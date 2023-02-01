ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

hot967.fm

Three Arrested For Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Pills

(Mankato, MN) — Three people from the Mankato area are in custody on suspicion of selling fentanyl-laced pills. The suspects were arrested after three teenagers were treated for suspected opioid overdoses yesterday. One of the teens remains in critical condition. Investigators believe they took fake oxycodone M30 pills. Police arrested the suspects after conducting a search warrant and finding more than 370 M30 pills.
MANKATO, MN
hot967.fm

Three People Found Dead In Bloomington

(Bloomington, MN) — Police are investigating after three people were found dead in Bloomington last night. Officers discovered their bodies inside a truck in the parking lot of a business. There’s no word on cause of death, but the department tweeted that they aren’t looking for any suspects.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Southern Minnesota News

2 charged in Thanksgiving Day robbery in Sibley County, warrant issued

Two metro-area men were charged in a Thanksgiving Day robbery in Sibley County. Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Julio Burgara-Lara, 21, of St. Louis Park, and Oscar Silvas-Gamez, 32, of Brooklyn Park. Both men have been charged with one count of felony aggravated 1st-degree robbery. The Sibley...
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota lawmakers push for bill requiring naloxone in schools

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Colleen Ronnei of Chanhassen said her son Luke had a magnetic personality. "Luke was a really gregarious, charming guy," Ronnei said. "He was handsome and funny and he had a beautiful soul." Unfortunately, underneath his shining personality, Luke struggled with anxiety and depression. At age 17,...
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

Funeral Home Scam Reported In Minnesota

This shouldn't be too much of a shock but there's another way scammers are targeting people and this one involves one of the most personal matters in life, which makes it even scarier than your average scam. You'd think scammers would have run out of ways to trick people out...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

One Southern Minnesota Girl Shows You Are Never Too Young To Make A Big Difference

You really are never too young to start making a difference and one girl has made this very clear within Southern Minnesota!. Say hello to Ella, an 11-year-old from Faribault. When Ella was 10, she noticed that in school many of her friends couldn’t go back for seconds and didn’t have money to pay for milk. When she learned that some of her friends couldn’t afford lunch at all, she said enough is enough. She wanted to change that, so she started a non-profit to help end this.
FARIBAULT, MN
hot967.fm

BEC History Center to View Documentary on MLK in Mankato

The Blue Earth County Historical Society invites the public to the History Center to view the documentary MLK 11.12.61 on Saturday, February 4 at 11 a.m. Recounts Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life, his visit to Mankato in 1961 and his legacy in Mankato and beyond. On Nov. 12, 1961, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. came to Mankato, Minnesota. While here, he gave two sermons at Centenary United Methodist Church and a speech at Mankato High School.
MANKATO, MN
fox9.com

Unique farm south of the metro dedicated to giving a home to cats deemed unadoptable

An animal sanctuary in Faribault is gaining national attention for its work saving feral cats. At Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary, these cats are given shelter, food and a cage-free life. They’re also spayed or neutered and given vet care. Some of the cats begin to like the company of the volunteers and can be adopted out, but mostly these cats will live out the rest of their lives in the sanctuary and out of the elements. Many of the residents are now internet-famous thanks to Furball Farm’s Facebook page and live videos.
FARIBAULT, MN
hot967.fm

Kiwanis Holiday Lights Announces Results

The Kiwanis Holiday Lights Board of Directors is pleased to announce that $77,000 will be donated to the 67 non-profit organizations that assisted with the event this past year. “Year 10 was very successful in our eyes, even with us having to close 2 nights because of weather,” said Scott Wojcik, Kiwanis Holiday Lights President. “The generosity of the visitors to Kiwanis Holiday Lights never ceases to amaze us.” Wojcik added.
MANKATO, MN

