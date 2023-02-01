ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

How Much Income Can You Make Investing $10,000 in Warren Buffett's Top 5 Dividend Stocks?

Buffett's top five dividend stocks offer an average yield of 4.07%. Dividends aren't the only thing to consider when investing in these stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Bear markets allow long-term investors the opportunity to pounce on high-quality businesses at discount. Buying stakes in these three industry-leading stocks would be a smart way to put $300 to work. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
COLORADO STATE
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

Blackstone is seeing record demand for its management services while paying a nearly 4% yield. Prologis is the leading industrial operator in the world with room to keep growing. Iron Mountain's niche business model in the storage industry helps it weather all seasons of the economy. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Generate More Passive Income Than a 10-Year Treasury Note

Dow Inc.'s free cash flow and buybacks create value for shareholders. Watsco will face challenges in 2023, but its long-term growth prospects look good. NextEra Energy Partners is a market-beating utility stock that offers an attractive 4.3% forward yield. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy in February

Abbott didn't have a great year in 2022, but its dividend looks as attractive as ever. AbbVie offers a high dividend yield and is poised to quickly return to growth after the loss of exclusivity of Humira. Johnson & Johnson should enjoy a boost in 2023 from the spin-off of...
Motley Fool

Here's What Happens When You Leave a Lot of Money in Your Savings Account

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Even when interest rates are high, you...
Motley Fool

How Much Social Security Will You Get If You Make $100,000 Per Year in 2023?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Many Americans don't have a good idea of...
Motley Fool

This Indicator Says the Stock Market Is Going to Have a Great Year. Is It Right?

The S&P 500 finished January up 6%, portending a strong 2023. Since 1950, the January Barometer has been accurate 85% of the time. The biggest mistake investors can make is missing out on the recovery. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Entrepreneur

4 Stocks You'll Want to Sell Now

While the Fed announced a quarter-point interest rate hike this month as expected, the central bank is far from its victory. Moreover, experts are doubting the market's strength to be...
Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks That Make for Screaming Buys in February

The 9% decline in the Dow Jones last year made it the top-performing major U.S. stock index. The Dow is made up of 30 generally profitable, time-tested businesses that can make for smart investments during a bear market. These three Dow stocks offer bountiful catalysts and are reasonably cheap. You’re...
Motley Fool

Buy the Dip in 2023 on These Potentially Explosive Stocks

Lululemon aims to double revenue within five years. That’s after already meeting goals in an earlier growth plan. Intuitive Surgical’s $1 billion in share buybacks show the company is confident about the future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool

If You Want Tons of Passive Income in the Future , Buy These 2 Stocks

Rising dividend payments can add up to a formidable amount over time. AbbVie's dividend yield probably won't be this high forever. Mastercard has plenty of growth ahead, and its dividend will likely keep rising. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy