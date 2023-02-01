Read full article on original website
Illinois U.S. Rep. Mary Miller Vice-Chair of House Education Committee
Area Illinois Representative Mary Miller has been named vice-chair of the House Education and Workforce Committee. Miller will serve as vice-chair under the leadership of Representative Virginia Foxx. Miller says her top priorities on the committee will be parental rights in the classroom, and to protect the integrity of women’s...
Illinois State Treasurer Holding Online Auction for Unclaimed Property
The office of Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs will be holding an online auction next week for unclaimed property. The auction will be held February 6th through the 10th. In order to place a bid on a lot, you must have an iBid account. The list of auction lots may be found here.
Indiana: Heating Costs
Prices for heating and utility bills have gone up this Winter. 2022 had some of the highest sustained costs across multiple energy companies due to the weather and increased fuel prices. Citizens Energy Group had an increase of 43% for their prices, Duke Energy increased 29%, and AES Indiana increased...
Parks Department Making Plans for Electric Upgrades with ARPA Dollars
The Knox County Parks Board is making plans to use nearly $1 million in federal funds to overhaul its entire electric system. Last year, problems with the electric setup caused disruptions in their community service. The Knox County Commissioners and Council joined together to grant the American Rescue Plan Act...
Lord’s Warehouse in Monroe City Gets $1,000 Donation
The Lords Warehouse in Monroe City recently received a $1,000 grant from the Knox County Community Foundation through the Knox Gives Grant Program. The Lords Warehouse’s mission is to continue to feed those in need in Knox County on a weekly basis. The grant program allows Knox County Community...
257 More Covid Cases, 3 Deaths Reported in Indiana
The latest coronavirus numbers are in. The Indiana Department of Health’s latest report is 546 new cases of COVID-19. The department also reported 3 deaths, bringing the current total to 24,723 Hoosiers who have died from the virus. These numbers are the latest as of February 1st. Meanwhile, the...
Live 9-1-1 Coming Into Place for KC Sheriff’s Department
Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin is preparing his department for installation of Live 9-1-1 for his deputies. The Knox County Commissioners approved the Live 9-1-1 service at their last session in January. Live 9-1-1 allows Sheriff’s deputies to listen in to 9-1-1 calls to Knox County Central Dispatch in real...
New Superintendent in Place at West Boggs
West Boggs Park north of Loogootee will have a new leader, as Nathan Rihm will serve as its superintendent. Rihm ends a one-year leadership vacancy at the park; previous superintendent Jameson Hibbs left the position to take another job. Rihm has an earth and environmental services degree from Indiana State...
Baby Day in Daviess County Today, Tomorrow
The Daviess County Health Department will host Baby Day today and Saturday. It’s a special day dedicated to protecting babies with immunizations and safe sleep solutions. The event is for all children ages two and under and will be held on today from 8:30 AM until 5:00 PM and Saturday from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.
INDOT Preparing for Partial U-Turn Construction at Elkhorn Road
The Indiana Department of Transportation plans installation of a set of partial U-turn intersections at U.S. 41 and Elkhorn Road. The partial U-turn reduced conflict intersections would be similar to a model installed earlier at two Oaktown intersections. INDOT spokesman Gary Bryan gives the directions that will be affected by...
Vincennes Man Arrested on Drug Charges, Warrants
Indiana State Police arrested a Vincennes man this morning, following his discovery at the intersection of 14th and Church in Vincennes. 47 year-old Tim Eaton is charged with current counts of meth dealing, meth possession, possession of a controlled substance, nd various warrants. The warrants are dated between February of 2021 and January of this year. Eaton is also accused of forcibly resisting law enforcement during the State Police investigation. Eaton is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail.
Arrest Update for Thursday, 2/2
Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man this morning following a call to the 2600 block of Main Street. Officers arrested 22 year-old DeQuarius Strowder on a single count of domestic battery. He is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail. A Cedar Lake man turned himself in to...
Vincennes Man Arrested for Dealing Methamphetamine
Friday morning, February 3rd at approximately 1:50 a.m., State Police stopped a vehicle in an alley south of 14th Street and Nicholas Street in Vincennes for a driver’s license violation. As soon as the vehicle stopped, the front seat passenger opened the passenger door and fled North between two...
SK Swimmer Dellinger Makes Jasper Swim Sectional Finals
South Knox swimmer Eliza Dellinger qualified for the sectional finals in two events at last night’s Jasper sectional swimming preliminaries. Dellinger will complete in Saturday’s sectional finals in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle races. The Jasper swimming finals will start at two tomorrow afternoon.
NK, Linton Girls Move Into Sectional Semifinals at Eastern Greene
At the Eastern Greene Sectional. North Knox beat Mitchell 55-48. Alex McKinley led 24-1 North Knox with 17 points. The Lady Warriors will play Linton in tonight’s semifinal. The Miners got past Eastern Greene 31-28. At the Mt Vernon Sectional…. Evansville Memorial beat Mt Vernon 62-33. Mater Dei rolled...
Boys Take the Court Tonight Ahead of Friday Girls’ Sectionals
Plenty of Boys Basketball Action around the area…. 2-13 Vincennes Lincoln travels to the Hatchet House to face 9-6 Washington. Tip off is set for eight and you can hear the game on 92.1fm WZDM and at. wzdm.com. 10-6 South Knox plays host to 5-11 Evansville North. Tip off is...
