Vincennes University Educator’s Summit – Tuesday
Vincennes University will hold an Educators’ session on Tuesday at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center. The session will begin at two that afternoon; it is hosted by the University’s Innovative Teaching Summit team. It also sponsored by the Vincennes University Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council. Dr. Jennifer...
Indiana: Heating Costs
Prices for heating and utility bills have gone up this Winter. 2022 had some of the highest sustained costs across multiple energy companies due to the weather and increased fuel prices. Citizens Energy Group had an increase of 43% for their prices, Duke Energy increased 29%, and AES Indiana increased...
Gov. Holcomb in Linton for Session Tonight
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will be in Greene County tonight for the annual Linton-Stockton Chamber of Commerce awards dinner. The Governor will hold a fireside chat immediately after the awards ceremony. The event itself will be in the Roy Clark Building at Humphrey’s Park in Linton. The dinner starts...
Parks Department Making Plans for Electric Upgrades with ARPA Dollars
The Knox County Parks Board is making plans to use nearly $1 million in federal funds to overhaul its entire electric system. Last year, problems with the electric setup caused disruptions in their community service. The Knox County Commissioners and Council joined together to grant the American Rescue Plan Act...
VU to Hold Educators’ Summit Next Week
Vincennes University will hold an Educators’ session on Tuesday of next week at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center. The session will begin at 2:00 that afternoon; it is hosted by the University’s Innovative Teaching Summit team. It also sponsored by the VU Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council.
Hoosier Lawmakers Looking to Improve 911 Responses
State lawmakers are advancing a bill to improve 9-1-1 responses for those who live near a county boundary. A study was conducted last year to improve communication across county lines to ensure the nearest first responders are sent to emergencies. This year, a measure would order a study to determine...
New Superintendent in Place at West Boggs
West Boggs Park north of Loogootee will have a new leader, as Nathan Rihm will serve as its superintendent. Rihm ends a one-year leadership vacancy at the park; previous superintendent Jameson Hibbs left the position to take another job. Rihm has an earth and environmental services degree from Indiana State...
INDOT Preparing for Partial U-Turn Construction at Elkhorn Road
The Indiana Department of Transportation plans installation of a set of partial U-turn intersections at U.S. 41 and Elkhorn Road. The partial U-turn reduced conflict intersections would be similar to a model installed earlier at two Oaktown intersections. INDOT spokesman Gary Bryan gives the directions that will be affected by...
Richard Bauer Drive Not an Official City Street Through Technicality
The work for a new water tower near Lincoln High School has led to a discovery — Richard Bauer Drive is not an official City street. City officials learned due to an oversight, the street has not been added to the City’s street roster. Vincennes City Engineer John...
Memorial Bridge Work to Affect Some Vincennes Rendezvous Encampments
Work to the Memorial Bridge will affect some encampments for this year’s Vincennes Rendezvous. George Rogers Clark National Park chief ranger Joe Herron says the area where the displaced re-enactors will set up for this year’s Memorial Day weekend event will be in the Citizens’ area near the kids’ section.
Margaret Vieck, 69, Vincennes
Margaret A. Vieck, 69, of Vincennes, Indiana, passed from this life on Monday January 30, 2023. She loved her Faith, Family, and Friends. She was born April 12, 1953. She was raised by her mom Alma Myers, Grandma Fern Myers, and her Uncle Jerry Goffinet. Her father was Lewis Myers.
Weapons Ban Stay Upheld by Southern Illinois Court
An Illinois appellate court is upholding a downstate judge’s decision to place a temporary hold on Illinois’ assault weapons ban. The state’s 5th District Appellate Court agreed with the judge’s ruling that the ban likely violated the state’s constitution. The ban is temporarily blocked from...
SK Swimmer Dellinger Makes Jasper Swim Sectional Finals
South Knox swimmer Eliza Dellinger qualified for the sectional finals in two events at last night’s Jasper sectional swimming preliminaries. Dellinger will complete in Saturday’s sectional finals in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle races. The Jasper swimming finals will start at two tomorrow afternoon.
Illinois U.S. Rep. Mary Miller Vice-Chair of House Education Committee
Area Illinois Representative Mary Miller has been named vice-chair of the House Education and Workforce Committee. Miller will serve as vice-chair under the leadership of Representative Virginia Foxx. Miller says her top priorities on the committee will be parental rights in the classroom, and to protect the integrity of women’s...
Armed Robbery Suspect Returned to Daviess County Jail
A suspect in the armed robbery of a Washington convenience store in April of 2018 is now being held in the Daviess County Security Center following his arrest in Marion County, Illinois on Monday. The Marion County, Illinois Sheriff’s Office assisted detectives with the Washington Police Department with the arrest...
Vincennes Man Arrested for Dealing Methamphetamine
Friday morning, February 3rd at approximately 1:50 a.m., State Police stopped a vehicle in an alley south of 14th Street and Nicholas Street in Vincennes for a driver’s license violation. As soon as the vehicle stopped, the front seat passenger opened the passenger door and fled North between two...
NK, Linton Girls Move Into Sectional Semifinals at Eastern Greene
At the Eastern Greene Sectional. North Knox beat Mitchell 55-48. Alex McKinley led 24-1 North Knox with 17 points. The Lady Warriors will play Linton in tonight’s semifinal. The Miners got past Eastern Greene 31-28. At the Mt Vernon Sectional…. Evansville Memorial beat Mt Vernon 62-33. Mater Dei rolled...
Boys Take the Court Tonight Ahead of Friday Girls’ Sectionals
Plenty of Boys Basketball Action around the area…. 2-13 Vincennes Lincoln travels to the Hatchet House to face 9-6 Washington. Tip off is set for eight and you can hear the game on 92.1fm WZDM and at. wzdm.com. 10-6 South Knox plays host to 5-11 Evansville North. Tip off is...
