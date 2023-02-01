ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dupage County, IL

Comments / 4

SassiAss
3d ago

a 15yr old at my son's school Oswego High had a kill list about 2wks ago and was arrested with the same charges.... it's really frightening especially when the school doesn't send an email acknowledging it and you have to find out through a news article

Reply
6
Jeremy Molnar
3d ago

his name is Haider. just saying. glad someone was willing to speak up before it went bad

Reply
4
Related
Q985

Coincidence? Employee & $136K Are Missing From Illinois Walmart

Illinois police are searching for an employee and $136,000 that has gone missing from a Walmart in Joliet. Melissa Vanderwall was working as a supervisor at a Walmart in Joilet. On the last day she was seen at work, the suspect told another manager she had to leave early to help out with a family emergency. Later on, her daughter called the store looking for the woman. She had gone to visit her mom but all she found was a note. The message stated that the house was foreclosed on and so she took off.
JOLIET, IL
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin beauty salon employee shoots at co-worker with customers inside, arrested

SOMERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after shooting at a co-worker while customers were in the building in southeast Wisconsin. According to a release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, on February 3, 2023, around 3:30 p.m., deputies and detectives responded to LG Beauty Salon located a 1543 Sheridan Road in the Village of Somers for a report of shots fired.
SOMERS, WI
CBS Chicago

Man accused of trying to kill in-laws is now also charged with trying to have witnesses murdered

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- A man already behind held on charges of trying to kill his in-laws near south suburban Crete is now also charged with trying to have witnesses in his case murdered.Michael Y. Liu, 36, of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, is accused of approaching several inmates at the Will County Adult Detention Facility in hopes of hiring a hit man to murder the witnesses, according to the Will County Sheriff's office.Prosecutors said Liu offered to pay $20,000 for the murders, the Sheriff's office said.One inmate in particular convinced Liu that he had a friend who was a hit man...
OAK CREEK, WI
centraltimes.org

Anonymous caller threatens Central, administrators determined no evacuation needed

Naperville Central received a phone call from an anonymous caller threatening the safety of staff and students in the morning of Jan. 31. Administrators determined no evacuation was necessary after “consulting with the Naperville Police Department, local, state and federal agencies,” Principal Jackie Thornton wrote in an email sent out to parents and students.
NAPERVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Aurora man gets 50 years for execution-style killing of West Chicago man he thought was in rival gang

WEST CHICAGO - An Aurora man has been sentenced to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for fatally shooting a West Chicago man in 2018. On November 9, 2018, around 7:34 a.m., West Chicago police responded to the 600 block of E. Forest Avenue where they found 26-year-old Alexander Nicolas lying on the ground face up with blood coming from the back of his head.
WEST CHICAGO, IL
wlip.com

Update Provided in Zion High School Shooting Incident

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion have provided a brief update on a shooting that took place just outside the Zion-Benton High School. The incident took place in a parking lot on Tuesday night near the conclusion of a basketball game between the Zion and Waukegan High Schools. No one was injured by gunfire, but two vehicles were damaged, and one person was injured after being inadvertently trampled by the crowd trying to avoid the situation. Officials say the suspected shooter has only been described as a black male wearing all black. An investigation into the case is ongoing, with police saying they are following up on several leads.
ZION, IL
CBS Chicago

$12 million settlement reached in 2019 shooting of teen during police raid

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A multi-million dollar settlement was reached after a 12-year-old Markham boy was shot during a police raid in 2019.The attorney for Amir Worship said they reached a $12 million settlement for the boy, who is now permanently disabled after being shot in his knee during the police raid in May of 2019. CBS 2 reported almost four years ago that nearly two dozen officers from Country Club Hills and Richton Park busted into the home of Worship around 5 a.m., while serving a warrant for his mother's boyfriend. That's when one of the SWAT officers accidentally shot 12-year-old Worship, shattering...
MARKHAM, IL
CBS Chicago

Investigation into video of Chicago school employee's confrontation with student

CHICAGO (CBS) – A startling confrontation between a student and Chicago school employee was caught on camera. It happened at Roosevelt High School in Albany Park.The employee is under investigation and not allowed on school property.CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey learned parents were informed about the incident late Tuesday.The cellphone video shot at Roosevelt High School. The principal sent home a letter to parents informing them about the incident.The video starts in the cafeteria. An adult and student can be seen with arms locked behind their backs. The student eventually ended up on the ground.Students gathered around. The two wrestled...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

Fox News

954K+
Followers
5K+
Post
737M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy