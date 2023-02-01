ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 hit by SUV in Homewood North, suspect arrested

By Renatta Signorini
 3 days ago
A driver was arrested Wednesday after Pittsburgh Police believe she hit three women with an SUV outside of a Homewood North bar.

The incident happened just before 3 a.m. in a parking lot outside a bar near the intersection of Frankstown Avenue and Oakwood Street. Two of the women were taken by ambulance to a hospital in critical condition. Police said they were later upgraded to stable condition.

The third woman had non-life threatening injuries and refused treatment from paramedics, police said.

Investigators believe there was a fight among a group of people when the suspect got in the SUV, hit two vehicles and the women before fleeing. After her arrest in Wilkinsburg, she reportedly was taken to a hospital for an injury evaluation.

Police did not release the suspect’s identity.

wtae.com

Drunk driver faces charges in crash that sent several to hospital

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A woman who allegedly caused a crash while driving drunk, sending four people to the hospital, including a toddler, has been arrested. Allegheny County Police filed charges against 28-year-old Jelyssa Martinez of Pittsburgh Thursday. Martinez turned herself in Friday morning. Detectives say it was in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police arrest man for impersonating a first responder, trying to pull over an officer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police had to slap cuffs on a man they said was impersonating a first responder in Oakland late on Tuesday night. According to court documents, Patrick Barton pulled up behind an off-duty police sergeant with emergency lights flashing. He then claimed he was the assistant fire chief for Avalon, but he was not responding to an active scene. Barton is now facing charges including impersonating a public servant. Court records showed he is also facing theft and receiving stolen property charges in Ross Township. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Greensburg police make arrests in home invasion case

Two people were arrested this week after Greensburg authorities said they had been dodging warrants issued as a result of a break-in at their home last month. Jamel T. Smith, 31, surrendered Sunday on charges of hindering apprehension, receiving stolen property and related offenses that were held for court during a preliminary hearing Thursday, according to city police and court records. He was being held without bail.
GREENSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Driver runs off after crash in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Officials said a driver ran off and was later apprehended following a two-vehicle crash in Penn Hills. The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. Friday on the 1200 block of Universal Road. The Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Company said paramedics assisted some people at...
PENN HILLS, PA
wtae.com

Two people hurt in Dravosburg crash

Two people were injured in an overnight rollover crash in Dravosburg. It happened just after midnight on Washington Avenue near the Boswell Crossing train tracks. The vehicle flipped over a jersey barrier and landed on a hillside. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
DRAVOSBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

Ohio truck driver sentenced to prison for fatal crash on Interstate 70 in South Huntingdon

An Ohio truck driver will serve up to two years in prison for causing a fatal crash along Interstate 70 that left a New Stanton man dead and severely injured two motorists . Charles C. Walker, 59, of Columbus, Ohio, pleaded guilty in December to charges of vehicular homicide, aggravated assault by a vehicle and other traffic-related offenses in connection with the Oct. 21, 2020 crash in South Huntingdon that left 27-year-old Dillon Walton dead and two people from New York injured.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, PA
Tribune-Review

How Pittsburgh first responders rescued woman pinned under pickup

In less than 10 minutes, the lives of both a driver and a pedestrian in Pittsburgh changed this week. At about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, a gray pickup headed down an alley near Allegheny General Hospital on the North Side struck a pedestrian, police said. After dragging the young woman, who police did not identify, for about 20 yards, the truck stopped with her pinned under the frame of the vehicle.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WDTV

Suspected porch pirate arrested after police pursuit

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A suspected porch pirate was arrested after he allegedly led police on a pursuit early Wednesday morning. Officers were watching a vehicle on Maple Dr. in Morgantown around 3 a.m. Wednesday that is suspected in “many package thefts in the area,” according to a criminal complaint.
MORGANTOWN, WV
