Local sisters open the Nail Shed salon together

CHILLICOTHE― Local sisters Cassidy Turner, 31, and Sally Hettinger, 23, took working from a home to a new level with the Nail Shed, a salon located in Turner's front yard.

The pair opened their small business together last year to have more time to spend with their children.

A humble Amish-made shed in the front yard, the Nail Shed is true to its title. Inside the building, the shed is fitted with stylish decor, a bathroom and everything needed to run a nail salon.

Turner said she first pursued her cosmetology license after having to deal with long wait times for nail salons. She started doing her own nails instead and found a passion for the craft, which led to her getting her license.

Her sister, on the other hand, was talked into it.

Hettinger always enjoyed activities involving creativity and patience. In high school, she took an auto body shop class and liked working on the small details.

More recently, for her son's birthday, Hettinger hand-painted Toy Story characters on wooden letters. Turner knew her sister's skills would translate well in the manicure business, so she convinced her sister to join the business.

Besides, the pair had already worked together at Taco Bell in 2016. Turner said her sister "thought she was the boss" at their old job, but they knew they worked well together.

Their mother, Tammy Fee, worked as a hairstylist in Chillicothe. She said she tried to get her daughters to pursue cosmetology in school, but they weren't interested at the time. She has enjoyed seeing them pursue the career now.

"When you're in school and getting trained, you always think you're gonna have a big salon… But I never did," Fee said. "It's kind of exciting watching them do it."

Turner previously worked in other salons in Chillicothe but said she appreciates being her own boss. Hettinger also appreciates owning her own business, saying she was forced to work long hours at her previous job. She thought, "This isn't what I want to do. I want to go be my own boss where I can work my own hours and be more with my son than having him be with a babysitter all the time."

With both sisters getting their licenses' last year and opening the Nail Shed in November, the quickly developing business had some "bumps in the road," like when a waterline in the trailer broke. However, their families have lent support whenever possible.

Turner joked that the business turned her husband into a handyman with all the help she receives from him.

The women work in the same building with two separate brands: Nails by Sally and Nails by Cassidy. Hettinger specializes in detailed design work, while Turner specializes in hard gel nails. However, they both do pedicures, manicures, acrylics, gel polish and more.

Hettinger said their clients like coming to the Nail Shed because there's no wait and it can be a more personal experience. She also said some clients enjoy not having to travel downtown.

Together, the sisters created their dream business that allows them to work close to home and to have more time for family.

The Nail Shed is by appointment only. For more information, visit the Nail Shed Facebook page.

