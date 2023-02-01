ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

SR-315 North briefly closed due to accident

By Adam Conn
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C8U26_0kYUvXpl00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A person was struck by a vehicle on State Route 315 North in the early hours of Wednesday morning, causing the closure of the highway for a one-mile stretch in northwest Columbus.

Sharon Township police said the accident occurred at around 2 a.m. on 315 North just after the Bethel Road exit. The highway remained open until around 5 a.m., when it was closed between the Bethel Road exit and State Route 161.

1 dead, 1 injured in North Linden shooting

A Franklin County Sheriff’s Office report said that at 2:08 a.m. a silver 2017 Nissan Altima was traveling northbound when it struck a person who stepped out into the roadway just shy of the Bethel Road overpass. The victim was taken to an area hospital and listed in serious condition.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation the road was to be closed northbound throughout the morning commute , but minutes later 315-North reopened at 5:50 a.m. The Sharon Township Sheriff’s Department confirmed the highway is open.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone with additional information is asked to please contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit at 614-525-6113.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Woman injured in southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is recovering after a shooting overnight Saturday in southeast Columbus. According to a Columbus police, a call was received at 1:30 a.m. for a shooting in the Glenbrook area at the 2900 block of Ravenswood Court. Officers found two women inside the bedroom of a house that was hit […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Search continues for driver in a high-speed chase in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement in Pickaway County was involved in a high-speed pursuit Friday afternoon. According to officials, what started as a standard traffic stop ended in a multi-county chase. The driver of an older Mitsubishi Eclipse was stopped by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office for marked...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Car crash destroys front of Whitehall home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The front of a home was destroyed and a Whitehall street was shut down after a car crash early Thursday morning. According to police a driver hit a pole, which tore down power lines, drove into a pickup truck, sending both vehicles through the front of a home on Beechwood Road, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio man sentenced in 2021 death of Centerville woman

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man from central Ohio has been sentenced after a 2021 crash in the Great Smoky Mountains that killed a Centerville woman. According to a release, 20-year-old Bryce Allen Axline, of Columbus, was sentenced on Thursday, February 2 to 65 months in federal prison. Axline was sentenced for charges of vehicular […]
DAYTON, OH
sciotopost.com

Update – Possible Impairment in Evening Chillicothe Crash

Chillicothe – A two-vehicle crash occured around 9:49 pm in the area of SR-159 and North Bridge street, police are reporting that speed and possible impairment are factors. According to the Chillicothe police department a 2015 Jeep Wrangler operated by Brady Cook 27, of Chillicothe was SouthBound on SR 159/ N. Bridge St. and slowed in traffic in the left turn lane to US 50/ E. Main St. A 2010 Crystler Sebring operated by Ashley Steele 37 of Chillicothe was SouthBound on 159/ N. Bridge St.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Vandals ruin Columbus childcare center’s buses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus childcare center is without its buses after at least three people vandalized them. Indigo Children’s Center usually parks its three buses behind the building. On Thursday, employees watched as they were towed away, damaged by vandals in December. “I don’t even know. I don’t know what was going through […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Man indicted on murder charges in Blendon Township shopping center parking lot shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man accused of fatally shooting a woman in a Blendon Township shopping center parking lot last month was indicted on murder charges. Franklin County Common Pleas court records say 29-year-old Rodney Amir Perry was indicted on two counts of murder. The indictment also includes a count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence.
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Licking County warming center open Friday night

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) – The Licking County Emergency Warming Center Task Force announced the opening of a warming center for anyone seeking a place to get out of the cold tonight in preparation for extremely cold temperatures. The Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Licking County will be open as a warming center due to falling […]
LICKING COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Person struck by vehicle following two-car crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was hit by a vehicle following a two-car crash in west Columbus Wednesday morning. The accident happened along Interstate 670 at Neil Avenue just before 7 a.m. According to police, a person got out of a car following the crash and was hit.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man in critical condition after westside shooting

Columbus, Ohio (WCMH) – A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on the city’s west side. Just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a reported shooting at the 700 block of Countrybrook Drive East in the Georgian Heights neighborhood. Police said they were unable to locate a victim, but […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Third suspect arrested in fatal Platform Lounge shooting

A third suspect in the October fatal shooting of Jeffrey Chandler outside of an eastside Columbus nightclub has been arrested. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3JwcgWt. Third suspect arrested in fatal Platform Lounge shooting. A third suspect in the October fatal shooting of Jeffrey Chandler outside of an eastside Columbus nightclub has been...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest

An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a regional Ohio State University campus. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Dye6SQ. Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest. An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a...
MARION, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus shoplifting suspect steals from store 5 times in 1 hour

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are asking for your help to identify a suspect accused of stealing from a store five times within an hour on Christmas Eve. The man stole from a store on North Hamilton Road five times, all between the hour of 11:50 a.m. and 12:48 p.m., on Dec. 24, 2022.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

50K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy