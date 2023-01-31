Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Ex-correctional officer indicted after K9 left in hot car for hours dies, Delaware officials say
DOVER, Del. - A former Delaware Correctional Officer and K9 handler is accused of leaving his K9 unattended inside a hot car for several hours, killing the law enforcement animal. Darrel Wiley, 45, was indicted by a grand jury for assault against a law enforcement animal, cruelty to animals and...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Troopers seek debit card theft suspect
Delaware State Police are seeking information on a case of debit card fraud. On January 13th and 14th, a female suspect went to three Artisans’ Bank locations to conduct withdrawals. The suspect was in possession of an Artisans’ Bank customer’s debit card and identification, apparently stemming from a theft from a motor vehicle in Glen Mills, PA.
police1.com
Thin blue line flag ban in Pa. township will not take effect after federal lawsuit
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Fraternal Order of Police Pennsylvania Lodge, the Springfield Township Police Benevolent Association and three officers filed a lawsuit against Springfield Township and its board of commissioners over a ban on the thin blue line flag symbol. Now, the township has agreed to an injunction, effectively halting the ban.
Cape Gazette
Police seize 76 pounds of marijuana in West Ocean City bust
A Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team arrested two men after officials say they found 76 pounds of marijuana and other drugs and weapons at a West Ocean City home. Members of the enforcement team conducted a raid in December 2022 and in addition to the marijuana found 292 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, 102.5 grams of THC edibles, four firearms, high-capacity ammunition magazines, body armor, and more than $82,000 in suspected drug proceeds.
The Dispatch
Probe Results In 76 Pounds Of Pot, Edibles, Shrooms, Cash, Four Guns
WEST OCEAN CITY — Two local men have been charged with various drug and weapons charges following a Worcester County Sheriff’s Office investigation late last year in West Ocean City. During the month of December, members of the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team concluded a significant controlled dangerous...
ABA Journal
Delaware's major-party requirement for judges on top state courts won’t be enforced under consent decree
A Delaware constitutional provision that effectively requires judges on its top state courts to be Republicans or Democrats won’t be enforced as a result of a consent decree reached between the governor and a litigant. In a consent judgment, Democratic Delaware Gov. John Carney agreed that the requirement in...
delawarepublic.org
First class of Certified Peer Specialists graduates at Howard Young Correctional Institution
The Delaware Department of Correction's new Certified Peer Support Specialist training program graduated its first cohort at the Howard Young Correctional Institution Thursday. Delaware prisons and behavioral health providers are seeing a workforce shortage with outreach workers, counselors and medical staff all stretched thin. The new program is part of...
ChristianaCare recovers from cyberattack, restores website service
The ChristianaCare health network in Delaware says it was the victim of a cyberattack.
WMDT.com
Governor John Carney expands DE tenant access to legal counsel in housing budget
DELAWARE – “When one side has some sort of legal representation and the other side doesn’t, we’re less likely to accomplish justice,” Atkins said. Governor John Carney dedicating $1.5 million of his proposed FY 2024 budget as a possible solution to ensure Delaware tenant’s facing eviction have the right to representation. “Once you are evicted and you go to court, any defenses available to a renter are virtually impossible to prove without the aid of a lawyer. You really have to know law,” Rich said.
Cape Gazette
Order ends two-party monopoly of state judgeships
An attorney’s six-year fight over a two-party monopoly on judgeships in Delaware concluded Jan. 30, when Gov. John Carney agreed the process violates rights of applicants of third or unaffiliated political parties. In a consent order signed by U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, Carney agrees a major political party...
WGMD Radio
DE Public Health Emergency Extended Another 30 Days
Governor John Carney has formally extended the Public Health Emergency for another 30 days. This extension allows the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue Covid-19 vaccination and testing programs. Under Delaware law, a public health emergency declaration must be renewed every 30 days.
Courthouse News Service
Maryland class action pins toxic leakage on maker of Gore-Tex fabric
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (CN) — Six Maryland residents brought a federal class action Thursday against a material manufacturing giant that they say knowingly polluted their community with toxic chemicals. Represented by attorneys at Baird Mandalas in Baltimore and by Motley Rice in Mount Pleasant, S.C., the class alleges that the...
WBOC
Major Announcement Expected Regarding Baby Formula in Delaware
DOVER, Del. – Delaware Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long will join local community leaders and organizations at the Food Bank of Delaware Feb. 1st to make a major announcement for Delaware families regarding baby formula. The event will be live streamed on the Lt. Governor's Facebook page starting at 11...
WGMD Radio
Maryland Governor Wes Moore Delivers State of the State Address
In his first State of the State Address, Maryland Governor Wes Moore called on the General Assembly to pass legislation that would strengthen the pipeline of qualified teachers in the state. Governor Moore says, “We can no longer separate our vision for economic prosperity from our duty to make Maryland...
WGMD Radio
Legislation Announced Creating Maryland’s New Legal, Adult-Use Cannabis Industry
Legislation that establishes Maryland’s new legal, adult-use cannabis industry has been announced by Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Adrienne Jones. This program is aimed at curbing illicit sales, addressing equity in licensing, taxation and regulation – and meets the July 1, 2023 program implementation goal. Adult-use cannabis will be regulated in the same way as medical cannabis – to ensure product safety. Revenue from the cannabis tax will be reinvested to help address health, economic and racial disparities.
WMDT.com
Concerns raised over proposal to ban the sale of gas vehicles by 2035 in Delaware
DOVER, Del. – Delaware’s plans to adopt California’s emission standards have raised some concerns among state lawmakers who are now speaking out over the proposal that would ban the sale of most gas-powered vehicles by 2035. Governor John Carney announced the state’s plans to adopt the standards...
witn22.org
Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long Announces the Release of the Delaware Office of Early Learning Advisory Committee Final Report
WILMINGTON, DE –Following the release of Governor Carney’s [de.gov]. , including increased investments in early childhood education[news.delaware.gov], and the work of the Delaware Office of Early Learning Advisory Committee – Delaware Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long was joined by members of the General Assembly, child care providers, and advocates to announce the release of the Delaware Office of Early Learning Advisory Committee Final Report.
delawaretoday.com
ChristianaCare Trains Top-Notch Family Doctors in Delaware
The ChristianaCare Family Medicine Residency Program celebrates 50-plus years of training physicians in the Delaware community and beyond. A passion for training top-notch doctors and serving patients in their local communities has been a key to the success of ChristianaCare’s Family Medicine Residency Program, which has been preparing physicians to provide a full spectrum of health care services for more than a half century.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware to distribute 44,000 canisters of baby formula at no cost to families
Delaware families with infants up to 12 months old are eligible for a free can of infant formula. The State of Delaware purchased 44,000 canisters of infant formula through a partnership with Donate Delaware, and are distributing through 22 different locations throughout the state. “We’re seeing the fruits of our...
delawarepublic.org
DelDOT proposes modest budget increase, raises prospect of major DART changes
Delaware’s Department of Transportation presented its proposed 2024 budget to the Joint Finance Committee Wednesday, raising the possibility of fundamental changes to Delaware’s public transit operations in the coming years. For an agency faced with several crises – New Castle County paratransit operations regularly failing to meet federal...
