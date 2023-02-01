ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwards Lifesciences Q4 Earnings Beats Street Estimates, Expects Easing Of Macro Headwinds Later In 2023

By Vandana Singh
 3 days ago
  • Edwards Lifesciences Corp EW reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.64, up 25% Y/Y and higher than the consensus of $0.61.
  • The company reported Q4 revenues of $1.35 billion, up 1% and 7% on constant currency, beating the consensus of $1.33 billion.
  • While TAVR sales remained flat year over year, Edwards reported 1% growth for its structural heart business. It attributed that bump to its Resilia technologies launch and Mitris surgical mitral valve.
  • Outlook: Edwards Lifesciences reaffirmed its FY23 sales guidance in December 2022 to grow between 9%-12% to $5.6-$6 billion.
  • The company continues to expect the full year 2023 adjusted EPS of $2.45-$2.60.
  • For Q1 FY23, Edwards projects sales of $1.37-$1.45 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.58-$0.64.
  • "We expect meaningful growth and progress in 2023 with a gradual improvement in healthcare staffing and contributions from all major regions," Michael Mussallem, chairman & CEO, said.
  • Analyst Take: William Blair writes that easing headwinds in 2H of 2023 and a steady stream of commercial catalysts can allow for more robust growth rates and help drive share momentum. The analyst rates the stock as Outperforming.
  • Price Action: EW shares closed higher by 0.84% at $76.70 on Tuesday.

