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle under the influence, and having one headlight. Kentucky State Police also made...
bowhuntingmag.com
21-Point Kentucky Buck Scores 195 2/8 Inches
Finding a lightly hunted honey hole leads Jeff Humphrey to crossbow kill of a lifetime. When it comes to real estate, it’s all about “location, location, location.” It’s a common term that means that all things equal, homes of similar size and condition typically command a higher or lower price depending on where they’re located.
kentuckytoday.com
Beshear: ‘COVID is still out there’
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The new COVID-19 Community Levels map released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health on Friday, shows an increase in counties with both a low and a high community level, with a corresponding drop in those at a medium level. The Centers for Disease Control...
k105.com
Deputies seize pound of methamphetamine in Nelson Co.
The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office seized a pound of methamphetamine after a suspect fled a traffic stop. Sunday night at approximately 11:55, a Nelson County deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Focus, being driven by 42-year-old Todd W. Carter, of Marion County, at the intersection of Hwy 245 and North 3rd Street in the heart of Bardstown. Carter, though, fled the stop on Hwy 245, as he “ran through multiple red lights and drove into opposing lanes of traffic …,” according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
WBKO
KY Transportation Secretary issues order to lift poultry, livestock shipping restrictions
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has signed an official order to temporarily suspend certain restrictions on motor carriers that will be engaged in transporting livestock feed and live poultry. “Severe winter weather across the nation has caused transportation delays that have contributed to a tightening supply...
Rejected 2022 Kentucky personalized license plates: Fart, Booti, more
Some people must have thought with plates like SLOW-AF, 200 MPH, and FAST-AF speed limits wouldn't apply to them.
WKYT 27
Dr. Stack talks with WKYT about end of COVID-19 emergency declaration
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - President Joe Biden has set a date of May 11 for the COVID-19 emergency declaration to end, something which has lasted for almost three years now. Most of the impact of the COVID-19 emergency ending has already been felt in Kentucky, that’s according to Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s public health commissioner.
Wave 3
Kentucky State Police release identity of human remains found in Boyle County
PERRYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have released the identity of the human skeletal remains found in Boyle County. On Jan. 20, KSP was contacted around 7 p.m. after skeletal remains were found in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville. The State Medical Examiner’s Office identified the...
Ky. GOP lawmakers call for more coal power after winter storm failures
Utilities and pipeline executives spoke to Kentucky lawmakers about failures of the power system during Winter Storm Elliott in December.
WKYT 27
Kentucky Republican Party disputes Beshear’s teacher shortage numbers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Teacher shortages are often a topic of conversation in Frankfort. With many open and vacant teaching positions in the state, both sides of the aisle are looking ahead to come up with better solutions. Governor Beshear said the state was down nearly 11,000 teachers, a number...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs included in state broadband development listening tour
The Kentucky Office of Broadband Development and the state Education and Labor Cabinet will soon be embarking on a 14-stop listening tour through the state to gather community input on the state’s broadband internet plan. One of those stops will be in Russell Springs on March 1 at the...
wymt.com
Republican candidate for governor Kelly Craft visits SEKY
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - “Kelly Craft for Governor” signs filled the Knox County Courthouse along with Eastern Kentuckians eager to hear from the former United Nations Ambassador. Craft praised the resiliency of people in the region after the July flood. “I mean, we were there very quickly right...
