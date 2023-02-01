ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Progressive Insurance, Union Home Mortgage rank among nation’s best places to work in Top Workplaces survey

By Sean McDonnell, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Great Lakes Mall | Shopping mall in Mentor, Ohio

Great Lakes Mall is a shopping mall in Mentor, Ohio on Mentor Avenue (U.S. Route 20), approximately 20 miles (32 km) northeast of Cleveland. The mall now has 126 stores. The anchor stores are Round 1 Entertainment, Dillard's, Planet Fitness, JCPenney, and Dick's Sporting Goods. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, Firestone and Macy's.
MENTOR, OH
Cleveland.com

Criticized exit package for former MetroHealth chief administrative officer was something new CEO inherited from predecessor

Like the news story that preceded it, your editorial “Jaw-dropping exit bonus for MetroHealth exec adds to evidence an oversight redo is needed” regarding the exit package of former MetroHealth Chief Administrative Officer Jane Platten and the severance and retention provisions in the contracts of other executives fails to make clear a central point: These obligations were added in 2021 by MetroHealth’s former CEO, Akram Boutros.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio E-Check should find an environmentally friendly answer to the $300 penalty for test failure

As I head to the e-check center again, I’m reminded of those unfortunate vehicle owners that failure to pass imposes a minimum $300 repair penalty to apply for a waiver. I live in rural Lorain County, with neighbors whose livestock emit more greenhouse gas than my colllector’s car does. Yet, every two years, my car’s computer fails to adequately record my emissions data and results in a failure. The service garages and dealers that have looked into my problem can’t find the problem and have to, somehow, come up with a bill of $300 to let me get a waiver. A friend of mine has the same problem as I. The $300 I spend, every two years, does nothing to improve the air in Lorain County! It only enriches my mechanic.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
ideastream.org

Racism was the primary reason Ohio neighborhoods were redlined, new study shows

A new study confirms what many Clevelanders have long suspected — that their neighborhoods were redlined because of anti-Black prejudice. Around the time of the Great Depression, a federal agency called the Home Owners’ Loan Corporation (HOLC) created maps of cities across the country and drew red lines around the neighborhoods that local real estate appraisers said were undesirable for mortgage lending.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Black Health Expo scheduled for Feb. 10 in Richmond Heights

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Community Partnership on Aging, together with the Case Western Reserve University Department of Population and Quantitative and Health Sciences, will hold a Black Health Expo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Richmond Heights Community Center/Kiwanis Lodge, 27285 Highland Road, in Richmond Heights Community Park.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Summit Brew Path ready to launch with 21 stops for 2023

AKRON, Ohio – The seventh annual Summit Brew Path is set to launch Saturday, Feb. 11. This year’s installment of the brewery program will feature 21 stops. The program, an initiative from Akron/Summit Convention & Visitors Bureau, includes the following breweries:. • Akronym Brewing, Akron. • The Brew...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

A look inside the lab where medical miracles are made at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

CLEVELAND — It's no secret we live in a medical mecca of sorts. People come to Northeast Ohio from all over the world to access our facilities. But now, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center has opened a rare type of laboratory not found in many places. It's a lab that may provide the next big breakthrough in cancer research and bring some of the brightest minds to Northeast Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
100K+
Followers
95K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy