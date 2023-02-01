Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lincolnton committee searches for a solution to the unsheltered problem in the city limits
LINCOLNTON – At the most recent meeting of the committee formed by the City of Lincolnton to brainstorm ways to handle the unsheltered population within the city limits, the main group which consists of approximately 30 individuals, divided into segments to consider possible solutions. Homelessness is a multifaceted dilemma that is faced by communities across the United States, for which long-term solutions are difficult to put in place for a multitude of reasons. The groups formed for the Lincolnton committee included downtown vagrancy, addiction and mental health, and affordable housing. Ritchie Haynes, Lincolnton’s City Manager floated between the groups.
Lincoln Charter School installs lactation pods
LINCOLNTON – It’s a need that some don’t think about until they need it or know someone who does – a safe, clean and private place to either nurse a baby or breast pump. Both Lincoln Charter campuses had run out of room and providing a place for mothers who had the need to breast pump had become difficult, according to Heidi Martin, Lincoln Charter School’s staff engagement officer. For security purposes, many of the rooms at Lincoln Charter School have cameras installed.
Community rallies behind ELMS student
IRON STATION – It was like any other school day for Jack Stetz, a middle school student at East Lincoln Middle School, until it wasn’t. While he was at school on Oct. 27, 2022, Jack, who’s 12 years old, had a seizure. “He had developed the flu...
Wolves knock off Red Devils----Basketball Roundup
The Lincolnton boys defeated the Newton Conover Red Devils at home Tuesday night in a 47-44 overtime thriller. Collectively, the team contributed across the stat sheet, but one stat which does not show is leadership. Team captain and leader Eian Stancil not only tied the game with two made free throws under pressure, but his half-court 3-pointer at the buzzer to win the Catawba Valley 2A Conference game was one of the biggest shots that Lincolnton has had in quite some time.
Obituaries for 2-3-2023
Macario Macias-Melendes, 74, of Hickory passed away on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 at his residence. He was born Jan. 2, 1949 in Durango, Mexico to the late Matias-Macias and Aurora-Melendes. A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Macario’s life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Newton. Father James M. Collins will officiate. Burial will follow at Conover City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, Feb. 3 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 N.C. Hwy 16, Newton, N.C. 28658. Condolences may be sent to the Macias-Melendes family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Macias-Melendes family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Arrest Reports for 2-3-2-23
EDITOR’S NOTE: Lincoln County Sheriff’s office reports appearing in Lincoln Times-News are obtained from the online records departments of the LCSO by Lincoln Times-News. All reports are a matter of public record. Individuals appearing in sheriff’s reports are presumed innocent until proven otherwise in a court of law. Please direct all concerns to the LCSO at (704) 732-9050 or visit their offices at 700 John Howell Memorial Drive in Lincolnton or the Lincolnton Police Department at (704) 736-8900 or, if appropriate, visit the Lincolnton Police Department at their offices at 627 East Main Street in Lincolnton.
