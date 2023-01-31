ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 0

Related
delawarebusinessnow.com

Troopers seek debit card theft suspect

Delaware State Police are seeking information on a case of debit card fraud. On January 13th and 14th, a female suspect went to three Artisans’ Bank locations to conduct withdrawals. The suspect was in possession of an Artisans’ Bank customer’s debit card and identification, apparently stemming from a theft from a motor vehicle in Glen Mills, PA.
GLEN MILLS, PA
Cape Gazette

Police seize 76 pounds of marijuana in West Ocean City bust

A Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team arrested two men after officials say they found 76 pounds of marijuana and other drugs and weapons at a West Ocean City home. Members of the enforcement team conducted a raid in December 2022 and in addition to the marijuana found 292 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, 102.5 grams of THC edibles, four firearms, high-capacity ammunition magazines, body armor, and more than $82,000 in suspected drug proceeds.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
The Dispatch

Probe Results In 76 Pounds Of Pot, Edibles, Shrooms, Cash, Four Guns

WEST OCEAN CITY — Two local men have been charged with various drug and weapons charges following a Worcester County Sheriff’s Office investigation late last year in West Ocean City. During the month of December, members of the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team concluded a significant controlled dangerous...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
delawarepublic.org

First class of Certified Peer Specialists graduates at Howard Young Correctional Institution

The Delaware Department of Correction's new Certified Peer Support Specialist training program graduated its first cohort at the Howard Young Correctional Institution Thursday. Delaware prisons and behavioral health providers are seeing a workforce shortage with outreach workers, counselors and medical staff all stretched thin. The new program is part of...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Governor John Carney expands DE tenant access to legal counsel in housing budget

DELAWARE – “When one side has some sort of legal representation and the other side doesn’t, we’re less likely to accomplish justice,” Atkins said. Governor John Carney dedicating $1.5 million of his proposed FY 2024 budget as a possible solution to ensure Delaware tenant’s facing eviction have the right to representation. “Once you are evicted and you go to court, any defenses available to a renter are virtually impossible to prove without the aid of a lawyer. You really have to know law,” Rich said.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Order ends two-party monopoly of state judgeships

An attorney’s six-year fight over a two-party monopoly on judgeships in Delaware concluded Jan. 30, when Gov. John Carney agreed the process violates rights of applicants of third or unaffiliated political parties. In a consent order signed by U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, Carney agrees a major political party...
DELAWARE STATE
WGMD Radio

DE Public Health Emergency Extended Another 30 Days

Governor John Carney has formally extended the Public Health Emergency for another 30 days. This extension allows the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue Covid-19 vaccination and testing programs. Under Delaware law, a public health emergency declaration must be renewed every 30 days.
DELAWARE STATE
Courthouse News Service

Maryland class action pins toxic leakage on maker of Gore-Tex fabric

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (CN) — Six Maryland residents brought a federal class action Thursday against a material manufacturing giant that they say knowingly polluted their community with toxic chemicals. Represented by attorneys at Baird Mandalas in Baltimore and by Motley Rice in Mount Pleasant, S.C., the class alleges that the...
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Major Announcement Expected Regarding Baby Formula in Delaware

DOVER, Del. – Delaware Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long will join local community leaders and organizations at the Food Bank of Delaware Feb. 1st to make a major announcement for Delaware families regarding baby formula. The event will be live streamed on the Lt. Governor's Facebook page starting at 11...
DELAWARE STATE
WGMD Radio

Maryland Governor Wes Moore Delivers State of the State Address

In his first State of the State Address, Maryland Governor Wes Moore called on the General Assembly to pass legislation that would strengthen the pipeline of qualified teachers in the state. Governor Moore says, “We can no longer separate our vision for economic prosperity from our duty to make Maryland...
MARYLAND STATE
WGMD Radio

Legislation Announced Creating Maryland’s New Legal, Adult-Use Cannabis Industry

Legislation that establishes Maryland’s new legal, adult-use cannabis industry has been announced by Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Adrienne Jones. This program is aimed at curbing illicit sales, addressing equity in licensing, taxation and regulation – and meets the July 1, 2023 program implementation goal. Adult-use cannabis will be regulated in the same way as medical cannabis – to ensure product safety. Revenue from the cannabis tax will be reinvested to help address health, economic and racial disparities.
MARYLAND STATE
witn22.org

Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long Announces the Release of the Delaware Office of Early Learning Advisory Committee Final Report

WILMINGTON, DE –Following the release of Governor Carney’s [de.gov]. , including increased investments in early childhood education[news.delaware.gov], and the work of the Delaware Office of Early Learning Advisory Committee – Delaware Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long was joined by members of the General Assembly, child care providers, and advocates to announce the release of the Delaware Office of Early Learning Advisory Committee Final Report.
DELAWARE STATE
delawaretoday.com

ChristianaCare Trains Top-Notch Family Doctors in Delaware

The ChristianaCare Family Medicine Residency Program celebrates 50-plus years of training physicians in the Delaware community and beyond. A passion for training top-notch doctors and serving patients in their local communities has been a key to the success of ChristianaCare’s Family Medicine Residency Program, which has been preparing physicians to provide a full spectrum of health care services for more than a half century.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

DelDOT proposes modest budget increase, raises prospect of major DART changes

Delaware’s Department of Transportation presented its proposed 2024 budget to the Joint Finance Committee Wednesday, raising the possibility of fundamental changes to Delaware’s public transit operations in the coming years. For an agency faced with several crises – New Castle County paratransit operations regularly failing to meet federal...
DELAWARE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy