Kenyon-Wanamingo to participate in one-act for 1st time in 40 years

Mature, haunting, and strangely comedic. Kenyon-Wanamingo High School finds itself in the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) one-act play competition for the first time in 40 years and is making its appearance with the appropriately titled “The Waiting Room.”

The one-act play is a winter activity for middle and high school students. Participants had to audition for cast and crew positions.

Kenyon-Wanamingo already competed and finished second in its subsection competition in Triton Jan. 28, behind only Southland. It was enough to advance to the section competition Feb. 4 at Kasson-Mantorville. From there, they hope to qualify for the state competition.

The Minnesota one-act play festival will showcase performances by qualifying schools at St. Catherine University in St. Paul Feb. 9 and 10.

While the rules cap the plays at 35 minutes, coaches Laura McAnally and Blair Reynolds aren’t taking any risks this year, having chosen a play that rounds out to around 23 minutes long.

“In Waterville, at the Gopher Conference, one school was 10 seconds away from disqualification. Which is fine, but it’s risky. I don’t want to play in that ball field yet,” Reynolds said.

Twenty-three minutes gets the story across. The participating students show nuance and depth, guided by senior actors, Ashley Rechtzigel (Triple A student) and Louis Breimhurst, who previously portrayed Ebenezer Scrooge in K-W’s A Christmas Carol.

“It was something I thought was manageable for our first time doing it. We wanted to do well,” said Reynolds.

The coaches noted that the judging is highly subjective. They’re looking at six to eight different plays from six to eight different schools. They’re not able to judge off of every school doing the same play.

“And so it’s like anyone who goes to a movie and watched this movie,” Reynolds explained. “I might like the movie, and you might not like the movie. It’s the same movie. So the next judges might be different. They might not be so positive. You just never know. You just have to continue to improve.”

Though its theater, it really is akin to sports. In fact, one-act is listed as an official competition under the Minnesota State High School League, hence the section, region and state level competitions.

“It’s like, this is a competition,” Reynolds said. “You have to bring a competitive nature to this. I coach sports, too, and I think we can motivate them for the competition aspect of always improving, always keeping even keel, in terms of, you know, we did really well on Saturday, but that was Saturday. Now we have to move on to the next competition.”

Whatever the results may be, for the first time in many years, there will be a group of Kenyon-Wanamingo actors competing in the MSHSL One-Act play competition this season.