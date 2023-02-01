ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Boy, 12, falls two storeys from East Kilbride school stairwell

A 12-year-old boy has been treated for multiple injuries after falling from the top of a two-storey stairwell in a South Lanarkshire school. The first year pupil at St Andrew's and St Bride's High in East Kilbride is believed to have fallen through the centre of the stairway on Thursday.
The Independent

On this day in 2007: Jonny Wilkinson breaks points record on England return

Jonny Wilkinson marked his international return with a record-breaking performance as England opened their Six Nations campaign with victory over Scotland at Twickenham, on this day in 2007.Wilkinson was back after injury and illness for his first England appearance since scoring the drop goal that had secured the 2003 World Cup.And the fly-half delivered a man-of-the-match display, notching 27 points from a try, drop-goal, five penalties and two conversions, as the team beat Scotland 42-20 in their first match under Brian Ashton.Wilkinson’s haul was a new Calcutta Cup record, breaking Rob Andrew’s tally of 24 from 1995.The then 27-year-old said:...
BBC

Warren Deutrom: Cricket Ireland boss says talks over new Dublin stadium 'serious'

Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom says the Irish government is to begin "serious discussions" on the support it will provide to help make a new national cricket stadium a reality. Deutrom believes Ireland's co-hosting of the 2030 T20 World Cup has piqued the interest of the government. But he...
BBC

Perth shark attack: Teenage girl dies in Swan River

A 16-year-old girl has died after being attacked by a shark while swimming in a river in Western Australia. She was pronounced dead after being pulled from the Swan River, in the Perth suburb of Fremantle, on Saturday. It is believed the girl, from Perth, was riding jet skis with...
BBC

Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton faces DJ & Newcastle fan Schak

This is turning into a season to savour for Newcastle supporters, with their team flying high in the Premier League table and booking a first trip to Wembley for 24 years, but can they maintain their bid for a top-four finish?. "Newcastle are in a great position to make the...
The Independent

Six Nations: England players ‘desperate’ to impress on international stage, Steve Borthwick says

England head coach Steve Borthwick says his players are “desperate” to impress on the international stage, ahead of their Six Nations opener against Scotland.Speaking about Saturday’s fixture, Borthwick detailed the “excitement” his team will have in front of a packed-out Twickenham.“We’ve got players that have played international rugby and have then been out of it for some time, I think they’ve been wanting to get back in,” he said.“That’s the sense I’ve got - they’re desperate to go out and play well for England - desperate to get out there.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
BBC

Owen Gallacher: Grimsby Town sign free-agent full-back after Crawley Town release

Grimsby Town have signed free-agent versatile full-back Owen Gallacher on a deal until the end of the season. The 23-year-old was released by Crawley Town on Tuesday having played five games in total, and made 11 appearances on loan at Gateshead this term. Gallacher was at Newcastle and Nottingham Forest...
BBC

Patrick Vieira: Crystal Palace manager 'troubled' by lack of black managers

Patrick Vieira says he is "troubled" by the lack of black managers in the Premier League and Women's Super League. The Crystal Palace boss, 46, was named on the Football Black List this week - an award which recognises the efforts of black figures working in the sport. Vieira is...
NBC Sports

Buoyant Brentford smash sorry Southampton

Brentford hammered sorry Southampton 3-0 in west London as the long unbeaten run continues for Thomas Frank’s side and the Bees are dreaming of Europe. As for Nathan Jones and Saints, he has lost seven of his eight Premier League games in charge and they are rooted to the bottom of the table as the away fans turned against their manager throughout another very disappointing display.

