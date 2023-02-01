ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Comments / 0

Related
waovam.com

Vincennes Man Arrested for Dealing Methamphetamine

Friday morning, February 3rd at approximately 1:50 a.m., State Police stopped a vehicle in an alley south of 14th Street and Nicholas Street in Vincennes for a driver’s license violation. As soon as the vehicle stopped, the front seat passenger opened the passenger door and fled North between two...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Police identify one of two killed in Vigo County crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Thursday afternoon crash in Terre Haute that killed two. The crash happened on US 41 near Springhill. According to police, the not yet identified SUV driver attempted to cross 41 but failed to yield the right-of-way. A northbound semi...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
waovam.com

Armed Robbery Suspect Returned to Daviess County Jail

A suspect in the armed robbery of a Washington convenience store in April of 2018 is now being held in the Daviess County Security Center following his arrest in Marion County, Illinois on Monday. The Marion County, Illinois Sheriff’s Office assisted detectives with the Washington Police Department with the arrest...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Shawn Curtis Carter-Mincey Arrested For Vincennes Shooting Incident

31-year-old Shawn Curtis Carter-Mincey has been arrested for aggravated battery, a level 3 felony. On January 30, 2023, the United States Marshals’ Task Force and Blount County, TN, Sheriff’s Office apprehended Mr. Mincey after a vehicle pursuit. This arrest resulted from the shooting incident that took place in...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Crime Stoppers: Sweet Lou's Pizza burglary

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers come from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office where. Detectives need your help in locating a burglary suspect. On January 27, 2023, Vigo County Deputies were called to Sweet Lou's Pizza, located in the 8500 Block of Wabash Avenue, for a burglary.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

ISP: Vincennes man ate bag of meth while fleeing arrest

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police say a Vincennes man ate a bag of methamphetamine while running away from a traffic stop. According to Indiana State Police, the traffic stop occurred at 1:50 a.m. Friday in an alley south of 14th Street. Police said as soon as the vehicle came to a stop the passenger door […]
VINCENNES, IN
foxillinois.com

Paris woman dead in fatal car crash

VIGO COUNTY, In. (WCCU) — A Paris woman is dead after a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of US Hwy 41 and Mayfair Dr. on Thursday. The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says at 2:29 p.m. a SUV was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of US Hwy 41 from the crossover, and into a parking lot to the east.
PARIS, IL
wamwamfm.com

Man Arrested in Illinois Regarding The Washington Chuckles Robbery in 2018

Washington Police, with the help of the Marion County, Illinois Sheriff’s Office, arrested a man earlier this week on a burglary charge in Washington from 2018. Jacob Lindsey of Alma, Illinois, was arrested on a warrant for armed robbery dating back to an incident at Chuckles on Highway 57 North in Washington in April of 2018.
WASHINGTON, IN
985theriver.com

Court docs: West Terre Haute Police arrest 2 for dealing meth, other drug charges

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man and a Kansas woman are facing several felony charges following a traffic stop in West Terre Haute. According to court documents, Tammy Lynn Grisham, 38, of Kansas, and Darryl Livingston, 37, of Terre Haute, are facing numerous felony charges related to the events of Jan. 19, when police say they had to forcibly remove the two from a vehicle after being pulled over for speeding and broken tail lights.
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Morning fire destroys two vacant houses in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two houses in Terre Haute were destroyed by fire early Saturday morning. The fire happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Eagle Street. That's just north of Wabash Avenue. Crews on the scene say the fire started in one house. The fire then...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wrul.com

Three White County Residents Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections

On January 23rd, 26 year old Dylan Rees of Carmi was sentenced to four years in the IDOC for Aggravated Battery, a class 3 felony. Rees had previously been placed on probation in 2020 following an investigation by the Carmi Police Department. Following his probation being revoked, Reese was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections at the conclusion of a contested sentencing hearing. Reese was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle, Judge T. Scott Webb was the presiding judge, and Assistant State’s Attorney Chris Neal represented the State of Illinois during the sentencing hearing.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Knox Co. saturation patrol leads to 5 arrests

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Knox County Indiana Sheriff’s Office carried out a saturation patrol that resulted in 40 warnings, 10 citations, and 5 arrests.  On January 27 between 9 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. Knox County law enforcement set up a saturation patrol with three canine units along US 41. A saturation patrol refers […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wrul.com

Wabash County Sheriff’s Department Reports Arrests Of Five Individuals

On Friday January 27th at around 11 a.m. a Wabash County Deputy was on patrol and came across a Chevy passenger car in the ditch along N 900 Blvd. The deputy made contact with the driver, 31-year-old James A. Mahan, Mt. Carmel whom advised he had run off the road. Mahan volunteered he was going to jail because he didn’t have a license and he had a warrant. The deputy detained Mahan and confirmed he didn’t have a driver’s license and in fact had a Wabash County FTA warrant. Mahan’s car was towed and Mahan was taken to the Wabash County Jail where he later posted $200 cash bond.
WABASH COUNTY, IL
waovam.com

Gov. Holcomb in Linton for Session Tonight

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will be in Greene County tonight for the annual Linton-Stockton Chamber of Commerce awards dinner. The Governor will hold a fireside chat immediately after the awards ceremony. The event itself will be in the Roy Clark Building at Humphrey’s Park in Linton. The dinner starts...
LINTON, IN
WTHI

New business opens in old S. 25th Street Family Video building

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new store has opened its doors inside an old Terre Haute video store. Dollar General opened a new location on Friday inside the old Family Video building on South 25th Street. A Dollar General representative told News 10 the store employs six to ten...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Semi-truck fire on I-70 shuts down eastbound lanes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: Ames says the left lane of eastbound lanes on I-70 is open, but drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route. The clean-up is expected to take about 4 hours. Original: A semi-truck hauling vegetables on I-70 near mile marker 14, caught on fire just before 7 p.m. Friday. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy