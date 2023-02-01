Read full article on original website
1 person 'seriously injured' in shooting on Hampton Street
One person is facing serious injuries following a shooting that occurred late Friday night in an area north of downtown Nashville.
Eliza Fletcher murder suspect pleads not guilty
The man accused of killing a school teacher in Memphis last year appeared in court Friday.
1 killed, 2 injured in crash on Dickerson Pike
Metro police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and two people injured early Saturday morning.
What's up with all the skunks?
You've been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you've been smelling them -- skunks!
One dead, police officer in 'extremely critical condition' after shooting at Memphis library
One person is dead and a Memphis police officer was critically injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon at the Poplar-White Station library in East Memphis, police say.
Suspects sought in deadly Murfreesboro shooting
Police are investigating after a man was shot during an attempted robbery Wednesday evening in Murfreesboro.
Disbarred attorney enters guilty plea
Andy Allman pleads guilty to stealing from family of dead football player.
64-year-old man reported missing in Kentucky
Suspect arrested in connection with October murder …. An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old last year. Nashville vs. TN Legislature: Councilmembers worry …. Nashville's mayor promised that people who live in Music City won't pay for a new Titans stadium, but some Metro...
TSU Grammy nominations
TSU Marching Band hoping for Grammy wins this weekend.
Man arrested in connection with Gibson Drive shooting that left woman injured
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested for his role in a crime spree that happened Jan. 7, resulting in a woman being shot on Gibson Drive in Madison. According to Metro police, 24-year-old Rayshawn Javius was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 1 after a traffic stop in Portland. Officers learned he was wanted on outstanding warrants in Nashville and Sumner County.
Reward offered in Green Hills shooting
The family doesn't want to be identified but tells News 2 that the medical student continues recovering from Monday's vicious attack.
Wilson County middle school student arrested after gun was found in backpack
A Wilson County student was taken into custody Friday afternoon after a gun was found at a school.
Firefighter inspires bill to help those with PTSD
Two state lawmakers have filed a bill that would provide support and resources for firefighters suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.
Clarksville police searching for missing man
The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public to be on the lookout for a missing person.
Fire damages oldest collectible card shop in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It was a heartbreaking return to work for one Music City businessman. His beloved collectible card shop in South Nashville caught fire, leaving almost everything inside destroyed. A devastating phone call is how John Dunphy learned his business, Cards-R-Fun on Old Hickory Boulevard, the oldest...
Beyoncé announces Nashville stop on ‘Renaissance’ world tour
Beyoncé announces Nashville stop on 'Renaissance' world tour.
'HAWK beacon' set up to help pedestrians walk across Dickerson Pike, considered one of Nashville's deadliest roads
It's no secret that Dickerson Pike has been a problem — specifically when it comes to addressing pedestrian safety. Now, a new device is up and almost running on the strip of road which is known as a hot spot.
A week of winter weather in Middle Tennessee
One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Clarksville.
Remembering Jefferson Street and its musical history
It's been over a decade since Washington transformed his home into the Jefferson Street Sound Museum.
Educator of the Week: Nichole Cornelius
News 2 presents the Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week and this week we honor Nicole Cornelius, a fourth grade teacher at Cumberland Elementary School in Nashville. Parents and peers say she keeps students involved in their learning, engaging and challenging them to want to learn. That motivation helps students achieve goals, so students thrive. So we honor Nicole Cornelius as our News 2 Educator of the Week.
