The Kiwanis Holiday Lights Board of Directors is pleased to announce that $77,000 will be donated to the 67 non-profit organizations that assisted with the event this past year. “Year 10 was very successful in our eyes, even with us having to close 2 nights because of weather,” said Scott Wojcik, Kiwanis Holiday Lights President. “The generosity of the visitors to Kiwanis Holiday Lights never ceases to amaze us.” Wojcik added.

MANKATO, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO