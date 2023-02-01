ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Become a puppy raiser for Saint Francis Service Dogs

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Saint Francis Service Dogs is a non-profit that raises, trains and places professionally trained service dogs and professionally trained facility dogs with people who need them. Kris Sorensen, Client Services Coordinator for Saint Francis Service Dogs, along with Meagan Henry, a volunteer puppy raiser, joins us...
ROANOKE, VA
Pet Stories: Meet Nala

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Meet Nala, she is a one-year-old cat looking for her forever home. Nala is in the free-roam room because she is a fan of a large space with plenty of toys. She is a very active cat who loves stimulation with toys but can get overstimulated...
ROANOKE, VA

