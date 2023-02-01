Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
'It's so baffling I don't know how to explain how bad he was'
Fabinho's loss of form was a hot topic on this week's The Red Kop podcast. The Brazilian midfielder featured from the bench in the FA Cup defeat at Brighton but was fortunate not to be sent off for a poor tackle late in the game. "He kind of epitomises the...
SB Nation
Pedro Porro’s presence in Tottenham’s lineup only improves Dejan Kulusevski’s potential
It took a long time and there were many twists and turns in the tale, but Tottenham Hotspur eventually signed Pedro Porro. This is important because ahead of this month, the right wingback position had not improved during Antonio Conte’s tenure. There was a brief period towards the latter end of last season where Matt Doherty was in good form but a nasty injury in the Aston Villa match led to him missing the rest of the season. Like in any window, Spurs were linked to a variety of players in the summer. And while they brought in Championship standout Djed Spence, Conte mentioned at the start of the year that Spence was a clear “club signing”. Even so, Spurs went into the season with Doherty and Emerson Royal as their primary options for the right wingback role.
Fernandez debut fizzles as Chelsea held by Fulham to 0-0
LONDON (AP) — Enzo Fernandez’s debut for Chelsea fizzled out as Fulham earned a worthy 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge in the English Premier League on Friday. Fernandez, the most expensive player in British soccer history, was largely kept subdued. Chelsea was left stranded in ninth and its indifferent form was extended to one win in six in the league.
SB Nation
Gakpo, Keïta, Oxlade-Chamberlain Added To Champions League Squad
With the January transfer window now officially closed, teams that advanced to the Champions League Round of 16 are finalizing the squads that will be eligible for the knockout stage. Due to the potential for new signings, departures, and injuries, clubs that advance past the group stage are able to make three changes to their named 25-player squad.
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton faces DJ & Newcastle fan Schak
This is turning into a season to savour for Newcastle supporters, with their team flying high in the Premier League table and booking a first trip to Wembley for 24 years, but can they maintain their bid for a top-four finish?. "Newcastle are in a great position to make the...
Two more Sunderland games picked for live UK television
Sky Sports' love-affair with Sunderland is set to continue into March.
SB Nation
Jessica Naz signs new contract with Spurs Women
Tottenham Hotspur Women didn’t add any new players to their roster (y’know, apart from BETH FREAKIN’ ENGLAND and MANA IWABUCHI); there was some hope that there’d be a last gasp addition but to no avail. But there was still good news today — Spurs announed that homegrown winger Jessica Naz has signed a new deal that will keep her at the club until 2025.
FOX Sports
Juventus beats Lazio in cup, will face Inter in semis
TURIN, Italy (AP) — The Italian Cup is giving Juventus a respite from its Serie A troubles. Bremer's first-half goal was enough to put Juventus into the semifinals of the competition with a 1-0 win over Lazio on Thursday, setting up a meeting with Inter Milan in a rematch of last year's final.
Temba Bavuma gets SA20 deal after impressive knocks against England
He will replace Tom Abell at Sunrisers Eastern Cape after he went unsold at the auction last year
Comments / 0