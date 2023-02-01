ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Canceling Flights In And Out Of New York State

Welcome to a new month! The second month of 2023 is here and as February starts, the winter weather has returned for many parts of the United States. The southern portion of the USA is getting some crazy winter weather that will have an impact on travel around the rest of the country.
A School District In New York State Posted Racist Snowman On Facebook

A school district here in New York has come under fire for a "racist" snowman it posted to its Facebook page. The incident happened on January 31, 2023. The district at the center of the controversy is the Coxsackie-Athens Central School District. I'm not sure what was going through the person's mind that created the caption, but in today's climate, it doesn't seem like the smartest thing to do.
COXSACKIE, NY
$40,000 Available In Scholarships For Deserving Students In New York

If you have a student (or you are a student) that is looking to score some scholarship money, the Erie County Agricultural Society would like to hear from you. Scholarships are so important if you're planning on going to college. Just ask someone who is still trying to pay off their student loans now if they regret not writing more essays to score some scholarships while they were in high school. Student tuition, room and board, and books add up real quick.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Buffalo NY
