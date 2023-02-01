ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Two minors ejected in vehicle accident, arrest made

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police announced Saturday that an arrest has been made in connection to a two vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday. At approximately 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the area of Broadway and Sobieski Street where, they say, a two vehicle accident with injuries had occurred. Police say the Accident Investigators […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Man dies after crashing into a pole in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department said a man died after a crash early Saturday morning. Shortly after 3:30 a.m. officers were called to a single-vehicle crash in the 4000 block of Main St. Police said a 2005 Subaru, driven by a 27-year-old man from Buffalo was traveling...
AMHERST, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Teens charged after multiple vehicles stolen

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two teens are facing charges after multiple vehicles were stolen early Saturday morning, according to the Niagara County Sheriff. At approximately 3:56 a.m. Saturday, a deputy located two vehicles operating on Deborah Lane without lights on. According to authorities, both vehicles fled from the deputy as he attempted to investigate the […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

One killed in crash on Main Street in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Amherst Police Department say they are investigating a fatal vehicle crash that occurred early Saturday morning. At approximately 3:35 a.m., police responded to a one vehicle crash on Main Street where, they say, a 2005 Subaru, traveling westbound, left the roadway and struck a utility pole. The driver, a 27-year-old […]
AMHERST, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara man accused of rape, assault

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara man was arrested and charged with rape and assault, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday. 36-year-old Richard Felvus is accused of physically and sexually assaulting two women in an incident that is said to have occurred on Thursday. Felvus is charged with first-degree rape, assault, criminal obstruction of […]
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man hospitalized after crash involving three cars at East Main and Goodman

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police responded to a car crash near the intersection of East Main Street and Goodman Street in Rochester on Wednesday night. A pickup truck, a van, and a sedan were involved in the wreck. It happened around 11:20 p.m. Rochester Police say a man in his 50s was taken to the hospital. He is expected to be okay.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Crash involving tractor trailers on Thruway near Victor

Victor, N.Y. (WHAM) - We're following breaking news on the NYS Thruway near exit 45 (Victor) late Friday night. The Fishers Fire District responded to the New York State Thruway Friday night for the report of a Jackknifed tractor trailer with three other tractor-trailers, and three other vehicles. When crews...
VICTOR, NY
13 WHAM

Police arrest two suspects for Monroe Avenue shooting

Rochester, N.Y. — Police announced Thursday they have arrested a second suspect for a shooting nearly two months ago on the city's southeast side. Officers responded to Monroe Avenue near Amherst Street around 12:45 a.m. Dec. 3 and found a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Police said the victim survived life-altering injuries.
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsChannel 36

Penn Yan Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Overthrow Government

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WENY) - A Penn Yan man was arrested on Thursday after calling to overthrow the government. According to Penn Yan Police, Tyler Newkirk, 33 was arrested after he allegedly composed written materials calling for the violent overthrow of state, local and federal government. Police say that Newkirk...
PENN YAN, NY

