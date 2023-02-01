Read full article on original website
A new exhibit here at home is making environmental science kid-friendly
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Science Museum of Western Virginia is taking environmental science and making it kid-friendly with a brand new exhibit. It’s called Sketchtopia and is sponsored by Virginia Tech. It’s a piece taking visitors on a journey to learn about the air that we breathe.
Become a puppy raiser for Saint Francis Service Dogs
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Saint Francis Service Dogs is a non-profit that raises, trains and places professionally trained service dogs and professionally trained facility dogs with people who need them. Kris Sorensen, Client Services Coordinator for Saint Francis Service Dogs, along with Meagan Henry, a volunteer puppy raiser, joins us...
Pet Stories: Meet Nala
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Meet Nala, she is a one-year-old cat looking for her forever home. Nala is in the free-roam room because she is a fan of a large space with plenty of toys. She is a very active cat who loves stimulation with toys but can get overstimulated...
