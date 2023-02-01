Read full article on original website
Republicans continue pushback against Pritzker's consecutive executive orders
(The Center Square) – State lawmakers are split on Gov. J.B. Pritzker's continued use of disaster proclamations related to COVID-19. Pritzker started issuing COVID disaster proclamations and executive orders related to COVID-19 in March 2020. He announced this week that the 30-day consecutive proclamations will end May 11, coinciding with the federal government's announced end. The proclamations keep open the path for federal COVID-19 relief resources to come to Illinois. ...
waovam.com
Hoosier Lawmakers Looking to Improve 911 Responses
State lawmakers are advancing a bill to improve 9-1-1 responses for those who live near a county boundary. A study was conducted last year to improve communication across county lines to ensure the nearest first responders are sent to emergencies. This year, a measure would order a study to determine...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Illinois’ biometric privacy law strengthened by latest high court ruling
SPRINGFIELD – People who’ve been subject to fingerprinting, face or retinal scans as either employees or customers of Illinois companies have five years to file lawsuits if they believe the business violated a stringent state privacy law, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled this week. It’s the latest in...
FACT CHECK: Did one Illinois school really get $5 billion for CRT?
(WMBD) — U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) had a lot to say about Illinois education spending during a congressional hearing Wednesday, but people aren’t sure her claims are accurate. The House Oversight Committee held a hearing in which Comptroller General Gene Dodaro answered questions about the use of federal funding during the COVID-19 pandemic. […]
Illinois Business Journal
Gov. Pritzker announces 14 appointments to boards, commissions
Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration:. Angela Brooks will serve as a Member of the Illinois Affordable Housing Advisory Commission. * Angela Brooks has dedicated her entire career as an advocate for affordable housing. She is the Illinois Program Director for Corporation for Supportive Housing (CSH). Brooks brings a wealth of knowledge from her time spent at the Chicago Housing Authority (CHA). While at CHA Brooks led many projects as a Real Estate Development Manager and Senior Contract Administrator. Brooks is currently a Board Member of the American Planning Association, and chairs the Immediate Past Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Committee. Angela Brooks received her Bachelor of Arts in Urban Studies with a Minor in Housing & Community Development from Jackson State University. She then went on to receive her Master of Urban and Regional Planning with a focus in Housing Policy from the University of New Orleans.
Effingham Radio
IDPH Reports 5 Illinois Counties at an Elevated Community Level for COVID-19
White House and Governor Pritzker Announce Emergency Declarations to Expire in May; IDPH Pledges to Remain Vigilant and Protect Those Most At-Risk. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced today that the CDC is reporting five counties in the state are at a Medium Community Level for COVID-19, compared to 20 counties the previous week. No counties are listed at High Community Level in Illinois for the second straight week.
fox32chicago.com
Some Illinois residents poised to lose Medicaid coverage after Covid protections end
CHICAGO - About 700,000 Illinois residents are estimated to lose Medicaid coverage starting this summer. The loss of coverage is because pandemic-era protections, both state and federal, will end on May 11. Illinois Medicaid officials tell Crain’s Chicago Business that they are doing everything they can to help eligible beneficiaries...
Local officials look to Illinois statehouse for pension relief
(The Center Square) – Local officials are urging Illinois state government to assist in addressing local pension deficits. Chicago owes nearly $34 billion in unfunded pension liabilities for public safety workers like police, firefighters and other city positions. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke at the City Club of Chicago last week and discussed what she characterized as the city's strides in devoting tax dollars to pay down their pension debt....
aarp.org
Illinois State Tax Guide: What You’ll Pay in 2023
Illinois has some of the highest average property and sales tax rates in the country. The state uses a flat income tax rate but doesn’t tax retirement income or Social Security. Income tax: 4.95 percent. Illinois has a flat income tax rate of 4.95 percent. Property tax: 2.08 percent...
Central Illinois Proud
Where will the Chinese balloon pass over Illinois?
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Chinese balloon that has entered U.S. airspace is expected to soon arrive in Illinois. The balloon was first spotted in Montana Wednesday and was seen over Missouri Friday. According to WMBD Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates, the balloon might have already begun to pass over...
MyStateline.com
Illinois bill pushes to ban cat declawing
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Region Restaurant week is nearing an end with the final weekend approaching. Go Rockford celebrates the week every year to highlight small businesses of the Forest City. Reporter's Facebook- @JessLiptzin. Illinois bar helps reimburse U of I students after …. A University of Illinois...
Opponents of Illinois assault weapons ban win another round in court
A White County judge issued an order putting the assault gun ban on hold for more than 1,000 people and dozens of gun dealers who are part of a lawsuit in southern Illinois. Among those named in the White County challenge: State Sen. Darren Bailey.
WAND TV
Injunction sought on behalf of all FOID card holders in state
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The states new assault weapons ban is under attack once again. This time in Macon County Circuit Court. The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, gun dealers and owners. An injunction has been issued in Effingham County against...
Madison County Record
Attorney General Kwame Raoul Charges Former Coles County Assistant State’s Attorney With Bribery and Misconduct
Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced he charged a former assistant Coles County state’s attorney with 32 counts of misconduct over interactions he had in his official capacity with three Coles County women between the ages of 18 and 35. Formerly from Charleston, Illinois, Brady Allen, 33, now resides in...
Illinois’ Real ID: Here’s What You’ll Need For Your Application
If you recall, the original, pre-pandemic deadline for the move to REAL ID was October 21, 2020. Then, COVID-19 came along and threw a monkey-wrench into things. So, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) pushed things back one year to October 21, 2021 to give people time to get things together while dealing with the pandemic.
waovam.com
Weapons Ban Stay Upheld by Southern Illinois Court
An Illinois appellate court is upholding a downstate judge’s decision to place a temporary hold on Illinois’ assault weapons ban. The state’s 5th District Appellate Court agreed with the judge’s ruling that the ban likely violated the state’s constitution. The ban is temporarily blocked from...
Illinois school districts battle for dollars to meet demands of migrant students
WGN Investigates recently spent a day in the classroom to gauge how some of the youngest students are faring.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Words of Caution and Concern for Property Owners with Governor’s Signing of New Renewable Energy Bill
THE FOLLOWING IS A STATEHOUSERADIO, ILLINOIS RELEASE. Governor JB Pritzker has officially signed a bill into law that sets statewide standards for wind and solar farm siting, saying the law is necessary so projects can’t be held hostage by local opponents. But those who opposed the bill say they are concerned the state of Illinois is making decisions that local governments should make.
wmay.com
Head of Illinois Republican Party rejects call to step down from leadership
The head of the Illinois Republican Party is rejecting a call to step down from his party’s most recent nominee for governor. Darren Bailey said Don Tracy should step aside as head of the state GOP, following Tracy’s recent remarks that Republican candidates around the state were hurt by Bailey’s poor performance in the November election.
wcbu.org
Ameren Illinois files for price hike to meet future clean energy standards
Ameren has filed for a price increase with the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) to begin a four-year preparation process to transition to clean energy. Ameren is asking for a $160.4 million gas rate hike and a four-year $435.6 million electric rate increase. The Jan. 20 filing will start an 11-month rate case in which the ICC will analyze the dollar requests and decide on whether to approve or deny the increase in prices.
