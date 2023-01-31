DELAWARE – “When one side has some sort of legal representation and the other side doesn’t, we’re less likely to accomplish justice,” Atkins said. Governor John Carney dedicating $1.5 million of his proposed FY 2024 budget as a possible solution to ensure Delaware tenant’s facing eviction have the right to representation. “Once you are evicted and you go to court, any defenses available to a renter are virtually impossible to prove without the aid of a lawyer. You really have to know law,” Rich said.

