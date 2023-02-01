ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police responded to a car crash near the intersection of East Main Street and Goodman Street in Rochester on Wednesday night. A pickup truck, a van, and a sedan were involved in the wreck. It happened around 11:20 p.m. Rochester Police say a man in his 50s was taken to the hospital. He is expected to be okay.

