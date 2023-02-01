Read full article on original website
Solana Can Depreciate Further If It Doesn’t Breach Its Immediate Target
Solana had significantly recovered from the lows it touched in November and December. Currently, the SOL price is stuck below the $26 mark, which has caused the altcoin to lose further value. Over the last 24 hours, Solana fell by 0.7%, which indicated that the coin was range-bound on its...
Crypto Market Still Reeling As Bitcoin’s Break Above $24,000 Triggers Liquidations
On Wednesday, the crypto market received favorable news in form of the FOMC announcement and the price of Bitcoin eventually broke above $24,000. With the Fed turning dovish after being hawkish all through 2022, it has been a beacon for the crypto market to rally and the liquidations have ramped up as the market took advantage of this.
Ethereum Burning Reaches New High, Is ETH Warming Up For Another Rally?
While the global cryptocurrency market continues with its ubiquitous movement, Ethereum seems to be sneaking out to break a new record. The latest achievement Ethereum obtained is setting a new high in its burning-per-day mechanism. Per a recent report from WuBlockchain citing data from oklink, Ethereum’s burning amount exceeded 3,000...
Ethereum Bearish Signal: Profit-Taking Hits Highest Level Since Feb 2021
On-chain data shows Ethereum profit-taking has spiked to high levels not seen since February 2021, a sign that could be bearish for the asset’s price. Ethereum Profit Taking Rises As ETH Continues To Rally. As per data from the on-chain analytics firm Santiment, this profit-taking may suggest that the...
Don’t Get Too Greedy On Bitcoin, Analyst Suggests, Here’s Why
Bitcoin has experienced a significant trend change; the market sentiment has also changed in 2023. Since breaking from consolidation, Bitcoin’s momentum has shifted to the upside, transitioning from a bear market to potentially the early stages of a new bull market. In a monthly newsletter, veteran quant investor and...
Industry Briefing: CoinEx & ViaBTC Capital Co-publish the 2022 CRYPTO ANNUAL REPORT to Review Crypto Categories
In January 2023, CoinEx and ViaBTC Capital co-published the 2022 CRYPTO ANNUAL REPORT to offer data analysis and insights into sectors spanning Bitcoin, Ethereum, stablecoins, NFT, public chains, DeFi, SocialFi, GameFi, and regulatory policies. Moreover, the report also predicted the trends of the crypto market in 2023. Today, we will dive into the report, with a focus on the major crypto categories.
Craig Wright Wants His $2.5 Billion, Demanding For a Bitcoin Hard Fork
Judge Colin Birss of the London Court of Appeal on Friday, February 3, ruled that Craig Wright’s lawsuit against 14 Bitcoin developers has what it takes to go to trial. Craig Wright, through Tulip Trading, claims to be Satoshi Nakamoto, the founder of Bitcoin. He is suing 14 developers, seeking to recover 111,000 BTC.
Polkadot (DOT) Gains 6% In One Day As Market Sees Correction
Polkadot is rising again after slowing down on its earlier rally in January. The token is trading at $6.97, representing an increase of 5.98% in 24 hours. The token’s price has been in this range since January 20, 2023, with small increments in daily intervals. Also, Polkadot had 20...
Fetch.AI (FET) Soars 20% In Under 24 Hours As AI Arms Race Hastens
Fetch.AI (FET) has set new local and 2023 highs, reaching over 30 cents per FET in a swift 20% intraday move. While some profit-taking has kicked in, the “AI arms race” heating up is causing AI-adjacent cryptocurrency tokens to spike higher. FET could be climbing in tandem with...
Binance Integrates Binance-Pegged BUSD On Optimism Network
Binance, a leading cryptocurrency exchange by client count and trading volumes, has integrated Binance-Pegged BUSD on the Ethereum layer-2 platform, the Optimism Network. In a press release on February 2, Binance said their users can now begin depositing and withdrawing the wrapped token via the Optimism Network. The Optimism Network...
Will Bitcoin Price Return To $20,000? Here’s What Investors Expect
Bitcoin price is still trending comfortably above the $23,000 level as it maintains its bullish trend. This has continued for a couple of weeks now, propelled forward by the newly adopted dovish stance of the United States Federal Reserve. However, not all investors have embraced this bullish trend as many still expect a decline in price for the digital asset.
SOL Surges Nearly 7% As Team Preaches A Better Future For Solana
After Solana’s unfortunate connection with the FTX crash last year, sending SOL below $10, the crypto asset has been thriving to rebound with the team’s help. The Solana co-founders, in a blog post published earlier this week, commented on the ‘crypto market 2022’ while also preaching a better future for the Solana ecosystem.
Bitcoin Price Rally Post Fed Rate Hike Could Gather Momentum, Here’s Why
Bitcoin price is rising and gaining pace above the $23,500 resistance. BTC climbed to a new yearly high after the fed increased rates by 25bps. Bitcoin is up over 3% and there was a clear move above the $23,800 resistance. The price is trading above $23,500 and the 100 hourly...
Best Play-to-Earn Startups to Watch in 2023 Amid the Crypto Market Recession
With the beginning of 2023, the cryptocurrency market turned to growth, though the overall outlook remains uncertain due to the ongoing economic recession. Despite this, the gaming niche within the cryptocurrency industry continues to attract new players and investors. According to data from Dappradar, the number of active users in...
Polygon Beefs Up Layer 2 Position, Gets The Edge In NFT Transactions Vs. Ethereum
Polygon is a Layer 2 scaling solution built on top of Ethereum. This addresses the scalability problem of the Ethereum network. The project, however, is currently outperforming the network in NFT transactions. According to WuBlockchain, a crypto news reporter, various metrics of Polygon’s NFT market have gone up with BendDAO,...
Fantom And Decentraland Explode As Big Eyes Coin Raises $21M In Presale
Over the past month, the crypto space has seen a bullish trend. Many crypto enthusiasts are now regaining their confidence in cryptocurrencies, hoping it’s the end of the winter and the start of a probable bull market in the new year. Amidst the rise of cryptocurrencies, few names stand out. Fantom and Decentraland have gained massively whilst Big Eyes Coin makes history with the biggest presale since 2021!
Cardano Price Faces Make-or-Break Moment, Can Djed Propel ADA?
The Cardano price is experiencing a strong year-to-date (YTD) increase of around 62%. Nevertheless, ADA is facing a crucial make-or-break moment in the 1-day chart, which could decide the long-term trend. At press time, the ADA price was at $0.40, registering a slight 1.1% decline over the past 24 hours,...
Litecoin (LTC) Tallies Over 12% Increase In Last 7 Seven Days
Litecoin has seen an increase in its value in the past seven days amid the high anticipation surrounding its upcoming halving event. LTC has shown impressive price action since January. Although it’s down a little in the past 24 hours, its price gain in the last 30 days is encouraging.
BNB Price is Surging as The Gates To $400 Are Now Open
BNB price (Binance coin) found support near $300 against the US Dollar. BNB rallied above $320 and might aim more upsides towards the $400 level. Binance coin price started a steady increase from the $300 support against the US Dollar. The price is now trading above $320 and the 100...
Bitcoin Price Just Saw Key Technical Correction, But 100 SMA Is Still Strong
Bitcoin price is correcting gains below the $24,000 zone. BTC is holding the $23,250 support and might attempt another increase in the near term. Bitcoin is correcting gains from the $24,250 resistance zone. The price is trading above $23,250 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a major...
