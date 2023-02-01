ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

This New Chopper-Like VTOL Is 40% Less Expensive to Fly Than a Conventional Helicopter

ARC Aerosystems is moving from unmanned to manned. The UK startup, which has designed two UAVs for cargo transportation to date, has just unveiled its first passenger plane. The new ARC Linx P9, which debuted at the Airfinance Journal event in Dublin last week, has been billed as the “world’s most advanced nine-seater aircraft with vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capability.” Designed as a cost-effective, low-carbon solution to intercity travel, the newcomer offers the flexibility of a helicopter with the performance of a fixed-wing utility aircraft. The cabin roughly doubles the payload of typical eVTOL air taxis, meaning it can take more...
defensenews.com

US Air Force awards Boeing $2.3B contract for 15 more KC-46s

WASHINGTON — The Air Force has awarded Boeing a $2.3 billion contract for 15 more KC-46 Pegasus refueling tankers. In a contract announcement Friday evening, the Pentagon said the latest batch of KC-46s will make up the ninth production lot of the tankers, and their construction is expected to be completed by the end of August 2026.
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Alabama mom-of-3 ‘violently’ sucked into plane engine was warned to stay back: NTSB

An Alabama airport worker who was sucked into a plane engine was pulled in so violently that it shook the entire aircraft, killing her after she had been repeatedly warned to keep her distance, federal investigators found. Mom-of-three Courtney Edwards, 34, has been identified as the ground handling agent who was killed in the accident at Montgomery Regional Airport on New Year’s Eve. She had been working as a ground handling agent for Piedmont Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board released on Monday. The report revealed that prior to her death, a...
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows

Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
Flying Magazine

Boeing Delivers Last 747

On December 6, 2022, the final "Queen of the Skies" ever to be built rolled out of the Boeing Everett factory, ending its historic 54-year production run. [Courtesy: Boeing]. The last Boeing 747, the “Queen of the Skies,” has left the building. The line ends on number 1,574.
EVERETT, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy