wuzr.com
Vincennes Man Arrested for Dealing Methamphetamine
Friday morning, February 3rd at approximately 1:50 a.m., State Police stopped a vehicle in an alley south of 14th Street and Nicholas Street in Vincennes for a driver’s license violation. As soon as the vehicle stopped, the front seat passenger opened the passenger door and fled North between two...
wuzr.com
Vincennes Man Arrested on Drug Charges, Warrants
Indiana State Police arrested a Vincennes man this morning, following his discovery at the intersection of 14th and Church in Vincennes. 47 year-old Tim Eaton is charged with current counts of meth dealing, meth possession, possession of a controlled substance, nd various warrants. The warrants are dated between February of 2021 and January of this year. Eaton is also accused of forcibly resisting law enforcement during the State Police investigation. Eaton is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail.
wuzr.com
Arrest Update for Thursday, 2/2
Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man this morning following a call to the 2600 block of Main Street. Officers arrested 22 year-old DeQuarius Strowder on a single count of domestic battery. He is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail. A Cedar Lake man turned himself in to...
wuzr.com
VPD Officers Getting More Protection with New Shields
Vincennes City Police officers are getting more protection in violent cases, with a new set of shields coming to the Department. Those shields will cost around $1,800 each to purchase. Vincennes Police chief Jon Hillenbrand says these new shields are state of the art. Hillenbrand wants to purchase more of...
wuzr.com
Live 9-1-1 Coming Into Place for KC Sheriff’s Department
Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin is preparing his department for installation of Live 9-1-1 for his deputies. The Knox County Commissioners approved the Live 9-1-1 service at their last session in January. Live 9-1-1 allows Sheriff’s deputies to listen in to 9-1-1 calls to Knox County Central Dispatch in real...
wuzr.com
Shelton Updates Knox County Elections
Knox County Clerk David Shelton says the deadline to file to run in the 2023 Municipal Elections has expired, and the City of Vincennes will have three contested Primaries this year. On the Republican ticket, Tim Salters will face Jack Boger in the Primary for the Mayoral Nomination. Regina Blinn...
wuzr.com
Baby Day in Daviess County Today, Tomorrow
The Daviess County Health Department will host Baby Day today and Saturday. It’s a special day dedicated to protecting babies with immunizations and safe sleep solutions. The event is for all children ages two and under and will be held on today from 8:30 AM until 5:00 PM and Saturday from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.
wuzr.com
Gov. Holcomb in Linton for Session Tonight
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will be in Greene County tonight for the annual Linton-Stockton Chamber of Commerce awards dinner. The Governor will hold a fireside chat immediately after the awards ceremony. The event itself will be in the Roy Clark Building at Humphrey’s Park in Linton. The dinner starts...
wuzr.com
New Superintendent in Place at West Boggs
West Boggs Park north of Loogootee will have a new leader, as Nathan Rihm will serve as its superintendent. Rihm ends a one-year leadership vacancy at the park; previous superintendent Jameson Hibbs left the position to take another job. Rihm has an earth and environmental services degree from Indiana State...
wuzr.com
Lord’s Warehouse in Monroe City Gets $1,000 Donation
The Lords Warehouse in Monroe City recently received a $1,000 grant from the Knox County Community Foundation through the Knox Gives Grant Program. The Lords Warehouse’s mission is to continue to feed those in need in Knox County on a weekly basis. The grant program allows Knox County Community...
wuzr.com
Memorial Bridge Work to Affect Some Vincennes Rendezvous Encampments
Work to the Memorial Bridge will affect some encampments for this year’s Vincennes Rendezvous. George Rogers Clark National Park chief ranger Joe Herron says the area where the displaced re-enactors will set up for this year’s Memorial Day weekend event will be in the Citizens’ area near the kids’ section.
wuzr.com
SK Swimmer Dellinger Makes Jasper Swim Sectional Finals
South Knox swimmer Eliza Dellinger qualified for the sectional finals in two events at last night’s Jasper sectional swimming preliminaries. Dellinger will complete in Saturday’s sectional finals in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle races. The Jasper swimming finals will start at two tomorrow afternoon.
wuzr.com
Girls’ Sectional: SK Defeated by Sullivan
(Girls’ Sectionals– SK Defeated by Sullivan) In girls sectional action from last night…Sullivan beat South Knox 45-42. Ella Bobe led South Knox with 24 points. The Spartans finish up the season at 18-7. Sullivan will now play Paoli in the semifinals on Friday as the Rams eliminated...
wuzr.com
NK, Linton Girls Move Into Sectional Semifinals at Eastern Greene
At the Eastern Greene Sectional. North Knox beat Mitchell 55-48. Alex McKinley led 24-1 North Knox with 17 points. The Lady Warriors will play Linton in tonight’s semifinal. The Miners got past Eastern Greene 31-28. At the Mt Vernon Sectional…. Evansville Memorial beat Mt Vernon 62-33. Mater Dei rolled...
wuzr.com
Lawsuit Affects IU Whistleblower Policy
A new lawsuit says Indiana University breached its contract with a former executive vice chancellor and professor of communication, and violated First Amendment rights and their own whistleblower policy. That’s after Mark McPhail shared concerns on racism within his department. He was let go not long after making that claim....
wuzr.com
Boys Take the Court Tonight Ahead of Friday Girls’ Sectionals
Plenty of Boys Basketball Action around the area…. 2-13 Vincennes Lincoln travels to the Hatchet House to face 9-6 Washington. Tip off is set for eight and you can hear the game on 92.1fm WZDM and at. wzdm.com. 10-6 South Knox plays host to 5-11 Evansville North. Tip off is...
wuzr.com
VU to Hold Educators’ Summit Next Week
Vincennes University will hold an Educators’ session on Tuesday of next week at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center. The session will begin at 2:00 that afternoon; it is hosted by the University’s Innovative Teaching Summit team. It also sponsored by the VU Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council.
