Oneonta, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Two Arrested for Vehicle Infractions in Delaware County

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says two people were arrested and charged after separate traffic stops in the county. On January 28th, deputies were notified of a vehicle with a suspended registration while patrolling State Highway 17 in the Town of Colchester. A traffic stop was conducted and it was...
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Police Seize Narcotics and Weapons, Multiple Arrested

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force announces two major cases resulting in tens of thousands of dollars in narcotics and illegal weapons. One case occurred on February 1, after the task force executed a search warrant at apartment two, at 127 Washington Avenue in the Village of Endicott.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week

The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in finding this week's wanted person of the week from Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. Police are looking for 39-year-old Heather A. Brower of Rome, who they say is wanted on a bench warrant and a violation of probation. The...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Man slashed in face outside Utica Price Chopper; suspect charged

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a suspect has been charged after a man was slashed in the face with a knife at the Price Chopper on Genesee Street in South Utica last month. On Jan. 25, police were called to the store for an assault investigation. The victim told police that a man with whom he had previously had negative interactions pulled out a knife and started threatening him in front of the store. The victim claims the man cut him on the face before fleeing the scene.
UTICA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

3 area snowmobile accidents, 2 fatal in just 1 week

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-First responders are asking snowmobilers to be extra careful after three accidents in the Capital Region in less than a week. Two of the incidents resulted in fatalities. The latest accident happened Saturday night. Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo says a 20-year-old man named Garrett Macintosh of Florida, New York died after […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Utica man sentenced to prison on gun charges following ex-girlfriend's death

UTICA, N.Y. – A man whose illegally-owned gun was at the scene of his ex-girlfriend’s death was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Wednesday. The Oneida County district attorney says Steven Mancuso's gun was used in the death of Lisa Falange, who was found dead in a home on Leslie Avenue in Utica in 2021. The DA says Mancuso was at the residence when police arrived.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Cortlandville couple arrested after neglecting six dogs

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old James R. Williams, and 26-year-old Paige L. Hewitt on an arrest warrant obtained by Cortland County’s SPCA law enforcement department on January 29, according to Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. The warrant and arrest are the...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY

