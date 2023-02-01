ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Home declared total loss after fire Saturday morning, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Fire Department responded to a call for a structure fire around 10 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found a residential home on fire in the 300 block of Kenmar Drive, not far from I-10 and E. Houston Street. Battalion Chief Mark...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Residents along stretch of Prue Road demand action to slow down speeders

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Department’s traffic officers were busy pulling over speeders Friday along Prue Road, west of Babcock Road, after multiple complaints concerning crashes. Cheyenne Maldonado is hesitant to let her kids play in their home’s backyard. The Westfield community resident who lives along Prue...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Residents escape fire at apartment building north of downtown

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire at a two-story apartment building north of downtown on Thursday morning. The fire was reported around 6:45 a.m. in the 400 block of W. Magnolia Avenue, near San Pedro Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found three adults and a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Overnight fire forces residents to evacuate from East Side home

SAN ANTONIO – A fire on the second floor of a home forced the residents living there to have to evacuate overnight, the San Antonio Fire Department said. The fire was called in around 1 a.m. at a home in the 200 block fo Dilworth Street, not far from South New Braunfels Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive on the city’s East Side.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Woman who survived 2018 shooting hit and killed by driver on foggy road, police say

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio neighbors are mourning the loss of a woman killed on the northeast side early Saturday morning. The victim is someone KENS 5 viewers may remember. Inessa Batyukova talked to KENS 5 back in 2018 after she was shot three times during a violent confrontation on Highway 90 along the Bexar County-Medina County line. Her neighbors now say they're saddened she survived that ordeal only to be killed a few feet from her home.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Missing 11-year-old last seen on far West Side found, BCSO says

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl last seen on the far West Side. Payton Alayah Skinner was last spotted in the 11000 block of Alamo Ranch Parkway before 4:30 p.m. Friday. She was wearing green sweatpants and a hoodie with the word “LIFE” on it.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Ice on elevated roads causes pileup crashes on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police, EMS and city brine trucks had their hands full on Tuesday morning with ice causing crashes on elevated roads on the city’s Northeast Side. Ice began to form on area bridges just before 6 am. One of the first closures happening at...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy