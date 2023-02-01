ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

How successful was the January transfer window?

January was always going to be a challenge for United to back Erik ten Hag with the necessary tools to bolster his squad. Few would've predicted the Red Devils as the only English team remaining in four competitions in February, but here we are. Cristiano Ronaldo's exit and Christian Eriksen's...
SB Nation

HOLTECAST | PREVIEW - Aston Villa v Leicester City w/ Rob Tanner of The Athletic!

Prior to Leicester City and Aston Villa’s fixture postponement in September, Seb and Rob had discussed how that match could be Brendan Rodgers’ last in charge of The Foxes, but then came 8 wins from 11 in all competitions prior to the World Cup. With Rodgers’ side now winless in their last 6 matches, what has Rob made of Leicester’s season as a whole?
Yardbarker

Inter Milan Have Met With Agent Of Udinese Defender Rodrigo Becao Who Is Top Target To Replace Milan Skriniar, Italian Media Report

Inter consider Udinese defender Rodrigo Becao to be the main target to replace Milan Skriniar in the summer, and have already met with the Brazilian’s agent. This according to Italian news outlet Calcoiomercato.com, who report that the current Friulani defender has emerged as the Nerazzurri’s main objective as they look for a right-sided defender to take the place of Skriniar for next season.
Yardbarker

Skriniar, Darmian & Dumfries All Playing For Two Spots On The Right In Inter Milan Vs AC Milan Serie A Clash, Italian Broadcaster Reports

All of Milan Skriniar, Matteo Darmian, and Denzel Dumfries are playing for the two spots on the right side of Inter’s starting eleven in the Milan derby this weekend. This according to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInter1908, who report that the Nerazzurri trio are all in contention to start between the right-sided centre-back role, and the right-wingback position.
FOX Sports

Juventus beats Lazio in cup, will face Inter in semis

TURIN, Italy (AP) — The Italian Cup is giving Juventus a respite from its Serie A troubles. Bremer's first-half goal was enough to put Juventus into the semifinals of the competition with a 1-0 win over Lazio on Thursday, setting up a meeting with Inter Milan in a rematch of last year's final.
BBC

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Striker left out of Chelsea Champions League squad

Forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has "done nothing wrong at all" despite being left out of Chelsea's squad for the Champions League knockout stages, says boss Graham Potter. The 33-year-old started all six group matches, scoring two goals - but has not started a game since 6 November. New signings Enzo Fernandez,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy