Down 74%, This Growth Stock Is a Smart Buy That Could Make You a Fortune
This tech company has what it takes to be a massive long-term winner.
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $50,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade
This trio of growth stocks still offers a lot of potential.
Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033
Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
You Could've Become a Millionaire With Just $1,000 Invested in This Warren Buffett Stock
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was founded in 1976, and in just four short years it went from a humble start-up with a dream of producing personal computers to a publicly listed company. Today, it's the most valuable listed company in America, with a market capitalization of $2 trillion. It even has...
2 Stocks Down More Than 45% to Buy Right Now
These beaten-down stocks have the potential to deliver big wins for investors.
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Bear markets allow long-term investors the opportunity to pounce on high-quality businesses at discount. Buying stakes in these three industry-leading stocks would be a smart way to put $300 to work.
1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023
The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks
Portfolio concentration has been a big key to Berkshire Hathaway's ongoing outperformance.
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy in February
Abbott didn't have a great year in 2022, but its dividend looks as attractive as ever. AbbVie offers a high dividend yield and is poised to quickly return to growth after the loss of exclusivity of Humira. Johnson & Johnson should enjoy a boost in 2023 from the spin-off of...
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February
Three plain-as-day bargains are hiding in plain sight among Berkshire Hathaway's roughly four dozen holdings.
4 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire
A good deal of stocks appear to have begun a recovery from bear market lows. Depressed valuations make a fivefold (or more) rebound in many growth stocks increasingly likely.
Down 45%, 1 Warren Buffett Growth Stock to Buy in 2023
Amazon's valuation has been pressured by macroeconomic conditions and some mistimed investments. However, the company's core businesses still look very strong, and the stock is attractively valued.
2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Crush the Market in 2023
Buffett beat the market last year, and these two stocks are poised for a recovery this year.
These 3 Growth Stocks Are Screaming Buys for 2023
Some growth stocks that crumbled in the bear market look too compelling to ignore anymore.
Should You Buy This Steady Dividend Growth Stock?
This company is a leader in a massive and growing industry.
Amazon Stock Suddenly Looks Weak: Here's What Investors Should Keep an Eye On
Even Amazon's cloud business is losing steam.
2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Beyond
Vertex Pharmaceuticals is looking at important short- and long-term catalysts ahead. DexCom leads in the development of an innovative technology to helps diabetes patients.
1 Growth Stock Down 61% You Can Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever
This cybersecurity leader has massive growth opportunities ahead.
Looking for Tech Stocks? These 3 Are Great Buys
Amazon can ride the cloud market to new heights this decade. Applied Materials is a vital part of the semiconductor supply chain. Autodesk is the software backbone for the architecture, engineering, and construction industries.
