Read full article on original website
Related
Jared Bridegan: Prosecutors reveal new detail in Florida dad's murder
New court papers reveal that the suspect charged in Jared Bridegan's murder had been scheming with at least one co-conspirator for nearly two months before the slaying.
Idaho murders update: Kaylee Goncalves' family lawyer appeals gag order in Bryan Kohberger case
The attorney for Kaylee Goncalves' family has filed an appeal against a Latah County judge's gag order regarding the case against her suspected killer.
Ron DeSantis files legal complaint against Orlando foundation for allegedly sexualizing kids with drag show
The DeSantis administration filed a formal legal complaint against an Orlando venue for illegally exposing young children to "lewd activity" during a Christmas drag show.
Texas bartender charged with over-serving man convicted of killing off-duty police officer while driving drunk
A Texas bartender is charged with over-serving a man who killed a police officer while driving drunk, authorities said.
Minnesota bill would make state 'trans refuge' for kids seeking transgender medical treatment
Minnesota will consider a bill introduced by Rep. Leigh Finke of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party that seeks to transform the state into a "trans refuge."
California doctor cycling on scenic roadway rammed by Lexus then stabbed to death by driver: police
A Southern California doctor was killed Wednesday while cycling when a motorist attacked him, authorities said.
California doctor stabbed to death on scenic bike ride remembered by colleagues for saving 'many lives'
The Southern California doctor allegedly attacked and killed by a motorist was praised by employees at the hospital where he worked.
Don't shoot at Chinese spy balloon, South Carolina sheriff warns: 'What goes up will come down'
The York County Sheriff's Department in South Carolina warned civilians not to shoot at the Chinese spy balloon as it was spotted overhead Saturday morning.
Friend of murdered New Jersey GOP councilwoman says attack was 'personal': She was a 'beautiful soul'
Fox News host Laura Ingraham spoke with Pastor Nelia Rodriguez, a friend of murdered GOP Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, about potential motives and her legacy on "The Ingraham Angle."
California reverses COVID vaccine requirement for students as it ends Newsom emergency declaration
California officials said Friday that its children will not be required to receive the COVID-190 vaccine to attend schools. The state's emergency declaration ends this month.
High-speed pursuit of 12-year-old, 15-year-old migrant smugglers ends in shocking car crash
Two teenagers led Texas law enforcement on a chase while smuggling an illegal immigrant before vaulting onto a highway and wrecking the vehicle after losing control.
Chinese spy balloon: Missouri resident's video appears to show floating foreign object
Residents in Montana, Kansas, Missouri, and Illinois spotted the suspected Chinese spy balloon hovering above their neighborhoods this week.
Montana governor rips Biden's Chinese balloon inaction: 'Americans are endangered'
Montana Governor Gregory Gianforte, a Republican, spoke out about the Chinese surveillance balloon that violated his state's airspace earlier.
Alec Baldwin's fatal 'Rust' case has 'strong arguments' on both sides, 'The Crow' producers' lawyer says
Attorney James Brosnahan said that both Alec Baldwin's defense attorneys and New Mexico prosecutors have strong arguments in the fatal "Rust" shooting case.
Michigan rappers identified, person of interest being questioned in slayings
A person of interest is in police custody in connection with the disappearance of three Michigan rappers who vanished while in Detroit.
Kemp, Jones vow to hold rogue Georgia prosecutors accountable for giving criminals a pass
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones are vowing to hold rogue prosecutors accountable for giving accused criminals a pass by not charging misdemeanors for some crimes.
Texas Rep. Chip Roy slams Democrat judge who said it's racist to describe border crisis as an invasion
Rep. Chip Roy of Texas on Wednesday criticized an El Paso County judge for suggesting that wanting to secure the southern border was racist.
91-year-old New York crossing guard retires after 41 years: 'My life feels so complete'
After working for 41 years as a crossing guard in Levittown, New York, 91-year-old Louise Kobs has retired from her corner on Violet Lane and Orchid Road.
South Carolina GOP congressman says Chinese spy balloon fell right over hometown: I'm 'incredibly concerned'
Rep. Russell Fry, R-S.C., reacted to China's surveillance balloon being shot down off the coast of his state after flying for days over the United States.
Where is the Chinese spy balloon now? Airship spotted flying over North Carolina
The suspected Chinese spy balloon, which has slowly transitioned across the United States over the last two days, now sits above North Carolina.
Fox News
954K+
Followers
5K+
Post
737M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0