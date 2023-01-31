Read full article on original website
Burning Trash Is Illegal In New York, Ask This Capital Region Guy
When I was a kid we had an old metal barrel in our backyard and I remember my grandmother burning leaves in that can every fall. I can still smell the smoke in the air and based on what I recall, you can probably still see it. Every once and a while she would throw a paper plate or two in there as well.
Troopers Say Upper Hudson Valley Man Had “Large Amount of Heroin, Fentanyl, & Cocaine”
The opioid epidemic does not appear to be going anywhere any time soon, especially in New York State. New York State police say an upper Hudson Valley man was arrested Tuesday after an investigation determined he was in possession of a large amount of illegal narcotics. Officials say one of...
Upstate New York School Under Fire Over “Racist Snowman” Post
This could've easily been a cute Facebook post showing off their students enjoying a wonderful winter activity. Unfortunately, one sentence managed to corrupt the whole post and spark outrage from the community. "Racist Snowman" Post Receives Backlash from the Community. Yesterday, January 31st, the Coxsackie-Athens Central School District posted a...
DEC Warns Others for What Caused This Upstate New York Snowmobile Accident
Snowmobile accidents can happen in the blink of an eye. And just like this one, they can also lead to serious injuries. DEC Forest Rangers drove up to the Town of Webb recently after hearing reports of a snowmobile accident. According to Herkimer County 911, there were two accidents on Stillwater Reservoir and both victims were at the Stillwater Restaurant.
Upstate Police ‘Warn’ of ‘Addictive Substances’ Arriving in NY This Month
An Upstate New York police department is making sure its community and the surrounding areas are aware of an addictive substance making the rounds this month. The Oneida City Police Department released a statement warning of extremely addictive substances coming to New York in the month of February. These substances...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Two Arrested for Vehicle Infractions in Delaware County
The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says two people were arrested and charged after separate traffic stops in the county. On January 28th, deputies were notified of a vehicle with a suspended registration while patrolling State Highway 17 in the Town of Colchester. A traffic stop was conducted and it was...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Police Seize Narcotics and Weapons, Multiple Arrested
The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force announces two major cases resulting in tens of thousands of dollars in narcotics and illegal weapons. One case occurred on February 1, after the task force executed a search warrant at apartment two, at 127 Washington Avenue in the Village of Endicott.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week
The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in finding this week's wanted person of the week from Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. Police are looking for 39-year-old Heather A. Brower of Rome, who they say is wanted on a bench warrant and a violation of probation. The...
WKTV
Man slashed in face outside Utica Price Chopper; suspect charged
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a suspect has been charged after a man was slashed in the face with a knife at the Price Chopper on Genesee Street in South Utica last month. On Jan. 25, police were called to the store for an assault investigation. The victim told police that a man with whom he had previously had negative interactions pulled out a knife and started threatening him in front of the store. The victim claims the man cut him on the face before fleeing the scene.
Surveillance shows dog being abandoned in Mohawk
After being abandoned, the dog ran straight into the roadway and was struck.
Clean Your Car! Herkimer Man Lucky to Be Alive After Ice Flies Into Windshield
This is why you clean off snow and ice from your car. And not just a hole in the windshield to see through. The entire car needs to be cleared, including the roof. If not, this is what happens. Mike Johnson, of Herkimer, New York, was driving on Route 28...
One Dead After Snowmobiles Crash Through Lake in New York
The snowmobile crash claimed the life of a 42-year-old man in New York. A day snowmobiling in New York took a tragic turn last week as one man was killed while riding on a poplar lake in Upstate New York. According to News 10, the Fulton County Sheriff's department received...
YAHOO!
Multiple arrests, Pressconnects reporter pepper-sprayed at Wegmans protest in Johnson City
Note: This story has been updated to correct and clarify when the reporter identified herself as a journalist. Multiple people were arrested outside the Johnson City Wegmans on Wednesday night, and more were pepper-sprayed by police, including a Press & Sun-Bulletin / pressconnects reporter. A crowd of about 50 people...
3 area snowmobile accidents, 2 fatal in just 1 week
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-First responders are asking snowmobilers to be extra careful after three accidents in the Capital Region in less than a week. Two of the incidents resulted in fatalities. The latest accident happened Saturday night. Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo says a 20-year-old man named Garrett Macintosh of Florida, New York died after […]
Snowmobiler airlifted after accident in Herkimer County
Two snowmobilers were rescued at the Stillwater Reservoir on Saturday in two different incidents, with one being airlifted to a local hospital.
WKTV
Utica man sentenced to prison on gun charges following ex-girlfriend's death
UTICA, N.Y. – A man whose illegally-owned gun was at the scene of his ex-girlfriend’s death was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Wednesday. The Oneida County district attorney says Steven Mancuso's gun was used in the death of Lisa Falange, who was found dead in a home on Leslie Avenue in Utica in 2021. The DA says Mancuso was at the residence when police arrived.
Local man wanted for assault
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Tyrone West on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
wxhc.com
Cortland Man Arrested Two Days In A Row; Second Time For Stealing Utility Trailer
Cortland City Police have arrested a Cortland man, just a day after being arrested by Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies for violating a court order to surrender all weapons. That investigation on the weapons was a joint effort by the Sheriff’s Office and City Police Department. Cortland Man Arrested...
Unlicensed driver charged following Sidney crash
On January 17th, a woman was arrested following a one-vehicle crash in Sidney.
localsyr.com
Cortlandville couple arrested after neglecting six dogs
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old James R. Williams, and 26-year-old Paige L. Hewitt on an arrest warrant obtained by Cortland County’s SPCA law enforcement department on January 29, according to Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. The warrant and arrest are the...
