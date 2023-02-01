Read full article on original website
Marcel Sabitzer trains with new Man United team-mates with squad pictured as Greenwood news broke
Greenwood, 21, saw charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault against him dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service on Thursday
Why Al Nassr Captain Cristiano Ronaldo Did Not Celebrate His First Goal In Saudi Pro League
Instead of jumping, twisting and shouting "SIU" in trademark fashion, Ronaldo simply grabbed the ball, ran back to the halfway line and placed it on the center spot.
Man Utd news LIVE: Mason Greenwood eyeing career in China, Garnacho contract update, £89m Victor Osimhen transfer battle
MASON GREENWOOD is eyeing a football career in China if Manchester United sack him over sex attack claims. The club launched a probe on Thursday when prosecutors dropped the charges against him because 12 witnesses refused to cooperate. He will not train or return to the team while the club...
Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Multiple Big Chances & Has Goal Disallowed In First Half Against Al Fateh
Ronaldo looked very frustrated as he walked off the field at half-time in Friday's Saudi Pro League game between Al Fateh and Al Nassr.
Player ratings: Lisandro Martinez and Marcus Rashford continue their fine form as United beat Palace
The win came despite the Brazilian midfielder being sent off for raising his hands to the throat of Palace's Will Hughes during a mass bust-up between the two sets of players.
What Marcel Sabitzer Will Bring To Manchester United
Chelsea Confirm Champions League Squad Including Joao Felix, Enzo Fernandez And Mykhailo Mudryk
Fellow January signings Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos and Noni Madueke will not be able to play for Chelsea in this season's Champions League. Nor will Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
How successful was the January transfer window?
January was always going to be a challenge for United to back Erik ten Hag with the necessary tools to bolster his squad. Few would've predicted the Red Devils as the only English team remaining in four competitions in February, but here we are. Cristiano Ronaldo's exit and Christian Eriksen's...
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals joy at first Al-Nassr goal after ex-Man Utd star grabbed ball off team-mate to take penalty
CRISTIANO RONALDO shared his happiness on social media after scoring a first goal for new club Al-Nassr. The former Man Utd and Real Madrid star, 37, joined the Saudi Arabian side in a staggering £173million-a-year deal in December. He failed to hit the back of the net in either...
Ajax confirm John Heitinga will remain as manager for the rest of the season
Heitinga, who made over 200 appearances for Ajax between 2001 and 2008, will be tasked with getting the side back into contention for the title - given that they are five points off the leaders.
Identity of Sunderland deadline day striker target revealed
Seems it was JUST about waiting for Ellis Simms for Sunderland on deadline day.
Sunderland can't just 'talk the talk' on youth development, says Kristjan Speakman
Reasons for failing to add experience to the Sunderland squad in January explained.
Potential Sunderland fifth-round FA Cup tie chosen for live TV broadcast
The BBC have already decided their live FA Cup fifth-round matches, and they could feature Sunderland.
HOLTECAST | PREVIEW - Aston Villa v Leicester City w/ Rob Tanner of The Athletic!
Prior to Leicester City and Aston Villa’s fixture postponement in September, Seb and Rob had discussed how that match could be Brendan Rodgers’ last in charge of The Foxes, but then came 8 wins from 11 in all competitions prior to the World Cup. With Rodgers’ side now winless in their last 6 matches, what has Rob made of Leicester’s season as a whole?
Watch Cristian Tello Score Brilliant Goal On Saudi Pro League Debut Against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr
The former Barcelona winger found the net with a stunning volley 12 minutes into his Saudi Pro League debut for Al Fateh against Al Nassr on Friday.
Inter Milan Have Met With Agent Of Udinese Defender Rodrigo Becao Who Is Top Target To Replace Milan Skriniar, Italian Media Report
Inter consider Udinese defender Rodrigo Becao to be the main target to replace Milan Skriniar in the summer, and have already met with the Brazilian’s agent. This according to Italian news outlet Calcoiomercato.com, who report that the current Friulani defender has emerged as the Nerazzurri’s main objective as they look for a right-sided defender to take the place of Skriniar for next season.
Skriniar, Darmian & Dumfries All Playing For Two Spots On The Right In Inter Milan Vs AC Milan Serie A Clash, Italian Broadcaster Reports
All of Milan Skriniar, Matteo Darmian, and Denzel Dumfries are playing for the two spots on the right side of Inter’s starting eleven in the Milan derby this weekend. This according to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInter1908, who report that the Nerazzurri trio are all in contention to start between the right-sided centre-back role, and the right-wingback position.
Juventus beats Lazio in cup, will face Inter in semis
TURIN, Italy (AP) — The Italian Cup is giving Juventus a respite from its Serie A troubles. Bremer's first-half goal was enough to put Juventus into the semifinals of the competition with a 1-0 win over Lazio on Thursday, setting up a meeting with Inter Milan in a rematch of last year's final.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Striker left out of Chelsea Champions League squad
Forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has "done nothing wrong at all" despite being left out of Chelsea's squad for the Champions League knockout stages, says boss Graham Potter. The 33-year-old started all six group matches, scoring two goals - but has not started a game since 6 November. New signings Enzo Fernandez,...
