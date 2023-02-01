Effective: 2023-02-04 13:33:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-05 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Dodge; Telfair; Wilcox The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River at Abbeville affecting Dodge, Wilcox and Telfair Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding will continue. * WHERE...Ocmulgee River at Abbeville. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 12 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding of lowlands adjacent to the river begins. The water level reaches the top of the Abbeville boat ramp and also begins to flood the nearby park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:45 PM EST Saturday the stage was 12.0 feet and nearly steady. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:45 PM EST Saturday was 12.5 feet. - Forecast...The river will continue to fall slowly, falling below flood stage late tonight or early Sunday. - Flood stage is 12 feet.

DODGE COUNTY, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO