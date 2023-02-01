ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincolnton, NC

lincolntimesnews.com

Lincoln Charter School installs lactation pods

LINCOLNTON – It’s a need that some don’t think about until they need it or know someone who does – a safe, clean and private place to either nurse a baby or breast pump. Both Lincoln Charter campuses had run out of room and providing a place for mothers who had the need to breast pump had become difficult, according to Heidi Martin, Lincoln Charter School’s staff engagement officer. For security purposes, many of the rooms at Lincoln Charter School have cameras installed.
LINCOLNTON, NC
wfmynews2.com

Busted! | North Carolina K9 accused of stealing doughnuts from teacher's desk

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville Police Department K9 has been accused of stealing doughnuts from a teacher's desk at Mooresville High School. Police said the investigation began when officers noticed a string of disappearances of food items from desks and tables around the facility. Similar reports then came in from Mooresville High School. That's when detectives began an investigation into a possible serial snack and sandwich thief.
MOORESVILLE, NC
qcnews.com

Denver man dies after collision with truck on N.C. 16 Wednesday

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Denver man died when his car hit a parked Freightliner truck Wednesday afternoon. N.C. State Highway Patrolmen responded to a fatal collision on N.C. 16 near N.C. 16 Business around 12:55 p.m. They say a 2014 Hyundai Tucson was traveling north...
DENVER, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Wolves knock off Red Devils----Basketball Roundup

The Lincolnton boys defeated the Newton Conover Red Devils at home Tuesday night in a 47-44 overtime thriller. Collectively, the team contributed across the stat sheet, but one stat which does not show is leadership. Team captain and leader Eian Stancil not only tied the game with two made free throws under pressure, but his half-court 3-pointer at the buzzer to win the Catawba Valley 2A Conference game was one of the biggest shots that Lincolnton has had in quite some time.
LINCOLNTON, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Arrest Reports for 2-3-2-23

EDITOR’S NOTE: Lincoln County Sheriff’s office reports appearing in Lincoln Times-News are obtained from the online records departments of the LCSO by Lincoln Times-News. All reports are a matter of public record. Individuals appearing in sheriff’s reports are presumed innocent until proven otherwise in a court of law. Please direct all concerns to the LCSO at (704) 732-9050 or visit their offices at 700 John Howell Memorial Drive in Lincolnton or the Lincolnton Police Department at (704) 736-8900 or, if appropriate, visit the Lincolnton Police Department at their offices at 627 East Main Street in Lincolnton.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Gaston man reportedly held onto speeding woman’s car in dispute

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police resolved a domestic incident in which a man reportedly held onto a woman’s car hood as she reached speeds of 40 mph on Friday. Before you ask, no injuries occurred during the making of this story. Police said the...
GASTONIA, NC
qcnews.com

Suspected Chinese spy balloon passes Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The suspected Chinese spy balloon that has hovered over the U.S. could be seen passing across the Carolinas on Saturday alarming, and piquing the curiosity, of onlookers across the Carolinas. The balloon was spotted over Charlotte shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday and its...
CHARLOTTE, NC

