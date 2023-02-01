Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hot967.fm
Three Arrested For Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Pills
(Mankato, MN) — Three people from the Mankato area are in custody on suspicion of selling fentanyl-laced pills. The suspects were arrested after three teenagers were treated for suspected opioid overdoses yesterday. One of the teens remains in critical condition. Investigators believe they took fake oxycodone M30 pills. Police arrested the suspects after conducting a search warrant and finding more than 370 M30 pills.
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea woman to enter plea in alleged drug sale that led to sister’s death
(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea woman is scheduled to enter a plea after being charged with contributing to a fatal Chatfield overdose in 2021. Jeanne Ellen Penhollow, 50, is scheduled to appear at a plea hearing in Fillmore County Court Feb. 6. Penhollow’s plea agreement has not...
hot967.fm
Three People Found Dead In Bloomington
(Bloomington, MN) — Police are investigating after three people were found dead in Bloomington last night. Officers discovered their bodies inside a truck in the parking lot of a business. There’s no word on cause of death, but the department tweeted that they aren’t looking for any suspects.
Southern Minnesota News
2 charged in Thanksgiving Day robbery in Sibley County, warrant issued
Two metro-area men were charged in a Thanksgiving Day robbery in Sibley County. Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Julio Burgara-Lara, 21, of St. Louis Park, and Oscar Silvas-Gamez, 32, of Brooklyn Park. Both men have been charged with one count of felony aggravated 1st-degree robbery. The Sibley...
Minnesota lawmakers push for bill requiring naloxone in schools
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Colleen Ronnei of Chanhassen said her son Luke had a magnetic personality. "Luke was a really gregarious, charming guy," Ronnei said. "He was handsome and funny and he had a beautiful soul." Unfortunately, underneath his shining personality, Luke struggled with anxiety and depression. At age 17,...
Funeral Home Scam Reported In Minnesota
This shouldn't be too much of a shock but there's another way scammers are targeting people and this one involves one of the most personal matters in life, which makes it even scarier than your average scam. You'd think scammers would have run out of ways to trick people out...
One Southern Minnesota Girl Shows You Are Never Too Young To Make A Big Difference
You really are never too young to start making a difference and one girl has made this very clear within Southern Minnesota!. Say hello to Ella, an 11-year-old from Faribault. When Ella was 10, she noticed that in school many of her friends couldn’t go back for seconds and didn’t have money to pay for milk. When she learned that some of her friends couldn’t afford lunch at all, she said enough is enough. She wanted to change that, so she started a non-profit to help end this.
hot967.fm
BEC History Center to View Documentary on MLK in Mankato
The Blue Earth County Historical Society invites the public to the History Center to view the documentary MLK 11.12.61 on Saturday, February 4 at 11 a.m. Recounts Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life, his visit to Mankato in 1961 and his legacy in Mankato and beyond. On Nov. 12, 1961, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. came to Mankato, Minnesota. While here, he gave two sermons at Centenary United Methodist Church and a speech at Mankato High School.
hot967.fm
Monday, Feb. 6: Red Cross Blood Drive sponsored by Upward Bound at Minnesota State Mankato
Upward Bound at Minnesota State University, Mankato is sponsoring a Red Cross Blood Drive on Monday, Feb. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Minnesota State Mankato’s Centennial Student Union Ballroom. To make an appointment or learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.orq,...
fox9.com
Unique farm south of the metro dedicated to giving a home to cats deemed unadoptable
An animal sanctuary in Faribault is gaining national attention for its work saving feral cats. At Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary, these cats are given shelter, food and a cage-free life. They’re also spayed or neutered and given vet care. Some of the cats begin to like the company of the volunteers and can be adopted out, but mostly these cats will live out the rest of their lives in the sanctuary and out of the elements. Many of the residents are now internet-famous thanks to Furball Farm’s Facebook page and live videos.
This Epic Bloody Mary Is Available For A Limited Time At Minnesota Bar
Road trip! A bar and restaurant with several locations in Minnesota + Wisconsin is featuring its 'Bloody Mary of The Month.' Holy cripes, I need to get there to try this. How could I forgive myself for passing this up?. This bloody mary features bacon-washed grey duck vodka, a smoked...
hot967.fm
Kiwanis Holiday Lights Announces Results
The Kiwanis Holiday Lights Board of Directors is pleased to announce that $77,000 will be donated to the 67 non-profit organizations that assisted with the event this past year. “Year 10 was very successful in our eyes, even with us having to close 2 nights because of weather,” said Scott Wojcik, Kiwanis Holiday Lights President. “The generosity of the visitors to Kiwanis Holiday Lights never ceases to amaze us.” Wojcik added.
The Complete List of Egg Prices in Southern Minnesota
I did my usual grocery shopping last night and while I would like to go to Hy-Vee sometimes the things I want a slightly cheaper at Target. And I would go to Walmart but all the Walmarts are out of my way, so therefore, I go to Target (then I can get my Target serotonin for the week).
I Can’t Believe I Missed This Minnesota Woman Participating On Wheel Of Fortune Last Night!
Dang! I hate being late to the party on things like this! I missed my chance to live vicariously through a fellow Minnesotan who was participating on the popular TV show Wheel of Fortune last night! Kelsey Mead of Mankato didn't win the whole thing, but she made some cash and fulfilled a lifelong dream in the process of playing.
Comments / 0