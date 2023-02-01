ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

NBC 29 News

Quick Cold Snap, Trending Warmer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Saturday will be the coldest of at least the next ten days! A milder southwest wind will kick in Sunday and will last into the new work and school week. High temperatures will be at their warmest mid next week. Feeling more like springtime again. Remaining...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Sharply Colder

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An arctic cold front will sweep south on this Friday. Temperatures will drop through the 30s and 20s with a gusty northwest wind. Wind chills will drop to the single numbers tonight into early Saturday. Sunshine to start the weekend. Saturday will be cold and brisk....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Tracking Arctic Cold Front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Areas of fog on this Thursday morning. Especially over the higher elevations. Watch for freezing fog with icy spots. Tracking a weak weather disturbance mainly passing off to our south. Some light snow or light wintry mix possible, mainly near and south of I-64 through mid-morning today.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Blast of Arctic Air Brings a Cold Start to the Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some areas south of I-64 saw some light snow and wintry mixing, but conditions trend to dry becoming mostly cloudy and chilly. Sun returns Friday and Saturday, but you’ll want to grab a coat as arctic air will push into the region bring the coldest weather of the year so far. Temperatures rebound to start the week with drier conditions.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville chocolate shop readying for Valentine’s Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An award-winning chocolate shop in Charlottesville is understandably getting ready for Valentine’s Day. “It’s always a last-minute holiday,” Tim Gearhart, owner of Gearharts Fine Chocolates, said. “We’ve done this 20-some years now, so we try to really, really anticipate those numbers ahead of time.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
tourcounsel.com

Charlottesville Fashion Square | Shopping mall in Virginia

Charlottesville Fashion Square is the only indoor shopping mall in the Charlottesville, Virginia area. It is anchored by two Belk stores. It is a regional mall located about one mile (1.6 km) north of the Charlottesville city limits on U.S. Route 29 in unincorporated Albemarle County.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Ride into spring: Tickets available for Virginia Scenic Railway from Staunton

Spring excursion tickets are available for Virginia Scenic Railway’s eastbound and westbound sightseeing trips. Through June 30, 2023, tickets are available for three-hour trips through the Shenandoah Valley and the Blue Ridge Mountains eastbound on the Blue Ridge Flyer or westbound on the Allegheny Special. Both are roundtrips which depart from the Amtrak Station in Staunton.
STAUNTON, VA
wina.com

Verizon Wireless service out areawide

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Verizon Wireless customers — and those piggybacking that network through other carriers — are experiencing a widespread outage right now. We’ve reached out to Verizon and not received a response yet, but people across the Charlottesville area as far west as Crozet and as far east as Fluvanna County are experiencing either no service — or SOS, which means the carrier you normally use is out of service, but you’re in range of a rival network.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

No. 6 Virginia has win streak snapped at Virginia Tech 74-68

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The sixth ranked UVa basketball team had its seven-game win streak snapped, losing at rival Virginia Tech Saturday afternoon 74-68. It was the first game all season where Virginia never led in the game. “When we had a lapse or a breakdown they made us pay,”...
BLACKSBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Petite Marie Bette Black History Month Cakes

A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Spending some time with NBC29 at Fridays After Five in downtown Charlottesville. Severe weather, tornadoes leave death and destruction in 5 states. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Kristen Walters

Popular food chain set to open another new location in Virginia

A popular food chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Virginia in early February. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 10, 2023, the rapidly expanding food chain Crumbl Cookies will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Virginia store location in Lynchburg, according to an event posting on the company's Facebook page.
LYNCHBURG, VA

