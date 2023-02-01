Progressive Insurance, Union Home Mortgage rank among nation’s best places to work in Top Workplaces survey

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious AltercationOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's Attempt to Eliminate 140 Police Positions to Balance Budget: Recruitment Efforts FailedBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Meet friends for a pint at these Cleveland breweriesJackie MyersCleveland, OH
Balancing the budget vs. maintaining public safety: Cleveland Mayor proposes cutting 142 police officer positionsEdy ZooCleveland, OH
Related
Nonprofits should not have to compete with big-box chains to care for those who need it most: Tony Thomas
CLEVELAND -- Right now, you can earn a higher wage at Amazon, Target or even Taco Bell than what we can offer you at Welcome House. How on Earth are nonprofits who cater to, focus on and dedicate ourselves to supporting adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities supposed to compete with that?
Overcharged: Reports detail price mistakes at Ohio’s Dollar General, Family Dollar stores
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Bandages, fruit snacks, coffee, cleaning supplies and deodorant all have one thing in common at Dollar General stores in Greater Cleveland. The prices at the register and on the shelf often don’t match. Inspectors visited 14 Dollar General stores in Summit County in late December to...
Don’t like property taxes? Here’s where you can find the lowest rates in Ohio in 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Five Ohio counties are home to the 20 districts in the state with the lowest property tax rates - all under $970 in taxes per $100,000 of home value. And none of them are in Greater Cleveland. Once again, and like most years, the lowest tax rate...
tourcounsel.com
Great Lakes Mall | Shopping mall in Mentor, Ohio
Great Lakes Mall is a shopping mall in Mentor, Ohio on Mentor Avenue (U.S. Route 20), approximately 20 miles (32 km) northeast of Cleveland. The mall now has 126 stores. The anchor stores are Round 1 Entertainment, Dillard's, Planet Fitness, JCPenney, and Dick's Sporting Goods. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, Firestone and Macy's.
WFMJ.com
Operations ending at Alliance and Canton skilled nursing facilities, 150 jobs impacted
Citing what it calls “ongoing labor struggles and financial challenges” Aultman has announced that it will cease operations at two skilled nursing facilities, including the Transitional Care Center at Aultman Woodlawn and the Community Care Center at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital. A statement from Aultman did not say...
Criticized exit package for former MetroHealth chief administrative officer was something new CEO inherited from predecessor
Like the news story that preceded it, your editorial “Jaw-dropping exit bonus for MetroHealth exec adds to evidence an oversight redo is needed” regarding the exit package of former MetroHealth Chief Administrative Officer Jane Platten and the severance and retention provisions in the contracts of other executives fails to make clear a central point: These obligations were added in 2021 by MetroHealth’s former CEO, Akram Boutros.
Federal stimulus dollars prevented financial ‘disaster’ at Cleveland, finance chief says
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The City of Cleveland would have faced financial chaos and potential layoffs, had it not received hundreds of millions of COVID-19 stimulus dollars from the federal government, a top official said Thursday. Ahmed Abonamah, Cleveland’s chief finance officer, told cleveland.com that a combination of federal programs...
Where are the 20 highest property taxes in Ohio?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Six Cuyahoga County areas are among the 10 places in Ohio with the highest property tax rates - all above $3,200 per $100,000 of home value. But Montgomery County once again claims the place with the highest residential property tax rate in Ohio. Based on 2022 property...
Ohio E-Check should find an environmentally friendly answer to the $300 penalty for test failure
As I head to the e-check center again, I’m reminded of those unfortunate vehicle owners that failure to pass imposes a minimum $300 repair penalty to apply for a waiver. I live in rural Lorain County, with neighbors whose livestock emit more greenhouse gas than my colllector’s car does. Yet, every two years, my car’s computer fails to adequately record my emissions data and results in a failure. The service garages and dealers that have looked into my problem can’t find the problem and have to, somehow, come up with a bill of $300 to let me get a waiver. A friend of mine has the same problem as I. The $300 I spend, every two years, does nothing to improve the air in Lorain County! It only enriches my mechanic.
ideastream.org
Racism was the primary reason Ohio neighborhoods were redlined, new study shows
A new study confirms what many Clevelanders have long suspected — that their neighborhoods were redlined because of anti-Black prejudice. Around the time of the Great Depression, a federal agency called the Home Owners’ Loan Corporation (HOLC) created maps of cities across the country and drew red lines around the neighborhoods that local real estate appraisers said were undesirable for mortgage lending.
A Geauga County school district gets national scorn for canceling a student play: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cardinal School District banned its high school drama department from staging “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” as its spring musical after the superintendent and board members say they received complaints about vulgarity. We’re talking about the message the board is sending to...
Local schools receive millions in safety funding: How much did your school get?
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that more than 900 additional schools will receive state funding support for physical safety and security upgrades.
Battle of the brands — Local business in legal battle with Guardians over name
One local business is in a legal battle against the Cleveland Guardians for the trademark of the Cleveland Spiders.
Parma Heights building’s sale displaces cherished daycare; city leaders and parents worried
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The recent sale of The Heritage Building is forcing longtime tenant Cub House Child Care Center to leave the Pearl Road building. The popular daycare facility has less than a month to find a new home.
Black Health Expo scheduled for Feb. 10 in Richmond Heights
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Community Partnership on Aging, together with the Case Western Reserve University Department of Population and Quantitative and Health Sciences, will hold a Black Health Expo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Richmond Heights Community Center/Kiwanis Lodge, 27285 Highland Road, in Richmond Heights Community Park.
Summit Brew Path ready to launch with 21 stops for 2023
AKRON, Ohio – The seventh annual Summit Brew Path is set to launch Saturday, Feb. 11. This year’s installment of the brewery program will feature 21 stops. The program, an initiative from Akron/Summit Convention & Visitors Bureau, includes the following breweries:. • Akronym Brewing, Akron. • The Brew...
A look inside the lab where medical miracles are made at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
CLEVELAND — It's no secret we live in a medical mecca of sorts. People come to Northeast Ohio from all over the world to access our facilities. But now, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center has opened a rare type of laboratory not found in many places. It's a lab that may provide the next big breakthrough in cancer research and bring some of the brightest minds to Northeast Ohio.
Cuyahoga jury finds Cleveland Heights outdoor pizza oven not a nuisance
It took a Cuyahoga County jury about 20-minutes to decide a Cleveland Heights outdoor pizza oven was not a nuisance, ending yet another chapter to a nearly six-year neighborhood battle.
It’s really simple to become a nerd: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Well, that was fun. The annual Medina County Local History Fair is always a great event and so interesting. This year, there were 17 local historical societies, groups and sites and the Medina County District Library counted 160 people attending the four-hour event.
Cleveland Heights community frustrated by postal issues
Postal problems continue to frustrate residents in one Northeast Ohio community.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
100K+
Followers
95K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 1