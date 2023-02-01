ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Motley Fool

Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033

Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Bear markets allow long-term investors the opportunity to pounce on high-quality businesses at discount. Buying stakes in these three industry-leading stocks would be a smart way to put $300 to work.
msn.com

1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023

The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you.
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy in February

Abbott didn't have a great year in 2022, but its dividend looks as attractive as ever. AbbVie offers a high dividend yield and is poised to quickly return to growth after the loss of exclusivity of Humira. Johnson & Johnson should enjoy a boost in 2023 from the spin-off of...
Motley Fool

4 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

A good deal of stocks appear to have begun a recovery from bear market lows. Depressed valuations make a fivefold (or more) rebound in many growth stocks increasingly likely.
Motley Fool

Down 45%, 1 Warren Buffett Growth Stock to Buy in 2023

Amazon's valuation has been pressured by macroeconomic conditions and some mistimed investments. However, the company's core businesses still look very strong, and the stock is attractively valued.
Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Beyond

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is looking at important short- and long-term catalysts ahead. DexCom leads in the development of an innovative technology to helps diabetes patients.
Motley Fool

Looking for Tech Stocks? These 3 Are Great Buys

Amazon can ride the cloud market to new heights this decade. Applied Materials is a vital part of the semiconductor supply chain. Autodesk is the software backbone for the architecture, engineering, and construction industries.

