Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
No injuries after helicopter has ‘hard landing’ in Gastonia
The incident happened around 1:20 p.m. at the Gastonia Municipal Airport on Gaston Day School Road.
North Carolina middle school coach arrested after controversy over officiating turns violent: Deputies
Patrick Kelly, a 26-year-old East Burke Middle School (EMBS) assistant coach, was issued a $1,000 secured bond and apprehended Tuesday, Jan. 31.
lincolntimesnews.com
Lincoln Charter School installs lactation pods
LINCOLNTON – It’s a need that some don’t think about until they need it or know someone who does – a safe, clean and private place to either nurse a baby or breast pump. Both Lincoln Charter campuses had run out of room and providing a place for mothers who had the need to breast pump had become difficult, according to Heidi Martin, Lincoln Charter School’s staff engagement officer. For security purposes, many of the rooms at Lincoln Charter School have cameras installed.
WBTV
South Charlotte convenience store robbed for second time in four months
Police identify man accused of stealing $51K worth of jewelry from Matthews Kohl’s. A man accused of stealing around $51,000 worth of jewelry from a Matthews Kohl’s has been identified and is being sought. Local writer surprises barrier-breaking former student with poem at Gantt Center. Updated: 1 hour...
wfmynews2.com
Busted! | North Carolina K9 accused of stealing doughnuts from teacher's desk
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville Police Department K9 has been accused of stealing doughnuts from a teacher's desk at Mooresville High School. Police said the investigation began when officers noticed a string of disappearances of food items from desks and tables around the facility. Similar reports then came in from Mooresville High School. That's when detectives began an investigation into a possible serial snack and sandwich thief.
qcnews.com
Denver man dies after collision with truck on N.C. 16 Wednesday
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Denver man died when his car hit a parked Freightliner truck Wednesday afternoon. N.C. State Highway Patrolmen responded to a fatal collision on N.C. 16 near N.C. 16 Business around 12:55 p.m. They say a 2014 Hyundai Tucson was traveling north...
WBTV
Four juveniles arrested after alleged home invasion, robbery in Alexander Co.
STONY POINT, N.C. (WBTV) - Four juveniles were charged following a home invasion in Alexander County Thursday morning. Deputies were called out to a home off Springfield Drive around 3:10 a.m. to reports of the breaking and entering of a car. There, they found the incident was also a home invasion.
Students OK, driver suffers minor injuries in Cherryville bus wreck
No students suffered injuries in an early-morning bus wreck Wednesday near Cherryville.
860wacb.com
Burke County Assistant Basketball Coach Arrested After Incident During Game
26-year-old Patrick Alexander Kelly of Hickory was arrested Tuesday (January 31) by Burke County Sheriff’s Officers. He was charged with misdemeanor counts of assault and battery and disorderly conduct. Last Thursday (January 26), during a basketball game at Table Rock Middle School between Table Rock and East Burke Middle...
lincolntimesnews.com
Wolves knock off Red Devils----Basketball Roundup
The Lincolnton boys defeated the Newton Conover Red Devils at home Tuesday night in a 47-44 overtime thriller. Collectively, the team contributed across the stat sheet, but one stat which does not show is leadership. Team captain and leader Eian Stancil not only tied the game with two made free throws under pressure, but his half-court 3-pointer at the buzzer to win the Catawba Valley 2A Conference game was one of the biggest shots that Lincolnton has had in quite some time.
15-year-old accused of bringing gun to basketball game in Newton, police say
A 15-year-old student is accused of bringing a loaded handgun to a basketball game Friday night at Newton-Conover High School, police said.
Newton Police find Glock handgun on student at basketball game
Newton Police, working security detail at a high school basketball game, found a student with a loaded .40 caliber Glock handgun this past Friday.
Lincoln County community concerned with planned development
A community meeting was held Tuesday night over a planned townhome development that neighbors oppose in east Lincoln County.
spectrumlocalnews.com
'It's history': HBCU alumnus calling for church facility to be saved in notable Charlotte community
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Old Mount Carmel Baptist Church is a historic staple in the Charlotte community. The notable building, owned by Johnson C. Smith University, is located off Campus Street in Biddleville, Charlotte's oldest surviving Black neighborhood. Decades back, when JCSU was known as Biddle University, the congregation...
lincolntimesnews.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Arrest Reports for 2-3-2-23
EDITOR’S NOTE: Lincoln County Sheriff’s office reports appearing in Lincoln Times-News are obtained from the online records departments of the LCSO by Lincoln Times-News. All reports are a matter of public record. Individuals appearing in sheriff’s reports are presumed innocent until proven otherwise in a court of law. Please direct all concerns to the LCSO at (704) 732-9050 or visit their offices at 700 John Howell Memorial Drive in Lincolnton or the Lincolnton Police Department at (704) 736-8900 or, if appropriate, visit the Lincolnton Police Department at their offices at 627 East Main Street in Lincolnton.
Deputies investigating deadly stabbing in Fort Mill gated community
One person was stabbed and killed Thursday at a home in a gated community in Fort Mill, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.
From his backyard to the big track, Gaston County racer to attempt first Daytona start
DALLAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Daytona 500 is more than a race, it’s an entire week of racing allowing up-and-coming drivers a chance to compete on the biggest stage. A Gaston County driver is preparing his race car in his backyard garage all in hopes of making his first start in a race […]
qcnews.com
Gaston man reportedly held onto speeding woman’s car in dispute
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police resolved a domestic incident in which a man reportedly held onto a woman’s car hood as she reached speeds of 40 mph on Friday. Before you ask, no injuries occurred during the making of this story. Police said the...
Charlotte’s new indoor lacrosse team stops play after three weeks
Charlotte’s newest sports team saw its season come to an abrupt halt this week. The Charlotte Bootleggers indoor lacrosse team will have to wait until 2024 to be back on the turf. The Professional Box Lacrosse Association was announced in June 2022 as a new indoor lacrosse league, one...
qcnews.com
Suspected Chinese spy balloon passes Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The suspected Chinese spy balloon that has hovered over the U.S. could be seen passing across the Carolinas on Saturday alarming, and piquing the curiosity, of onlookers across the Carolinas. The balloon was spotted over Charlotte shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday and its...
Comments / 0