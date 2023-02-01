Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Why are Bitcoin and crypto pumping after the Fed meeting? Watch Market Talks live
In this week’s episode of Market Talks, Cointelegraph welcomes Budd White, chief product officer and co-founder of Tacen, a United States-based software company developing compliance software for a well-regulated crypto space. To kick things off, we get to know White a little better and find out his background and...
CoinTelegraph
Ray Dalio says Bitcoin is not the answer; the community responds
While billionaire Ray Dalio believes that fiat is in jeopardy, he also thinks that neither Bitcoin (BTC) nor stablecoins are the answer. In response, crypto community members took to Twitter to express their opinion on the topic. In a recent interview on CNBC’s Squawk, Dalio shared his takes on Bitcoin...
CoinTelegraph
MicroStrategy says no plans to stop trading BTC as paper loss hits $1.3B
Software analytics company MicroStrategy recorded a paper loss of over a billion dollars on its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings in 2022 but says it has no plans to stop trading the digital asset. MicroStrategy released its 2022 Q4 and year-end earnings on Feb. 2 showing the recorded impairment charges on its...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin paints Nasdaq green as NCI index marks 38% gain in January
Bitcoin’s (BTC) bullish surge in January has helped the Nasdaq Crypto Index to register its third-highest monthly gain, with a 38% surge. The cryptocurrency market started the year bullish, defying major bearish market outlooks. Bitcoin and a number of altcoins touched new multi-month highs as inflation cooled off. The...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin’s big month: Did US institutions prevail over Asian retail traders?
Bitcoin experienced the second-strongest January in its history — and the best since 2013 — rising nearly 40% amid wide reports that institutional investors were back on board. Zhong Yang Chan, head of research at CoinGecko, told Cointelegraph that there were “net institutional inflows into digital asset funds...
CoinTelegraph
Community mocks Charlie Munger for his obsession with China’s Bitcoin ban
The cryptocurrency community has ridiculed well-known Bitcoin (BTC) critic Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, for calling the United States to follow in the footsteps of China and ban crypto. In an op-ed article in The Wall Street Journal, the 99-year-old investment veteran has once again slammed crypto, calling...
CoinTelegraph
Tax strategies allow crypto investors to offset losses
2022 was tough for the crypto market. A recent report published by security services platform Immunefi found that the crypto industry lost a total of $3.9 billion in 2022. Detrimental losses such as these are often concerning for crypto investors, yet there may be a silver lining behind decreasing assets for investors reporting crypto on their taxes.
CoinTelegraph
Why did Bitcoin price go down today? BTC traders brace for $23K retest
Bitcoin (BTC) headed toward $23,000 on Feb. 3, after a night of losses erased bulls’ latest progress. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hitting lows of $23,329 on Bitstamp. The pair had come off a second trip above the $24,000 mark at the Feb. 2 Wall...
CoinTelegraph
SBF bail guarantor to go public, UK crypto framework and Celsius news: Hodler’s Digest, Jan. 29 – Feb. 4
SBF’s $250M bail guarantors should be made public, rules judge. The identities of two individuals who helped former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried with his $250 million bail bond could be revealed next month following a recent ruling by United States District Judge Lewis Kaplan. Bankman-Fried’s legal counsel has until Feb. 7 to contest the decision. As bankruptcy proceedings continue, FTX and affected parties have requested subpoenas for information and documents from close relatives of Bankman-Fried, claiming not all members of his inner circle have responded to requests for information. Other recent news includes Alameda Research suing bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital in an attempt to claw back $445.8 million in loan repayments made before FTX collapsed.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin pro traders warm up the $24K level, suggesting that the current BTC rally has legs
On Feb. 1 and Feb 2. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price surpassed even the most bullish price projections after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to raise interest rates by 25 basis points. Even though Fed chair Jerome Powell told investors not to wait for interest rate cuts in 2023, during...
CoinTelegraph
Despite a bear market, crypto’s future is still bright: Crypto in 2023
2022 was quite the year for crypto. It saw incredible innovation and greater adoption. This progress was accompanied by some major growing pains, including major hacks and scams amid an overall bear market. The unexpected developments that took place towards the year’s end, such as a trend towards the removal of creator royalties and FTX’s collapse, will reshape the space in the year to come, requiring users and projects to adapt to a changing landscape. Considering all that the space has lived through in 2022, here are the biggest predictions for crypto in 2023.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin spikes above $24K as Fed chair Powell talks of ‘disinflation’
The price of Bitcoin (BTC) broke through the $24,000 ceiling and the total crypto market cap jumped nearly 4% after United States Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated that inflation had begun slowing down in the world’s largest economy. “We can now say, I think for the first time,...
CoinTelegraph
Value of WisdomTree’s crypto holdings fell 61.9% in Q4
United States fund manager WisdomTree saw the value of its digital asset holdings decline sharply in the fourth quarter, reflecting the prolonged bear market in Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies. WisdomTree’s cryptocurrency funds held $136 million worth of assets as of Dec. 31, 2022, down from $163 million at the...
CoinTelegraph
Blockchain Futurist Conference — Canada’s biggest crypto conference returns for fifth year
The fifth annual Blockchain Futurist Conference is set to take place on Aug. 15 and 16, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. The event will be returning to Rebel Entertainment Complex and Cabana Pool Bar — an unconventional venue providing a one-of-a-kind crypto experience. The conference is organized by Untraceable, a veteran blockchain events company that has been organizing iconic crypto events for over a decade.
CoinTelegraph
Bank of China ex-advisor calls Beijing to reconsider crypto ban
The idea of lifting the cryptocurrency ban has started floating in China as a former central bank official has called the country to review its stringent crypto restrictions. Huang Yiping, a former member of the Monetary Policy Committee at the People’s Bank of China (PBoC), believes that the Chinese government should think again about whether the ban on cryptocurrency trading is sustainable in the long run.
CoinTelegraph
Overstock-funded tZERO Crypto exchange will shut down March 6
The tZERO Crypto exchange, whose majority owner is Overstock, will shut down on March 6, the company announced via Twitter on Feb. 3. The company says that it will continue to focus on its regulated securities products after the shutdown, as the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other regulators clarify the legal status of crypto assets.
CoinTelegraph
72% of institutional traders are crypto-skeptical this year: JPMorgan
A whopping 72% of institutional e-traders have signaled “no plans to trade crypto/digital coins” in 2023, according to a new survey conducted by JPMorgan. The seventh edition of JPMorgan’s e-Trading Edit surveyed 835 traders from 60 different global locations about the technical developments and macroeconomic factors that will influence trading performance in 2023.
CoinTelegraph
Do Dogecoin’s (DOGE) and Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) stalled rallies mean the memecoin trend is dead?
The memecoin phenomenon didn’t prove as effective in the last month’s crypto market rally, as the gains of the top cryptocurrencies in this category barely outperformed Bitcoin. The monthly gain of Bitcoin (BTC) stood at 44.5%, while the top two meme-based coins, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), gained 27% and 40.7%, respectively.
CoinTelegraph
Alameda Research wallet receives $13M from Bitfinex, other sources
Nearly $13 million has been moved into the consolidation wallet of bankrupt crypto trading firm Alameda Research in just 24 hours, data from blockchain security firm PeckShield revealed on Feb. 2. The address received $6 million in Tether (USDT) and $2.5 million in Ether (ETH) from the hot wallet of...
CoinTelegraph
Only 4 people controlled Tether Holdings as of 2018: Report
Just four men controlled 86% of stablecoin issuer Tether Holdings Limited as of 2018, according to documents obtained by The Wall Street Journal in connection with United States authorities investigations. Probes by the New York Attorney General’s office and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission into Tether Holdings in 2021 exposed...
Comments / 0