Russell County, KY

lakercountry.com

LC Tourist Commission to accept ARPA check in presentation later this month

The Lake Cumberland Tourist Commission will be accepting a check later this month for the more than $104,000 received in American Rescue Plan Act funding when Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman visits neighboring Pulaski County, according to Tourism Director Danielle Wilson. The ARPA check presentation will take place on Tuesday, February...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Seven KSP traffic safety checkpoints locally

Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Lawsuit filed regarding Adair Youth Detention Center conditions

Troubling details continue to emerge about the conditions at the Adair Youth Detention Center in neighboring Adair County. A lawsuit filed by two former employees against Kentucky’s Department of Juvenile Justice describe the conditions inside the facility and certain incidents as “borderline sadistic” and “inhumane.”. The...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky State Police find missing child

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say the search for a missing girl has come to an end. According to police, 8-year-old Ares Asher was found about a mile away from her home in Harlan County. She was reported missing late Thursday afternoon after she walked away from the home. “Thank you to […]
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer County Seeks To Intervene In Proposed Solar Facility

Fiscal Court Files With State In Response To KU Plans. Mercer County is seeking to intervene in Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities’ plan to increase their solar generation capacity in the county. KU is asking approval from the Kentucky Public Service Commission on a plan that includes building a 120-megawatt solar array in Mercer County. Through an attorney, the Mercer County Fiscal Court has filed a motion with the Public Service Commission requesting they be granted full intervenor status.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance programs

Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance …. Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentuckians encouraged to wear red to support heart …. Friday is national 'Wear Red Day' an effort to raise awareness about the dangers and...
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

Two arrests made locally Thursday

Two arrests were made locally on Thursday. According to Russell Springs Police, 57-year-old Freda Whittle of Russell Springs was arrested following a traffic stop at Northridge Shopping Center and was charged with possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle under the influence, and having one headlight. Kentucky State Police also made...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
bowhuntingmag.com

21-Point Kentucky Buck Scores 195 2/8 Inches

Finding a lightly hunted honey hole leads Jeff Humphrey to crossbow kill of a lifetime. When it comes to real estate, it’s all about “location, location, location.” It’s a common term that means that all things equal, homes of similar size and condition typically command a higher or lower price depending on where they’re located.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Beshear: ‘COVID is still out there’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The new COVID-19 Community Levels map released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health on Friday, shows an increase in counties with both a low and a high community level, with a corresponding drop in those at a medium level. The Centers for Disease Control...
KENTUCKY STATE
k105.com

Deputies seize pound of methamphetamine in Nelson Co.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office seized a pound of methamphetamine after a suspect fled a traffic stop. Sunday night at approximately 11:55, a Nelson County deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Focus, being driven by 42-year-old Todd W. Carter, of Marion County, at the intersection of Hwy 245 and North 3rd Street in the heart of Bardstown. Carter, though, fled the stop on Hwy 245, as he “ran through multiple red lights and drove into opposing lanes of traffic …,” according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
NELSON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Dr. Stack talks with WKYT about end of COVID-19 emergency declaration

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - President Joe Biden has set a date of May 11 for the COVID-19 emergency declaration to end, something which has lasted for almost three years now. Most of the impact of the COVID-19 emergency ending has already been felt in Kentucky, that’s according to Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s public health commissioner.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Republican candidate for governor Kelly Craft visits SEKY

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - “Kelly Craft for Governor” signs filled the Knox County Courthouse along with Eastern Kentuckians eager to hear from the former United Nations Ambassador. Craft praised the resiliency of people in the region after the July flood. “I mean, we were there very quickly right...
KNOX COUNTY, KY

