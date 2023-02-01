Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Home declared total loss after fire Saturday morning, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Fire Department responded to a call for a structure fire around 10 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found a residential home on fire in the 300 block of Kenmar Drive, not far from I-10 and E. Houston Street. Battalion Chief Mark...
KSAT 12
Residents along stretch of Prue Road demand action to slow down speeders
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Department’s traffic officers were busy pulling over speeders Friday along Prue Road, west of Babcock Road, after multiple complaints concerning crashes. Cheyenne Maldonado is hesitant to let her kids play in their home’s backyard. The Westfield community resident who lives along Prue...
KSAT 12
Man taking out trash shot by relative after altercation at West Side home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was taken to an area hospital after he was shot outside his home on the city’s West Side early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called around 2 a.m. to a home in the 1500 block of...
KSAT 12
Residents escape fire at apartment building north of downtown
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire at a two-story apartment building north of downtown on Thursday morning. The fire was reported around 6:45 a.m. in the 400 block of W. Magnolia Avenue, near San Pedro Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found three adults and a...
KSAT 12
1 person hospitalized after house fire on city’s South Side
SAN ANTONIO – One person was sent to an area hospital following a house fire on the city’s South Side early Wednesday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire was called in just before 10 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of East...
KSAT 12
Firefighters have trouble navigating apartment north of downtown with ‘too much stuff’ in it
SAN ANTONIO – Three adults and an infant all are looking for a place to stay temporarily after a fire broke out in their apartment building just north of downtown on Thursday morning. More than a dozen fire trucks raced to the 400 block of W. Magnolia just before...
KSAT 12
Rollover crash on I-35 near downtown caused by slick roads, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say slick roads may have contributed to a rollover crash near downtown overnight. The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Interstate 35 southbound on the lower level near South Alamo. According to police, the driver lost control due the slick roads and rolled...
KSAT 12
Overnight fire forces residents to evacuate from East Side home
SAN ANTONIO – A fire on the second floor of a home forced the residents living there to have to evacuate overnight, the San Antonio Fire Department said. The fire was called in around 1 a.m. at a home in the 200 block fo Dilworth Street, not far from South New Braunfels Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive on the city’s East Side.
KSAT 12
Man dies after being shot inside his apartment in downtown San Antonio, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after a shooting overnight in an apartment building in downtown San Antonio. The shooting took place around 11:25 p.m. Friday, according to police. San Antonio police said multiple residents called about a shooting in the building, located in the 700 block of...
KSAT 12
Man in critical condition after he was stabbed during arguement on Southwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after being stabbed during an argument on the Southwest Side Friday night, according to San Antonio police. Police said the 34-year-old victim was arguing with the suspect when they got into a fight around 10:45 p.m. inside a home in the 8600 block of SW Loop 410, near Old Pearsall Road.
KTSA
Portable heater sparks fire at home on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Investigators are blaming a faulty heater for a fire that displaced a resident on San Antonio’s West side. Firefighters got the call at around 10 P.M. Tuesday from the 500 block of North San Gabriel. The flames were coming from the back of...
KSAT 12
Woman shot after a security guard and suspect exchange gunfire on West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a shooting suspect who opened fire Saturday morning on a building on the city’s West Side. Police responded to a 911 call just before 2 a.m. in the 9000 block of Marbach Road, not far from Hunt Lane. A...
KSAT 12
Teen hospitalized after East Side drive-by shooting, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old is hospitalized after being struck in a drive-by shooting on the East Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting was reported in the 500 block of Bee Street, near Ervin and Coleman streets, Wednesday night. Police said the teen was struck twice inside...
KTSA
Man shot by family member in front of home on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An argument between two family members leads to a shooting on the West side. FOX 29 is reporting that a man in his 30’s is in the hospital after he was gunned down at around 2 A.M. Friday. The victim had been in...
On the can and on the lam: Burglars leave stinky surprise at historic King William home
SAN ANTONIO — Thieves target a historic San Antonio home that's undergoing restoration. The homeowner says the most offensive part isn't what the criminals took... it's what they left behind. The home may look familiar. It's the old Solon Stewart House, built in the 1890's. It made headlines in...
KSAT 12
Car burglar targets vehicle belonging to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus outside his home
SAN ANTONIO – Crime has hit especially close to home for San Antonio Police Chief William McManus. A car burglar broke into his SUV late Thursday night while it was parked outside his home in the Monte Vista neighborhood, just north of downtown, police said. A preliminary report released...
Woman who survived 2018 shooting hit and killed by driver on foggy road, police say
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio neighbors are mourning the loss of a woman killed on the northeast side early Saturday morning. The victim is someone KENS 5 viewers may remember. Inessa Batyukova talked to KENS 5 back in 2018 after she was shot three times during a violent confrontation on Highway 90 along the Bexar County-Medina County line. Her neighbors now say they're saddened she survived that ordeal only to be killed a few feet from her home.
KSAT 12
Missing 11-year-old last seen on far West Side found, BCSO says
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl last seen on the far West Side. Payton Alayah Skinner was last spotted in the 11000 block of Alamo Ranch Parkway before 4:30 p.m. Friday. She was wearing green sweatpants and a hoodie with the word “LIFE” on it.
KTSA
San Antonio Police searching for man who robbed South side convenience store
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a South side convenience store last month. The crime took place January 19 at 7223 Somerset Road. A man walked into the store, told the clerk he had a gun tucked in his waistband and demanded some cash.
KSAT 12
Ice on elevated roads causes pileup crashes on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police, EMS and city brine trucks had their hands full on Tuesday morning with ice causing crashes on elevated roads on the city’s Northeast Side. Ice began to form on area bridges just before 6 am. One of the first closures happening at...
