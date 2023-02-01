Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktoe.com
Three Arrested For Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Pills
(Mankato, MN) — Three people from the Mankato area are in custody on suspicion of selling fentanyl-laced pills. The suspects were arrested after three teenagers were treated for suspected opioid overdoses yesterday. One of the teens remains in critical condition. Investigators believe they took fake oxycodone M30 pills. Police arrested the suspects after conducting a search warrant and finding more than 370 M30 pills.
ktoe.com
Baby & Kids Expo is back
9 a.m. – 1p.m. The event is FREE to attend and there will be activities for the families from the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota and from the City of Mankato Public Safety.
ktoe.com
BEC History Center to View Documentary on MLK in Mankato
The Blue Earth County Historical Society invites the public to the History Center to view the documentary MLK 11.12.61 on Saturday, February 4 at 11 a.m. Recounts Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life, his visit to Mankato in 1961 and his legacy in Mankato and beyond. On Nov. 12, 1961, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. came to Mankato, Minnesota. While here, he gave two sermons at Centenary United Methodist Church and a speech at Mankato High School.
ktoe.com
Monday, Feb. 6: Red Cross Blood Drive sponsored by Upward Bound at Minnesota State Mankato
Upward Bound at Minnesota State University, Mankato is sponsoring a Red Cross Blood Drive on Monday, Feb. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Minnesota State Mankato’s Centennial Student Union Ballroom. To make an appointment or learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.orq,...
ktoe.com
Kiwanis Holiday Lights Announces Results
The Kiwanis Holiday Lights Board of Directors is pleased to announce that $77,000 will be donated to the 67 non-profit organizations that assisted with the event this past year. “Year 10 was very successful in our eyes, even with us having to close 2 nights because of weather,” said Scott Wojcik, Kiwanis Holiday Lights President. “The generosity of the visitors to Kiwanis Holiday Lights never ceases to amaze us.” Wojcik added.
Comments / 0