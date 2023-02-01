3 hit by SUV in Homewood North, suspect arrested

Tribune-Review

A driver was arrested Wednesday after Pittsburgh Police believe she hit three women with an SUV outside of a Homewood North bar.

The incident happened just before 3 a.m. in a parking lot outside a bar near the intersection of Frankstown Avenue and Oakwood Street. Two of the women were taken by ambulance to a hospital in critical condition. Police said they were later upgraded to stable condition.

The third woman had non-life threatening injuries and refused treatment from paramedics, police said.

Investigators believe there was a fight among a group of people when the suspect got in the SUV, hit two vehicles and the women before fleeing. After her arrest in Wilkinsburg, she reportedly was taken to a hospital for an injury evaluation.

Police did not release the suspect’s identity.