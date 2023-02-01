Read full article on original website
Stone Foltz's family meet son's organ recipient
DELAWARE, Ohio — Stone Foltz was a Bowling Green State University student who died in March, 2021, after a night of being hazed. It happened at a function of what is now a former BGSU fraternity. Foltz drank a full handle of vodka himself. In the days that followed, the family had to make a decision about organ donation. Today, Stone’s family is starting to meet and hear from some of the people who received Stone’s organs. And, the Foltz's invited WTOL11 to be a part of one of those meetings.
mlivingnews.com
Assisted Living Community Gets New Name
Aviva Glendale is the new name for The Glen- dale, an assisted living community that also offers memory care. Located at 5020 Ryan Road in Toledo — the facility is entirely on one level, with no elevators to navigate. Aviva Glendale is known for a warm, family-like en- vironment. Changing care levels are included in the monthly rate, so as your loved one’s care needs change, the rate stays the same. Aviva Glendale offers services ranging from three restaurant-style meals a day to personal care assistance, like dressing and bathing. ‘
'It's okay to not be okay': Tom Hanks' 'A Man Called Otto' addresses mental health issues
MONROE, Mich. — The latest Tom Hanks movie, "A Man Called Otto" filmed scenes in Toledo last year and has received positive reviews during its theatrical run. But, it also has some people surprised about how suicide is presented. WTOL 11 visited moviegoers at Phoenix Theatres in Michigan's Mall...
13abc.com
Dozens of couples come together in Downtown Sylvania for mass vow renewal event
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Downtown Sylvania community, Red Bird, and various local businesses put together this vow renewal event as a way to bring people downtown. Celebrating love under the lights with music and art exhibits. According to Officiant, Mike Millenbach, there are no rules with vow renewals. He...
TPS, city of Toledo work to provide stable housing for students through federal funding
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools has one of the highest rates of homeless students in the state, according to TPS representatives. But now, a pilot program designed to address this issue is being expanded. The city of Toledo and TPS announced Thursday that they are making $2 million...
pointandshoreland.com
Next seniors dine out Monday, Feb. 13
On January 10, 25 seniors from Friendship Park Community Center dined at Incorvaia’s Bene Italiano restaurant on Monroe Street. The next senior dine out will be Monday, February 13, at LaFiesta, 2500 West Sylvania Avenue, Toledo. Meet at the restaurant at 4:30 p.m., as transportation is on your own.
bgfalconmedia.com
Students live in hazardous conditions on campus
Students at Bowling Green State University are living in dormitories overrun with hazardous mold and pest infestations, according to evidence provided by building residents and residence life staff. Residents are to expect bumps in the road when it comes to adjusting to life on a college campus. Making new friends...
cleveland19.com
Vigil held for Huron County woman missing for over 5 years
NORWALK, Ohio (WOIO) - A vigil was held for missing Huron County woman, Amanda Dean, on her 42nd birthday. The mother of four has not been heard from since July 2017. Family, friends, and community members held the vigil outside the Huron County Sheriff’s Office in Norwalk. Up until...
oh.gov
TOL Team Treasure: TPD Patrolman Becomes First Black Officer to Receive Badge No. 1
Toledo Police Department Officer Dana Slay recalls it being winter when she started her 33-year career on the force. “I remember the exact day. It was December 14, 1990,” Officer Slay said. Despite not having aspirations to become a police officer from a young age, she was encouraged to...
Man found not guilty of Dec. 2021 west Toledo homicide
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 41-year-old man charged in a December 2021 homicide in a west Toledo hotel was found not guilty by a Lucas County jury Thursday. Antwuan Lawson was charged in the strangulation death of William Williams, 53, who was found dead in Relax Inn on Telegraph Road on Dec. 12, 2021.
Ohio small-town mayor accused of secretly recording teen girls undressing
LIMA, Ohio — The mayor of a small town in western Ohio has been arrested and is being held in jail after he was accused of secretly recording two teenage girls as they were undressing. The Lima News reports Phil Briggs, 45, is charged with pandering obscenity involving a...
k100country.com
Lucas County Fair
The Lucas County Fair Grounds are located at 1406 Key Street in Maumee, Ohio!. To learn more about the Lucas County Fair, please go to lucascountyfair.com.
crawfordcountynow.com
Low Income Household Water Assistance Program extended to September 30, 2023
CRAWFORD/MARION/MORROW―The Ohio Department of Development and Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and waste water assistance. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying water and wastewater bills. The program runs October 1, 2022 through September 30th, 2023. To apply for...
13abc.com
City, state leaders offer solutions to youth gun violence
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In the wake of several recent shootings involving young people in Toledo, city and state leaders are offering suggestions for solutions to gun violence. Police say youth violence is an ongoing problem but it’s not unique to our area. “I mean look if you talk...
Temple Christian buys Lima Manor property
LIMA — Temple Christian Schools are experiencing both growth and expansion. Monday the school bought the Lima Manor property at 750 Brower Road for $600,000 to accommodate its growth and expansion. Initial plans are to renovate the former nursing home to hold the preschool. Renovating a nursing home into...
A town divided: 62 years after the killing of Nancy Eagleson, Paulding residents have many suspects, but no closure
PAULDING, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the third story in a series about the 1960 killing of Nancy Eagleson. Also readpart one and part two. On Sept. 20, members of Nancy Eagleson’s family went to court to ask Paulding County Judge Michael Wehrkamp for permission to exhume Nancy’s body.
13abc.com
Fairview High School student asked to change after wearing a dress
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fairview student Dameion Mseis wore a dress to a school basketball game and was met by resistance from school officials. In fact, the Athletic Director Paul Yunker asked him to change or leave. “Mr. Yunker started walking over to us. He was like on the left...
13abc.com
Authorities find man transporting undocumented people along Ohio Turnpike, charges filed
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man from Honduras is facing criminal charges for allegedly transporting undocumented people in the U.S. Authorities found six undocumented people in a vehicle along the Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky county, according to the Department of Justice. Nestor Alfredo Figueroa-Murillo, 29, of Honduras, is facing...
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Jan. 23-26
A motion filed by the prosecuting attorney was granted regarding items to be disposed of an placed in the custody of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office for disposal or use for medical or scientific purposes under applicable federal law. Those items include box of .22 caliber federal ammo, .22 caliber magazines, box of 20-gauge shotgun shells – Winchester, glass bong.
13abc.com
Otters spotted at Metroparks, among multiple species coming back
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Otters have been spotted on the banks of the Maumee River. It’s a rare sight, one that’s virtually unheard of since the 1930s, when habitat loss and overhunting decimated otter populations. “Otters are still relatively rare here,” said Metroparks Master Interpreter Kim High. “I...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
