Two minors ejected in vehicle accident, arrest made
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police announced Saturday that an arrest has been made in connection to a two vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday. At approximately 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the area of Broadway and Sobieski Street where, they say, a two vehicle accident with injuries had occurred. Police say the Accident Investigators […]
Man dies after crashing into a pole in Amherst
AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department said a man died after a crash early Saturday morning. Shortly after 3:30 a.m. officers were called to a single-vehicle crash in the 4000 block of Main St. Police said a 2005 Subaru, driven by a 27-year-old man from Buffalo was traveling...
Teens charged after multiple vehicles stolen
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two teens are facing charges after multiple vehicles were stolen early Saturday morning, according to the Niagara County Sheriff. At approximately 3:56 a.m. Saturday, a deputy located two vehicles operating on Deborah Lane without lights on. According to authorities, both vehicles fled from the deputy as he attempted to investigate the […]
Henrietta man in custody after striking police vehicle to evade arrest
The MCSO says Carter had a bench warrant for his arrest issued by Monroe County Court for the charge of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.
One killed in crash on Main Street in Amherst
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Amherst Police Department say they are investigating a fatal vehicle crash that occurred early Saturday morning. At approximately 3:35 a.m., police responded to a one vehicle crash on Main Street where, they say, a 2005 Subaru, traveling westbound, left the roadway and struck a utility pole. The driver, a 27-year-old […]
Gates PD: Rochester man breaks out of police car, attempts to flee during arrest
Naylor then tried to get away, but was quickly apprehended by police.
NCSO: 70-year-old man dies following fire in Youngstown apartment
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says a 70-year-old man has died following a fire at an apartment in Youngstown.
RPD: Two men arrested in connection to shooting on Monroe Ave.
A 27-year-old man was shot on Monroe Avenue in the upper body. He was treated for life-altering injuries at Strong Memorial Hospital.
Man facing multiple charges following execution of search warrant in Hamburg
The Town of Hamburg Police Department announced a search warrant was conducted Wednesday in Hamburg.
Niagara man accused of rape, assault
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara man was arrested and charged with rape and assault, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday. 36-year-old Richard Felvus is accused of physically and sexually assaulting two women in an incident that is said to have occurred on Thursday. Felvus is charged with first-degree rape, assault, criminal obstruction of […]
WHEC TV-10
Man hospitalized after crash involving three cars at East Main and Goodman
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police responded to a car crash near the intersection of East Main Street and Goodman Street in Rochester on Wednesday night. A pickup truck, a van, and a sedan were involved in the wreck. It happened around 11:20 p.m. Rochester Police say a man in his 50s was taken to the hospital. He is expected to be okay.
One injured in Lockport fire Friday morning
According to authorities, flames and heavy smoke were seen inside the building.
13 WHAM
Crash involving tractor trailers on Thruway near Victor
Victor, N.Y. (WHAM) - We're following breaking news on the NYS Thruway near exit 45 (Victor) late Friday night. The Fishers Fire District responded to the New York State Thruway Friday night for the report of a Jackknifed tractor trailer with three other tractor-trailers, and three other vehicles. When crews...
Investigators frustrated by lack of tips in the murder of 16-year-old Zahira Smith
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An inflated balloon greeted guests at a sweet 16 party last summer. It’s among the eerie images now part of police evidence captured the night 16-year-old Zahira Smith was shot and killed. Smith’s 17th birthday is February 5th, but her family will be celebrating without her — and without the closure […]
13 WHAM
Police arrest two suspects for Monroe Avenue shooting
Rochester, N.Y. — Police announced Thursday they have arrested a second suspect for a shooting nearly two months ago on the city's southeast side. Officers responded to Monroe Avenue near Amherst Street around 12:45 a.m. Dec. 3 and found a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Police said the victim survived life-altering injuries.
Seneca Street closed following injury accident
According to the West Seneca Police Department, Seneca Street is closed in both directions between Kirkwood Drive and Burch Avenue.
NewsChannel 36
Penn Yan Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Overthrow Government
PENN YAN, N.Y. (WENY) - A Penn Yan man was arrested on Thursday after calling to overthrow the government. According to Penn Yan Police, Tyler Newkirk, 33 was arrested after he allegedly composed written materials calling for the violent overthrow of state, local and federal government. Police say that Newkirk...
MCSO: Deputies interrupt theft of Chase ATM in Scottsville
Deputies interrupted multiple men in the process of stealing an ATM from the Chase bank in the village of Scottsville early Thursday morning.
WHEC TV-10
Man hospitalized after crashing car into pole in Rochester’s East End
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A car crashed into a pole around 4 a.m. on Thursday in Rochester’s East End. The crash happened at East Avenue and Chestnut Street. Crews had to extricate the driver. That person was taken to the hospital. We’re working to get more information.
Rochester resident arrested for vehicle theft, fleeing from police
33-year-old Rochester resident Lawrence H. Bryan has been arrested on multiple felony charges following an investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office into an October 2022 incident.
