wrtv.com
Goodwill's Excel Center, a high school for adults, seeing success with over 8,000 Hoosier graduates
INDIANAPOLIS — When you shop or donate at Goodwill locations across Southern and Central Indiana, your money directly impacts Hoosiers. Some of that money goes to The Excel Center, a high school for adults. "Every single morning they treat you like, hey you can do this," Rizan Hajii Mohamed...
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind
Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
city-countyobserver.com
HEALTH OFFICIALS ANNOUNCE NEARLY $8.5 MILLION IN GRANTS TO HELP IMPROVE HOOSIER HEALTH OUTCOMES
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health has awarded nearly $8.5 million in grants to organizations working to improve Hoosiers’ health as part of the Health Issues and Challenges program, which was established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2021 with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. This is the second round of grants through the program and follows $35 million that was announced last June.
‘We need to invest in people’ Gov. Holcomb visits Linton
LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb was the keynote speaker at a Linton-Stockton Chamber of Commerce event on Thursday. Gov. Holcomb spoke on various topics on the minds of Hoosiers during his remarks to the crowd and to the media. He answered numerous questions regarding the topic of commerce. Holcomb said small communities […]
wuzr.com
Baby Day in Daviess County Today, Tomorrow
The Daviess County Health Department will host Baby Day today and Saturday. It’s a special day dedicated to protecting babies with immunizations and safe sleep solutions. The event is for all children ages two and under and will be held on today from 8:30 AM until 5:00 PM and Saturday from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.
WTHR
Indiana Senate bill proposes helping aging foster youth with cost of learning to drive and auto insurance
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s a right of passage for many young Hoosiers when they hit 16, learning how to drive and getting a license. “A normal stepping stone in somebody’s life,” said Julia Stumler. If you’re one of the close to 9,000 kids currently in Indiana’s foster...
Here are Six of the Coolest Indoor Playgrounds in Indiana
Looking for fun things to do with your family this winter? I found six places within the state of Indiana that you're going to want to visit!. When it's cold outside, you have to get a little creative when it comes to doing things to keep your kids entertained without freezing your behinds off. When I was a kid, that go-to place was Discovery Zone in Evansville, Indiana. Every 90s kid loved going there. The slides, tunnels, ball pits, and games that Discovery Zone was so much fun. It was truly one of the most memorable aspects of my childhood.
Kentucky Church Ministry Offering Free Food Boxes For Families In Need – EXPIRED
Unless you have actually ever experienced the thought or question of where your next meal is coming from you couldn't possibly understand how awful it is. No one should ever have to go through this pain or wonder about eating but unfortunately, it is a reality. Thankfully, we have several organizations and ministries that step up to help our community when they are in need.
Meijer offers discount to SNAP customers through March
Meijer announced Thursday they are taking steps to help SNAP families stretch their dollars even further on fresh produce.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Bill aims to free Indiana schools from 'regulatory handcuffs.' Teachers worry it’ll silence them
Some teachers and unions argue part of Senate Bill 486 would further erode teachers' collective bargaining rights. The bill’s supporters say it's a “deregulation bill” that will empower administrators and educators. The Senate Education and Career Development Committee passed SB 486 Wednesday. Seven Republicans voted to advance...
wuzr.com
Indiana: Heating Costs
Prices for heating and utility bills have gone up this Winter. 2022 had some of the highest sustained costs across multiple energy companies due to the weather and increased fuel prices. Citizens Energy Group had an increase of 43% for their prices, Duke Energy increased 29%, and AES Indiana increased...
95.3 MNC
State health commissioner says Indiana’s life expectancy is falling
Indiana’s life expectancy is falling, says state health commissioner Dr. Kris Box. “It has been decreasing since 2010 and it’s nearly two years below the national average, ranking us 40th in the nation,” Dr. Box said to the State Senate Health committee on Wednesday. “This decline is in our working age Hoosiers, ages 25 to 64.”
95.3 MNC
Indiana Department of Homeland Security recognizes Indiana during Earthquake Awareness Month
February is Earthquake Awareness Month. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says that while earthquakes in Indiana seem unlikely, the reality is that the state is near two seismic zones that have the potential to produce both small and major earthquakes. Actually, about 2,000 tremors a day occur in the...
wuzr.com
Gov. Holcomb in Linton for Session Tonight
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will be in Greene County tonight for the annual Linton-Stockton Chamber of Commerce awards dinner. The Governor will hold a fireside chat immediately after the awards ceremony. The event itself will be in the Roy Clark Building at Humphrey’s Park in Linton. The dinner starts...
wuzr.com
Parks Department Making Plans for Electric Upgrades with ARPA Dollars
The Knox County Parks Board is making plans to use nearly $1 million in federal funds to overhaul its entire electric system. Last year, problems with the electric setup caused disruptions in their community service. The Knox County Commissioners and Council joined together to grant the American Rescue Plan Act...
For the culture: Taking Indiana fashion forward
INDIANAPOLIS — Denisha Ferguson is taking Indiana fashion forward. You can catch her humbly taking a bow after models strut the runway in her clothing designs. But she'll be the first to tell you not to be confused by the glitz and glam of fashion shows. The real work...
Journal Review
Hoosiers invited to search for unclaimed money
Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov or text CLAIM to 46220 to see what types of treasures await you. “Protecting Hoosiers’ liberty is my office’s top priority,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Returning unclaimed property to the rightful owners is just one way we carry out this larger mission. Who knows — you might find $5 or $1,000, but it’s worth a look.”
Southern Indiana Grocery Store Chain Selling a Dozen Eggs for $2
The price of eggs has been a hot topic over the past few months, jumping up 60% in over the past year. The higher prices have forced many people to ration what they have, be more selective on how they use them, or not buy them at all and search for other alternatives. While the average price of a dozen large eggs in southern Indiana is anywhere between $4 to $5, one grocery chain in the area is managing to keep the price at a reasonable level.
Indiana lawmakers advance bill to expand public health services
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are moving forward with a bill to provide new services at local health departments. Gov. Eric Holcomb has proposed $347 million in state funding for public health over the next two years, a significant increase from the nearly $7 million the state currently spends annually. The proposed funding would bring Indiana […]
wuzr.com
VU to Hold Educators’ Summit Next Week
Vincennes University will hold an Educators’ session on Tuesday of next week at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center. The session will begin at 2:00 that afternoon; it is hosted by the University’s Innovative Teaching Summit team. It also sponsored by the VU Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council.
